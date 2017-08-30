We also want to increase supply, though, and being able to sell in Houston for $99 something bought for $9.99 in Beaumont (again, just to invent an example) might well get a few boats carrying loads in – although quite possibly not from Beaumont. Thus, by allowing prices to rise, we’ve at least potentially increased supply.
Our price system, operating without constraint, is thus achieving the two things we desire, a curtailing of demand through rationing to only truly important uses, and a rise in supply.
“But,” goes the cry, “this isn’t fair!”
Indeed it isn’t, and ain’t that a shame, fairness not being a notable feature of this universe we’re struggling to inhabit. All we can do is the best we can. Which is, again, why I insist that there should be variable prices, why there should be no laws against price-gouging. Because this really is a disaster, there really are significant shortages in Houston right now, we really do want to solve them. Which means that we should be using all of the tools at our disposal.
The thought occurs to me is that any company that really exploits this damages its brand – badly.
Any company that acts like an angel of mercy enhances it.
Any company that doesn’t care about its brand (in general) is writing a suicide note.
Not necessarily, Nick. Many of those who respond quickly to emergencies, trucking in bottled water, generators, whatever, aren’t “companies” in the sense you mean. Sure, if Home Depot jacked up its prices on generators people would likely remember and punish it later, but if I were to buy all I could find locally (1,000 miles away), load them into a U-Haul truck and sell them in Houston at a 1,000% markup my reputation would be unsullied (or rather, it would be irrelevant in Houston). And it’s independent entrepreneurs who will be filling much of the emergency need while FEMA, big companies and large charities are getting their act together. The guy with a truck selling bottled water at $10 each at a street corner can go exactly where he’s most needed; FEMA makes people come to a central distribution point.
Worstall is exactly correct. People who decry “price gouging” have absolutely no understanding of simple economics, or price theory, and operate purely on emotion.
In 1980 there was a large tornado in Wichita Falls, Texas. Most of the stores quickly increased their prices for necessaries such as batteries and bottled water.
Albertsons, however, kept their prices at the normal level and simply shipped in several truckloads of supplies.
Twenty years later, one could still meet people in Wichita Falls who would only shop at Albertsons because of that event. And they would tell you about it eagerly. Brands do matter.
Having said that, I will conclude by saying that if you acquiesce to calling it “price gouging” then you have already lost the battle for the hearts and minds of the unconvinced.
But then, see the many postings about the benefits of non-interference when supplies are rushed to — Knoxville? — during the dreadful flooding in Tennessee a few years back; or listen to Mike Munger discussing it on EconTalk. (Sorry, no links readily to hand.)
Very, very worthwhile comment, Ferox. In context of this discussion, it presents the other side of the story. Thanks.
.
Economics, no less than any other field of human activity, is very far from one-size-fits-all.
What people see is that their three little kids are thirsty while that little bottle of water costs $10 so they have to share a bottle and their kids remain thirsty while their richer neighbor buys the rest of the case and his kids spill theirs and open a few more.
That’s the stuff that memories are made of.
Economic theory works great until you use it on humans. This mirrors how libertarians argue that shipping lower-middle-class jobs overseas is an efficient thing, ignoring the short-term human costs that then end up sullying the libertarian brand forever amongst the population.
Well, I agree with everybody, and you don’t get too many of those to the pound.
Tim W and Laird are obviously right on the economics of supply and demand, and y’all are right that there’s more to life, and indeed more to economics, than supply and demand.
Perhaps the answer lies in the market after all. A clever corporate executive might see a disaster as an opportunity to build goodwill with customers rather than as an opportunity to make a little short-term profit.
The goodwill might end up being worth a lot more in the long run.
As in Wichita Falls, the market will decide which approach is better. There is no need for laws to try to “fix the problem”.
Re: the water bottle dilemma mentioned above – I think that is more likely to happen if the price of water is NOT increased. Your kids are thirsty but some lady with two lapdogs just bought a case (at the normal price) so that her little Fifi and FooFoo can enjoy their doggie pool in the heat. Increasing the price tends to drive out the marginal consumers … and parents trying to get water for their kids are not marginal consumers.
Ferox: Absolutely agree that there should never be laws about prices in general, and in particular not in this sort of situation.
As for possible good will as the result of a business’s exercising self-restraint rather than raising prices, half the public will remain loyal to Albertson’s for the rest of their natural lives (I know, terrible grammar!), and the other half will go, “Yeah, but Wally’s only did that for the sake of P.R. They don’t really give a duck about the people.”
