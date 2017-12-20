All together now: if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear

Sorry for the unoriginal choice of title. This is about the fourth Samizdata post with a title related to that slogan, and the umpteenth to mention it. Don’t blame us. If the authorities would stop repeatedly proving that slogan to be a cruel travesty, we would be happy to stop going on about it.
Until that day arrives, the Guardian has a good report on the latest example of what innocent people have to fear:
Police made ‘appalling’ errors in using internet data to target suspects
Police have made serious errors getting search warrants for suspected sex offenders, leading to the targeting of innocent people and children being wrongly separated from their parents, an official report has revealed.
The errors – highlighted by the interception of communications commissioner, Sir Stanley Burnton, in his annual report to the prime minister – had “appalling” consequences and related to some of the most intrusive powers the state can use against its citizens.
In one example, two children were separated from their parents for a weekend while the parents were questioned as suspects in a child sexual exploitation case. It later emerged that police had raided the wrong address due to an error on the documentation and the parents were innocent.
Digital devices belonging to innocent people were also forensically examined by police, Burnton said.
The errors identified were mainly because details were wrongly entered into software that helps police work out the location where a specific IP (internet protocol) address has been used.
But IP addresses are routinely reassigned by internet providers. Burnton warned investigators not to rely on them when trying to work out who is hiding behind the anonymity of the internet to commit crimes.
He wrote: “These [errors] are far more common than is acceptable, especially in cases relating to child sex exploitation. The impact on some victims of these errors has been appalling.”
Of COURSE I have something to hide.On average, 3 times a day!
The legislature has SEEN to it! For example…
If I whip out Mr. Happy, to wizz on a tree, I can claim youth sexual predator status, as an under aged girl COULD HAVE POSSIBLY been passing by AT ANY TIME!
It’s happened in the US.(Not to me. I live in the sticks, where food comes from, now)
Now, let’s chat about public beer drinking, and ordering a bacon/egg sandwich, on toast, over easy!
WOAH! Did you SEE the (attributes of) that woman with the plunging neck tee shirt that just walked by?
Whatever happened to ‘Innocent until proven guilty’? I know that Asset forfeiture laws had started to erode that belief/law/quaint-superstition, but has it all gone? At least, here in Australia, we don’t have asset forfeiture, though we DO tend to follow the US.
Whatever report is given to the Fish Faced Cow she won’t give a rat’s backside.
She never met a piece of tinpot tyranny she didn’t like. And none of it will ever have any effect on her.
You might beat the rap, but you won’t beat the ride. As the example shows.
Plus, what Mr Ecks said. Perhaps you should pass a law barring anybody who has served as Home Secretary from becoming PM. Something seems to happen to them, during their time at the HO.
Everybody has something to hide. And as the good Captain has noted, the legislatures of the world are churning out more reasons to hide things every year. Even a lawyer will worry when approached by a cop – though the lawyer at least has the consolation of approaching cops and watching them worry.
Something to keep in mind:
0.004%.
Granted, this is an area where police power can wreck lives, and every decision made and step taken ought to be accomplished with great care.
But . . . 0.004%.
That’s four errors in one hundred thousand applications. (Do the math; if they’re calling out 29 serious errors in the article, at an error rate of 0.004%, how many applications are we talking about?)
This isn’t the breakdown of policing as we know it. In a system designed to investigate allegations of criminal sexual child abuse – historically another “he said/she said” situation – investigations do get intrusive at times, and, if the investigators are good, sometimes innocent people get caught up in investigations. (I note that the article doesn’t say that anyone was convicted using this erroneous data.)
Yeah, errors suck. I’d like to think that, in my career, I had an error rate as low as 0.004%.