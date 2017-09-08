“We joke about Victorian prudery, but in fact we are quite as prudish in different directions, and no less given to euphemisms or circumlocutions. There is even a distinct parallel in our reasons for adopting them. The Victorians saw themselves as having overcome animal instincts and were therefore prudish about sex: on the other hand they had yet to invent orthopaedic surgery, so someone who had lost a couple of limbs in an industrial accident was called a cripple. Our society recognises it has not overcome animal instincts and therefore has few inhibitions about sex, but has endless faith in its surgeons, so that words like `cripple’ are embargoed in favour of euphemisms like `differently abled’ which are quite as absurd as anything applied to sex in Victorian times. We are not expressionally crippled they were were: we are just differently hibited.”
– Samuel Smiles and the Construction of Victorian Values, page 144-5, by Adrian Jarvis.
(The whole book, despite a few touches of lefty determination to imply that Smiles would have disliked rail privatisation, is a fine study of Samuel Smiles, author of such tomes as Self Help and Lives of the Engineers. Smiles was a remarkable man: one of prodigious output, living to the ripe age of 92, which was some feat in his time.)
Network rail is 100% government owned.
Samuel Smiles would indeed have “disliked” that and the “franchise” system for running trains on the state owned tracks.
But not for the reasons Mr Jarvis seems to think.
Still the rise of the term “the state” as a positive term (almost as term of awe) was getting under way in the 19th century. Really it dates from the late 18th century – with the pro Frederick the Great, pro Prussia, mania that the Edmund Burke fought against with his (rather anti Prussian) “Annual Review”.
Prussia was the ally of Britain so why was Edmund Burke (even in his youth) so wary of the place? Because he could see the implications for British internal politics.
If one hero worships the ruler of a certain country (as so many British people hero worshipped Frederick the Great) it is natural to imitate his policies – including his internal polices (on education, and the law, and so on) and to read and revere the thinkers (in this case the Germanic thinkers) whose influence led to those politics.
One ends up not with Samuel Smiles and “Self Help” (and Mutual Aid – another thing Mr Smiles strongly supported) – but with the “Enlightened State” the “Liberating State”.
And, of course, many Americans were influenced by this to. It was not to the Puritans that H. Mann looked to when designing his education system for Massachusetts – it was to Prussia.
In the 19th century and early 20th century almost every major “Social Reformer” looked to the Prussian for inspiration.
Very few people claimed that the France of the “Sun King” (Louis XIV) or the Spain of Philip II had “worked” – but most “intellectuals” came to believe that Prussia “worked”, that it was the enlightened and liberating state.
Even when they were fighting it in the First World War British an American intellectuals still believed it “worked”.
They could not see that German “War Socialism” was a farce (see Ludwig Von Mises “Nation, State and Economy”) and that the place was on the verge of collapse in November 1918.
For example the much praised Prussian (later German) government railways were not better than the railroads of such American railroad owners as J.J. Hill – but American (and British) intellectuals thought they were.
They were like the later intellectuals of the 1930s – who whenever they went to a British factory had nothing but complaints, but when they went to a factory in the Soviet Union went into almost sexual joy.
They found nothing to praise in the factories and workshops of Birmingham (always more typical of the varied British economy than some other cities) – and endless things to praise about Soviet factories. In spite of the fact that Birmingham in the 1930s was vastly (many times) more efficient than any Soviet industrial city. And that living standards were vastly higher in Britain (even among the unemployed of the north) than in the Soviet Union – where tens of millions of people were starving to death.
When the honest socialist Malcolm Muggeridge refused to keep silent about the people he witnessed dying of starvation in the Soviet Union – his newspaper (the accused “Guardian” – the British version of the New York Times) dismissed him.
It was not that the left “did not know” – that is a lie, because they did know.
And if anyone thinks the left have changed….. you are wrong, they have not changed. They would rather have tens of millions of people starve to death than give up their dreams of “Social Justice” and an end to the “chaos of capitalism”.
This desire for a “planned society” and the hatred of “vulgar” traders and manufacturers was not invented by Karl Marx – it goes all the way back to Plato.
I suspect that Plato and Samuel Smiles would not have been friends – although Mr Smiles would have tolerated Plato, whereas Plato (if he had the power to do so) would have had Mr Smiles executed.
