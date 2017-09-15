“We might practice nailing the colors to the mast rather than engaging in a permanent dress rehearsal for masochism and the lachrymose.”
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
“We might practice nailing the colors to the mast rather than engaging in a permanent dress rehearsal for masochism and the lachrymose.”
September 15th, 2017 |
4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I’m not sure why we are being treated to a 10 year old Hitchens essay, but then I also don’t understand his point and especially not the last sentence (quoted above). What does he even mean? (Beyond the obvious: finding an excuse to use the adjective “lachrymose”, if only in an extremely awkward way. Clearly that word had been loitering in his notebook for a long time and he was desperate to find a use for it.) Obviously I am missing something here.
My poor attempt to interpret:
We need to stop trying to find or assign meaning to life. Meaning can make us feel less adrift in an insecure world, but there’s less meaning than we’d like to think. We don’t discover meaning so much as we make it up.
Sometimes stuff just happens. Hitchens the nihilist was saying, get over it – embrace your fear, because life is fearsome.
(But, like his “God Is Not Great”, he never said in fifty words what he could say in five thousand.)
–A.R. (from memory)
. . .
bobby, question: Why the advice to embrace our fear? Instead of, say, to “accept” it, or some such? Truly interested.
Julie, that may be “the use and the meaning” of her life, but it doesn’t apply to to Hitchens’ prose! Good try, though.
Bobby b: Maybe. But I do accept your last sentence!