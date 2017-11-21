|
We are so happy in Taxlandia
Via Andy Silvester and Guido Fawkes, I have discovered the hottest new thing. From the people who gave you EURODAME, HELP! comes…
Taxlandia!
Does tax build YOUR future? Try it and see!
No, it is not a wind-up. Although from the time it takes to load, you might think it was powered by clockwork.
Later: I set the age level to 9-12 and gave it a trial commensurate with my attention span. Honestly, compared to Eurodame, it ain’t bad. They acknowledge the existence of the Laffer curve, how’s that? Peaks at 50%. Maybe the rampaging kaiju came after I got bored and left.
|
Perhaps there is scope for a game called ‘Tax Haven’. You try to attract people to your shores through low tax rates whilst trying to get other countries to raise their taxes. When most of the migrants have chosen your land, you win the game, and can raise taxes to any height you want!