.
See, bobby, I can out-cynical you the worst day you ever saw. 👿
Lets just use the gas station owner… The price he needs to sell his gas in the tanks below his forecourt is not the price he paid for it plus a “reasonable profit” it how much will he need to buy the next tank load (plus a “reasonable profit”). In a natural disaster where the owner knows the roads aren’t going to be repaired and new supplies able to reach him at any price for n months then he needs the current tanks to feed his family for those next n months while his station is closed with no gas but he still has to pay rent, etc. So his raising the price on his current tank load to n times may seem, in the short term to those who say he only paid x dollar for it, “unreasonable.”
In less strained times you price so that your “clearing rate price” matches your “replacement rate price.”
Ferox, I completely agree with you that the market-based swing of price/supply/demand ought to be left untrammeled to give the optimal result re: utilization of scarce resources.
But the emotion-driven perception that your rich neighbor could give her kids water while poorer you could not yields a much harsher result than when your quick neighbor beats you to the store. You had the chance to get there earlier, while in the first example, you had no chance because your pockets were smaller.
It’s all based on emotion – on marketing – on feelz – and until someone comes up with an explanation supporting freedom of pricing that makes people – I mean voters – understand viscerally that they’d ultimately be better off, it merely makes us into those weird guys down the block who think that corporations ought to have no rules.
.
What people see is that their three little kids are thirsty while that little bottle of water costs $10 so they have to share a bottle and their kids remain thirsty while their richer neighbor buys the rest of the case and his kids spill theirs and open a few more.
That’s the stuff that memories are made of.
So, misery for all is better than misery for some? Because without the extreme mark-up the people won’t bring in the water at all.
The whole of the USSR’s economy was built on this basis, because capitalism is “evil”. It did share the misery magnificently too.
I’d rather suffer a few extreme cases in extreme situations than “fix” a system that works best most of the time.
Nope. You forgot my last two paragraphs.
Moving from east to west, most of my contacts these days are in the middle two-thirds of the geographic US. Rural. I don’t even go into most of the cities. Wouldn’t want to .
Libertarians (large L) tend to be smart, proud people, who accept the unspoken presumption that all smart proud people accept, which is that everyone else isn’t. Smart and proud, I mean.
There are a lot of smart and proud but poorly-humanities-trained people in the US who, daily, live the libertarian life that we speak about here so fluently. They live it and naturally expect it to be so while we describe it to others. And then we go home and feel superior to them, and discount that they may well be more central to the eventual sway of libertarianism (small l) than we’ll ever be.
Yes, this basic economic truism is true. We do all benefit when the market controls itself. Or doesn’t.
But the most productive thing libertarians who want to proselytize about libertarianism to the world in an effective manner can do right now is to find a way to explain libertarianism, not to each other, but to all of the people I run into all across my chunk of the USA.
They’re already there. They just haven’t connected the labels. We need to work on that. That would be the most efficiently productive use of our time right now.
What few people understand (because economics is so poorly taught) is that prices send many important signals and help optimize markets; price controls (of which prohibitions on “price gouging” are merely one example) mute those signals and always end up with sub-optimal results, for everybody (including the poor). High prices optimize utilization by driving out (or minimizing) less-important uses, encouraging conservation, and diverting resources toward higher-priority items. They tell suppliers that there is a need for the specific product in that particular area, which any profit-maximizing businessman will rush to fill (and generally far faster than any relief agency or government bureaucracy could hope to match). That is especially true during emergencies, when prices should rise to extraordinary levels. And such prices attract new entrepreneurs to the field, which quickly expands supply far beyond that which would otherwise have existed (and, at the same time, drives prices back toward more “normal” levels; the ability to “price-gouge” is an extremely short-lived phenomenon). Artificially forcing prices down destroys all those incentives, and inevitably results in shortages, lines, and waste. Even if most people react emotionally to unusually high prices, political leaders and policymakers have an obligation to understand incentives and economic reality and ignore the complaints; it is by far the best way they can serve their constituents.
A prime example of an idiotic response to an emergency was Jimmy Carter’s actions following the “Arab oil embargo” of 1974 (anyone else remember that?). He imposed rationing and price controls, which resulted in long lines, being able to buy gas only on alternate days of the week, colored flags at gas stations indicating whether they had gas or not, and a host of other problems including rampant cheating and the rise of a black market. And the worst thing of all was his imposition of a “windfall profits tax” on oil companies (which took us decades to eliminate). As a result of all of this the crisis lasted far longer than it should have and caused great (and mostly unnecessary) hardship. Indeed, it is difficult to imagine anything Carter could have done which would have been worse than what he actually did; he was 100% wrong about everything. (This country has suffered through some very bad presidents, but Carter has to be near the top of anyone’s list.)
