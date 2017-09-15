Not exactly a meeting of minds

Observed in a certain invitation-only chat room a few weeks ago:

Person 1: “So who’s going to Pride march tomorrow?”

Person 2: “Yeah probably. Good place to pick up chicks LOL”

Samizdatista: “Nah.”

Person 1: “I though you were some kinda libertarian or something.”

Samizdatista: “Or something.”

Person 1: “LOL. You don’t like gays?”

Samizdatista: “I could not care less who people fuck. None of my business.”

Person 1: “Then why not support people’s rights?”

Samizdatista: “Being homosexual not illegal in western world, so what rights you talking about?”

Person 1: “Right not to be discriminated against by people.”

Samizdatista: “I am great supporter right to free association, that’s something worth marching for as various laws deny that right.”

Person 1: “So you’re ok with discrimination?”

Samizdatista: “By state? Hell no. By private people and companies that don’t take state money? That is what free association means.”

Person 1: “How can anyone support discrimination?”

Samizdatista: “I fully support your right to /block me, what with me being all in for free association. Please.”

Person 1: “Why not go just to show your support?”

Samizdatista: “I do not condemn homosexuals for doing what they legally do, because I could not care less who people fuck. I also do not express support for homosexuals for doing what they legally do, because I could not care less who people fuck.”

Person 1: “Everyone I know’s going.”

Person 2: “Grammar crime detected! Report for re-education!”

Person 1: “What?”

Person 2: “Hardly anyone I know is going. Target rich environment for babes.”

Person 1: “It says a lot about someone if they stay away.”

Samizdatista: “In my case it says I could not care less about who other people fuck. With that in mind, if you decide to go fuck yourself, I am totally ok with that too.”

Person 2: “This thread will not end well.”