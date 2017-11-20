You say that like it’s a bad thing, Mr Barnier

The Times tells us that a moment of decision approaches. “EU nations will block Brexit deal if Britain ditches Brussels regulations, warns Michel Barnier”:
National parliaments or regional assemblies across the European Union will block a future trade deal if Britain tears up Brussels regulations on competition, food safety, social standards or environmental protection, Michel Barnier warned today.
The EU was alarmed a fortnight ago when Liam Fox, the secretary of state for trade, hinted that after Brexit Britain would ditch regulations on health and the environment to secure new trading deals with countries such as the United States.
In a stark warning to Conservatives and Brexit supporters, Mr Barnier, the European chief negotiator on Brexit, warned that Britain’s choice between Donald Trump’s vision of a deregulated laissez-faire economy
Are we talking about the same Donald Trump here? Swanky hotels, reality TV, funny hair, President of the United States of America? ‘Cos that guy’s a protectionist. Like you.
or the “European model” of social and environmental protection will determine the shape of a final Brexit deal.
“The UK has chosen to leave the EU. Does it want to stay close to the European model or does it want to gradually move away from it?” he said at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels.
Any preference?
The UK’s EU withdrawal negotiations are being run as if we were sending Oswald Mosley to Munich or Kim Philby to Moscow.
No matter the outcome the fact that Britain is even talking to the likes of Barnier is a sure sign that Britain is now officially ball free.
It’s like that kid who tried to negotiate with the school bully. “If you skip the wedgie and leave me an apple for my lunch I’ll do your homework and let you give me a swirlie…”
The problem with this is:
A) It’s pathetic
B) It doesn’t work
When faced with a bully it is far better to adopt a scorched earth approach. “Sure, you maybe could beat me up and take my lunch money, but I guarantee you this: it’ll cost you an eye to do so…”
The problem seems to be that the political class love the EU and it’s free-spending power-without-accountability ways. It’s a system of government designed by politicians, for politicians. They’ve been forced out of the bully’s gang and they’re still writhing about hoping for a way back in.
Once upon a time the likes of Alastair Campbell briefing against his own country and advising the Irish to play “hard ball” would have been met with treason charges and a date with Mr Hessian.
That this stands is also evidence of Britain’s balllessness. I’m wondering if we’re so far gone we can never get our nuts back or if there’s yet hope…