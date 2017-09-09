Black markets are the most underutilized tool for alleviating poverty. These underground markets are often portrayed in a negative light by governments because they are untaxed, unregulated, and therefore are a hazard to public safety.
A more sinister description often involves black markets as a cesspool of organized crime, overflowing with drugs and weapons, and a source of income for terrorist groups.
Such portrayals are completely dubious. Ninty percent of India’s workforce is employed in the informal sector, which includes everything from agriculture to small scale manufacturing and services
Obviously, the negative portrayal of black markets is due to racism.
But it doesn’t count, because it is isn’t counted (i.e., reported to the government and taxed). Ergo, it doesn’t exist, and all those people living in the black aconomy are poor and suffering.
I used to know people who lived like this. Cash for everything. They never wanted for anything.
They are often far from dubious, but it is governments forcing certain products into the black markets that creates these problems.
…speculation has raged over who thought up the policy, with the debate getting more divisive last week as a slew of data showed demonetization contributed to a growth slump without meeting its targets. …the cash ban devastated small businesses. More than 1.5 million jobs were said to be lost and newspapers reported deaths linked to the decision.
Yep, India is a mess. Jayant Bhandari has a long series on India in general and its economy in particular. He seems a bit too pessimistic when it comes to his home country (and other non-Western countries and cultures, come to that), but his articles are packed with information and analysis normally not seen in the MSM.
Yes. The first time I saw the “Black Market” episode of the BBC’s 1990 series, in which everyone on both sides deplored the black markets, I thought, “Good grief! They should be grateful! The black markets are what is making life physically possible at all!” [For a good many people, that is.] (Of course, the show stressed dodgy characters purveying things like fancy cheese and smoked salmon, but that’s not the point. Anyway, I adore real German Tilsit and also lox. *g*)
And, yes, to the extent that things are unaffordable due to either high taxes or, as in 1990, extreme rationing with what one could get legally dependent on one’s standing with the Public Control Department, black-markets will be attractive to those who are ethically challenged. (Has anyone heard of the Mafia/Mob/Outfit? — ‘S not only fiction!)
Of course, selling counterfeit or stolen Rolexes on the street corner would also be part of the black market, even if there were no taxes on them; hence a criminal activity engage in by crooks. And so is stealing cigarettes from lower-tax jurisdictions for sale in New York; OTOH, it would presumably be mostly a non-issue were the gaspers not so taxed. (Although common crime will always be with us.)
“Black market” used to mean the selling of prohibited products – stolen goods, pot, illegal booze, etc. Then, as state tax schemes became more varied, it expanded to include transporting legal goods from low-tax states to high-tax states. I remember, long ago, how we used to drive over the border, buy cartons of cigarettes, bring them back home, and sell them for less than the stores here had to charge but more than we paid for them. You could make a week’s wages in a trip if you were brave.
Then the definition expanded to include unreported cash income.
I’d guess that, if you include this last item, the American “black market” makes up close to 15-20% of American income. If you include untaxed barter income, it’s even higher.
About “1990’s” black market: It was specifically providing food in that episode. In an earlier episode, if one lost the status of “citizen,” one lost all ability to get food legally, save maybe from private charity–not sure about that. Hence, the B.M. saved people’s lives. One would think the Rulers who Care About the People would cheer.
I wouldn’t be surprised, bobby. Although you’re supposed to pay income tax on barter profits.
Maybe I should clarify. I was talking specifically about stealing cigarettes to sell on the Black Market — hijacking trucks and so on, or on a puny sale even shoplifting them to sell more cheaply.
It’s not the easiest thing to phrase clearly, because so much that shouldn’t be is, or at least is called, a crime. You (i.e. “one”) can call it a “crime” to leave barter “income” off your IRS return (and in strict logicality you can argue that it should be considered illegal and punishable — and you can also argue that it shouldn’t, since it’s not financial income; and then you get into the thorny area of distinction between goods and services provided in straight-up trade, vs. as quid-pro-quo, vs. those given as gifts … yadayadayada) but just because you call it a “crime” doesn’t necessarily make it ethically wrong.
bobby, your pick-up-and-delivery career reminds me that the same thing goes on in the thriving trade (I assume still thriving) in fireworks which are bought legally in Indiana and then brought across the border to sell in Illinois where they are illegal. (I do think sparklers are legal for private purchase here.)
Same thing with Young People going to a neighboring state to buy booze legally, then returning to the home state to sell it to other Young Persons who are underage for consumption there, or even just to consume themselves or to share. Of course in my Home State at least, convenience stores put up signs all over warning of the dire punishments that will befall anyone who buys ciggies in order to give them to minors.
But it would be easy to go completely O/T from here, so I shall desist at this point.
“the only villain in this story is government”
That can pretty much be said about every government, everywhere.
Bobby b, I hope the percentage is higher than that, and that it keeps growing.
And I note your first sentence: “prohibited” does not necessarily mean “bad” (indeed, it rather rarely does). Stolen goods, sure. But pot, “illegal” booze, cigarettes, unpasteurized milk, etc.: all are malum prohibitum, not malum in se. Smugglers evading import duties (or bans) have always been with us (indeed, they helped foment the American revolution), and I hope they always are until such taxes and prohibitions cease. Black markets provide essential goods and services, keep the economy flowing, and most importantly serve to provide at least some check on the excesses of government. They are to be celebrated.
To us, sure. To current progressives, I doubt there’s a distinction remaining. The disobedience of a governmental directive – no matter what specific act you perform in doing so – is by itself malum in se.
When government is your god, laws are your gospel. Pushing for smaller government is, to them, like telling God to cut it down to seven commandments.
Quoth bobby,
I think you’re exactly right. Exhibit A: The execrable Prof. Jed Rubenfeld, which (not “who”! 😡 ) shows why you should never ever let yourself nor anyone you hold dear get anywhere near Yale Law School. (Richard: Don’t be shy, tell us how you REALLY feel!)
Have to wonder how many of those “hijacked” trucks are actually hijacked and how many are by prior arrangement.