One final point: Bobby b says that “Economic theory works great until you use it on humans.” That betrays a very shallow understanding of what economics actually is. At its core, economics is simply applied human psychology. Is doesn’t exist apart from humans. Of course, he is correct in the very narrow sense that much of modern economics focuses on complex mathematical formulae and attempts to reduce it to a hard science, which is absolutely wrong, but the classical economists knew better. (Read any 19th century book on economics any you’ll find almost no mathematics.) Of course economics has to consider the effect of human emotion; that’s part of psychology. But the laws of supply and demand respond very little to emotion, whereas even emotional people respond entirely predictably to incentives. And permitting market forces to operate freely (including allowing prices to respond to external events) provides just those incentives needed to emerge quickly from the emergency.
As a society, we generally agree that free markets and competition provide the best products at the lowest prices. Yet somehow we abandon our principles in times of crisis, and claim that price gouging represents a “market failure” to be corrected by government. But the contrary is true: it is precisely at such times that the market should be permitted to operate freely. We might not like it when we have to endure higher prices for necessities, but the reality is that this approach results in the greatest good for the greatest number. Even if the ignorant don’t understand that.
No. I believe all the things that you do. I’m just frustrated that I can’t communicate these beliefs to people who already believe it but don’t know it.
If only there were philanthropic organisations funded by voluntary donations that could swing into action.
Sarcasm is so cheap.
But sometimes so well-aimed.
Then, to what better use could we put ourselves than the teaching of economics?
Focus on how we can better market our views. I could use well-constructed words when I speak to cattlemen and feedlot managers. They already know we’re right, and just need cover. And they represent lots of electoral votes.
At its core, economics is simply applied human psychology. Is doesn’t exist apart from humans.
No !
Economics is the study of scarcity. It applies, of course, to humans engaging with each other in commercial transactions. But it also applies to humans allocating their own time (a scarce resource) and energy (another scarce resource) where the trade is with themselves. Likewise saving and consumption is a trade with yourself across time.
But humans are not the only critturs which have to solve scarcity problems. Animals have saving and consumption problems too. And they also have other economic trade offs to worry about. Dung beetles have to decide how much dung to roll up in a ball to balance the ease of pushing the dung ball, with the number of trips required to accumulate a stack. All sorts of animals face the scarce resource problem of how much time and effort to spend hunting for new stuff as against defending the stuff they’ve already got. And evolution itself is substantially affected by economics. Animals with good eyesight have to trade that benefit off against a worse sense of smell. Because sight and smell compete for brain space.
Sure we usually come across economics in a human context, but it’s out there influencing all sorts of non human things.
As I think the whole notion of overtly libertarian parties is a self-defeating idea, I do not think libertarians even need a ‘brand’. I think my job is to try to gradually move the meta-context of political discussion in the appropriate pro-liberty direction, but there is a reason this blog started out as ‘Libertarian Samizdata’ and then later dropped the ‘libertarian’ from the title after about a year.
I agree with Perry de H that overtly libertarian parties are liable to do no more than take votes away from mainstream parties that are more friendly to libertarian ideas, and hand electoral victories to the dark(er) side. But :
1. IMHO liberatarians have a tendency – like those other lovers of theory over practice, socialists – to yell “Traitor !” loudly at politicians willing to offer them half a loaf, and then flounce off into abstention claiming there’s no difference between the half a loaf guy and the no loaf at all guy
2. But if you’re a ‘sure thing” for say the Tories, on the basis that the Tories are 70% awful, but Labour are 90% awful, then the Tories have no incentive to move in your direction. So the occasional flounce out may be the right game theory move. After all, it was the UKIP flounce that persuaded Cameron to offer a referendum.
3. So I think the best thing for libertarians to do (not me, I’m not a libertarian) is to influence the climate of opinion with argument. But as bobby b suggests, putting arguments in a way that ordinary folk who are generally sympathetic will appreciate is better than pronouncing high theory from the steps of the Temple. Tilting at windmills like disaster price gouging is not the way to win friends and influence people, even when you’re right.
At its core, economics is simply applied human psychology. Is doesn’t exist apart from humans.
