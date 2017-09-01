We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Because they are not called the ‘Stupid Party’ for nothing…

· Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

Why would Conservatives want to ape Momentum? The “grassroots” Labour movement responds to any political question with “more power for Corbyn, and more of your money”, which it couples with social gatherings (real and virtual) that remind me of the Planet People in 1970s Quatermass. The Planet People threw over the old social order to build a better life but were, of course, eventually harvested for food by the aliens whose revolution they worshipped. Insert your own Momentum analogy here.

Graeme Archer.

It is a tragedy that the only alternative in Britain to the Corbyn’s ‘Evil Party’ is May’s ‘Stupid Party’. And the sooner is not not Theresa May’s party, the better.

September 1st, 2017 |

1 comment to Because they are not called the ‘Stupid Party’ for nothing…

  • rxc
    September 1, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    The Stupid Party vs the Evil Party. It seems to be the fad spreading througout the Anglosphere. The rest of the world has (1) lots of little parties that can’t agree on anything, or (2) one big party that rules them all.

