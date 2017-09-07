|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata cobbled together quote of the day
It’s official: every cyclone or hurricane these days is the worst, strongest, most powerful [insert hyperbolic untruth of your choice] EVER!
Hurricane Irma has been no different.
Of course, the reality is far less sexy…
…when it comes to 1-minute sustained wind speed, Irma ranks tied for second place (with four others) when it comes to North Atlantic hurricanes. In terms of intensity (the lower the air pressure the higher the intensity), Irma doesn’t even crack the top 10 in the North Atlantic (it’s 12th).
How does the mainstream media get away with this?
– Marcus over on Catallaxy Files.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It is part of the narrative. They are careful to include “strongest ever recorded“, as if hurricanes and storms and other natural disasters did not exist before we were able to record them. Which is very convenient for the narrative. There is even a movement now to stop referring to these events as “natural disasters”, because the impact is, in part, determined by a human component. So, ergo, they are not really “natural events”. They want us to feel guilty about EVERYTHING, so that they can control our behavior. Very religious strategy, with the elite as the priests who tell us how to repent for our sins.
Excellent article. Thanks for posting it. (And this from someone in a state [South Carolina] which is already under a state of emergency because of Irma.)
I am not just bald – I am the baldest man who ever lived!
That is the attitude of the media to every story – it is the biggest, the worst, the……
Partly this is natural “puffing” of a story – to get attention. But wait for the link to the “Climate Change” theory.
So rxc is correct – if there is terrible loss of life the media will spin it as “our fault”. We must not say “natural disaster” or (still less) “Act of God” – I wonder if insurance companies in South Carolina still use the old wording Laird?
An interviewer on Radio 4 asked the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda if he thought that ‘climate change’ caused this ‘strongest ever ‘ hurricane.
This was a clear case of an agenda-driven question, the BBC interviewer wanted the answer to be ‘Yes.’That fits their agenda and the propaganda they want to push at us.
In fact it was a stupid question. The Prime Minister’s opinion on the contribution of ‘climate change’ to the hurricane is worth the same as the opinion of my postman, since neither my postman nor the PM have studied nor gained post-graduate qualifications in the relevant scientific field.
It isn’t just climate change which causes this kind of behaviour.
‘Liberals’ and ‘progressives’ in the MSM operate at the extremes of rhetoric and emotion on everything.
They praise their political heroes like teenagers praise their favourite pop stars. Their political opponents are always fascist, racist, sexist or stupid, and threats to democracy.
They behave like overexcited students and have no sense of proportion or perspective on anything.
I had no idea you were in South Carolina. What part of the state? I’m in the Charleston area.
Well there’s an appeal to authority fallacy if ever I saw one. The only thing out standing in this field is a scarecrow.
rfichoke, I’m up in Greenville, so I’m pretty safe here. (We’re expecting high winds and some rain, but that’s about it). Good luck to you. The governor has already ordered the evacuation of medical facilities in all the coastal counties, and is expecting to issue a general evacuation order at 10 AM Saturday (when the lanes on I-26 and other roads will all be switched to west-bound). It’s going to be a mess.