Doctor Who is a bit like the NHS, a mediocre product that many Brits bizarrely think is world-class, and which is forcibly funded by taxation.
– Perry de Havilland
Samizdata quote of the day
November 23rd, 2017 |
2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
There is some hope on “Dr Who” – as more and more people are coming to understand that it is just leftist lecturing. If the government had the courage to get rid of the BBC tax (the “license fee”) today I think most people would be content. However, the government is still scared of the Guardian readers (all hundred thousand of them – out of a population of some 60 million plus people) rioting and burning things. Too often “Conservative” government turns out to be government-that-is-terrified-of-the-Guardian-letters-page.
However, the National Health Service is quite different to the BBC – most people do not care about the BBC (the government, Mrs May and co, thinks that everyone sits around their crystal sets listening to the words-of-wisdom from Broadcasting House – but this is not so), most people really do care about the National Health Service.
Most people believe that to express any doubts about the NHS (other than to state it has not been given enough money) is to support the poor being left to die – that really is the common belief. And most people also believe that the United States, where ever increasing government subsidies and regulations have been forcing up health care costs for the best part of a CENTURY, is the example of the “free market”.
Yes most people think that the United States of America has a free market in health care – as if it was 1900 or something (and many States already had regulations messing things up, such as licencing, even in 1900). Indeed most people think that the government dominated United States is an example of the “failure of extreme free markets – market fundamentalism”, especially New York City – which is actually the most government and Credit Bubble dominated city in the United States.
Yeah, but out of 14,505 people in the senior slots in the civil service, judiciary, and quangocracy 14,505 are Guardian readers. So you’ve got to have a pretty thick skin to take on all of that. Which is why Gove is the best choice for PM, and why Michael Howard deserves an Earldom.