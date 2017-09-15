Not exactly a meeting of minds

Observed in a certain invitation-only chat room a few weeks ago:
Person 1: “So who’s going to Pride march tomorrow?”
Person 2: “Yeah probably. Good place to pick up chicks LOL”
Samizdatista: “Nah.”
Person 1: “I though you were some kinda libertarian or something.”
Samizdatista: “Or something.”
Person 1: “LOL. You don’t like gays?”
Samizdatista: “I could not care less who people fuck. None of my business.”
Person 1: “Then why not support people’s rights?”
Samizdatista: “Being homosexual not illegal in western world, so what rights you talking about?”
Person 1: “Right not to be discriminated against by people.”
Samizdatista: “I am great supporter right to free association, that’s something worth marching for as various laws deny that right.”
Person 1: “So you’re ok with discrimination?”
Samizdatista: “By state? Hell no. By private people and companies that don’t take state money? That is what free association means.”
Person 1: “How can anyone support discrimination?”
Samizdatista: “I fully support your right to /block me, what with me being all in for free association. Please.”
Person 1: “Why not go just to show your support?”
Samizdatista: “I do not condemn homosexuals for doing what they legally do, because I could not care less who people fuck. I also do not express support for homosexuals for doing what they legally do, because I could not care less who people fuck.”
Person 1: “Everyone I know’s going.”
Person 2: “Grammar crime detected! Report for re-education!”
Person 1: “What?”
Person 2: “Hardly anyone I know is going. Target rich environment for babes.”
Person 1: “It says a lot about someone if they stay away.”
Samizdatista: “In my case it says I could not care less about who other people fuck. With that in mind, if you decide to go fuck yourself, I am totally ok with that too.”
Person 2: “This thread will not end well.”
I liked that last sentence!
Gay rights morphed from fighting state persecution to demanding state persecution that I didn’t have time to dry my hair.
The irony is that whereas I find my gay friends kind of interesting because they used to lead somewhat subversive lives, my kids think the LGBT club at school is as thoroughly boring as the chess or civics clubs.
Progress, I guess.
Remember the statists ruleset:
1) To not demand a thing is to forbid it.
2) To not forbid a thing is to demand it.
Or to quote T.H. White’s fascist ants – “Everything not forbidden is compulsory.”
S.I.: What an excellent posting! Reminds us inscrutable and incomprehensible Samizdatistas just how incomprehensible and entirely not scrutable we are.
*applause* 😥 😆
People “discriminate” all the time – and to call someone “a discriminating person” used to be a complement. To “discriminate” means to CHOOSE – freedom of choice is a fundamental right, indeed it is the basis of all freedom rights.
If a shop keeping does not want fat middle aged men in his shop (say people by the name of Paul Marks) that is his business – quite literally.
“Jim Crow laws” were wrong because they violated Freedom of Association – and “anti discrimination laws” are wrong for EXACTLY THE SAME REASON.