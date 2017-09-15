We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

“We might practice nailing the colors to the mast rather than engaging in a permanent dress rehearsal for masochism and the lachrymose.”

Christopher Hitchens

September 15th, 2017 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Laird
    September 15, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    I’m not sure why we are being treated to a 10 year old Hitchens essay, but then I also don’t understand his point and especially not the last sentence (quoted above). What does he even mean? (Beyond the obvious: finding an excuse to use the adjective “lachrymose”, if only in an extremely awkward way. Clearly that word had been loitering in his notebook for a long time and he was desperate to find a use for it.) Obviously I am missing something here.

  • bobby b
    September 15, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    “What does he even mean?”

    My poor attempt to interpret:

    We need to stop trying to find or assign meaning to life. Meaning can make us feel less adrift in an insecure world, but there’s less meaning than we’d like to think. We don’t discover meaning so much as we make it up.

    Sometimes stuff just happens. Hitchens the nihilist was saying, get over it – embrace your fear, because life is fearsome.

    (But, like his “God Is Not Great”, he never said in fifty words what he could say in five thousand.)

  • Julie near Chicago
    September 15, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Do not ask, “What is the use and the meaning?” —I am the use and the meaning. That I lived and that I acted.

    –A.R. (from memory)

    . . .

    bobby, question: Why the advice to embrace our fear? Instead of, say, to “accept” it, or some such? Truly interested.

  • Laird
    September 15, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Julie, that may be “the use and the meaning” of her life, but it doesn’t apply to to Hitchens’ prose! Good try, though.

    Bobby b: Maybe. But I do accept your last sentence!