I suspect “economics” will be/would be found across the galaxy/universe, wherever organisms have had to evolve. There may well be aspects of it that are tainted by the host species psychology, but there will also be universal principles.
If supply and demand are not allowed to set prices (including wages – a wage is the price of work) then the result is economic chaos and destruction.
The doctrine of “fair prices” and “just wages” is a lie – and the lie hurts most the people it is presented as helping.
As for the laws of logic – no they are not just dependent on humans, they are universal Another species could not make 1 plus 1 make anything other than 2, and could not make A be not A.
Both forms of German Historicism (the view of the “right” that different races have different basic laws of reason, and the view of the “left” that different social classes have different basic laws of logic) is wrong – as is theory of Historicism that different rules of economics apply in different “historical periods” or “historical stages”.
By the way…..
The whole idea that “law” is something created by the “will of a legislator” or the “will of a legislature” is wrong – such a top-down view of law leads to the state take over of society and general societal decline. Legislation is an evil – whether it is from the Emperor Diocletian or the Texas State Legislature (which is why Texas is wise to have this body only be in secession for a few days a year – as Mark Twain said “no man’s life or property is safe – when the legislature is in secession”). Although, yes, a mess created by a legislature can sometimes only be repealed by a legislature – which is why the hopeless weakness (if not actual sabotage) by the Republican leaders in the American House and Senate is NOT a good thing (it is a bad thing – a very bad thing).
Law is the effort to apply the basic rules of Natural Justice opposing force-and-fraud (rules which are NOT created by a “legislator” or a “Legislature”) – and “just prices” and “fair wages” are not part of an opposition to force and fraud. See Frederick Bastiat “The Law”.
And I said “lie” rather than “mistake” because statism is normally based upon deliberate lies – and not just from the Marxists (who lie about everything).
Take the most encyclical on “Social Teaching” ever produced by a Pope – the 1891 one produced by Leo XIII, he was not a socialist but he would be open to this stuff about “fair prices” and “just wages” – and what does he say in the VERY FIRST PARAGRAPH of his most famous encyclical – the bed rock of the “alternative” to socialist totalitarianism in much of the world.
In his very first paragraph Leo XIII says that capitalism has impoverished the masses and produced moral degeneracy.
How was 1891 more morally degenerate than 1791 or 1691 or 1591 or 1491? If anything most people were less morally degenerate in 1891 than their ancestors had been in the past – and Leo XIII was an intelligent and well informed man, he-knew-that. He knew how cruel and savage things had been in the past – how people had murdered each other over minor differences in doctrine, or just for money (crime has been much HIGHER in the past than in 1891) and how people had sold each other as slaves. Even in terms of sexual depravity – 1891 was a time of some sexual depravity (yes indeed), but LESS than in the past (for example the rate of births out of wedlock was lower than it had been in the past).
And how were people in 1891 impoverished compared to 1791 or 1691 or 1591 or 1491? Again Pope Leo XIII (the great interventionist “alternative” to socialism) was an intelligent and well informed man – he KNEW that wages and conditions of work were BETTER (not worse) in his time than they had been in the past. And his very first paragraph, of his most famous Encyclical pretends the opposite is true.
The above is not an ant Catholic point – as one can find Protestant writers presenting the same falsehoods (for example the Protestant religious writers of the Social Gospel movement in the United States or in Britain) – I picked the most famous example which is still being taught to people to this day (especially in Latin America). Protestant and atheist writers come out with the same false stuff – time and time again, but it is less famous.
So it is not unfair to say that not only socialism is based upon lies – interventionism (with its “just wages” and “fair prices” set by the state) is also based upon LIES.
“Why do so many socialists and interventionists lie?”
“Why?” is a big question – and not one I am even going to even try to answer here. It is enough that we keep in mind that they do lie – that this is NOT all a matter of honest mistakes.
In short telling interventionist that price controls in disaster hit areas will do harm will not convince them to drop their price controls.
Because they (NOT all the interventionists – but many of them) already know that the price controls will cause harm. They are not making some innocent intellectual mistake.
The whole argument depends on the rather futile hope that price-fixing laws will fix prices.
They don’t of course. They merely drive the trading underground, to a black market.
The buyer is denied all consumer rights, all warranty, all protection from being cheated.
The seller is excused all need to comply with health, safety, quantity, environmental laws or pay any taxes.
Since both parties are denied all legal recourse, and the protection of state-monopoly violence (law) is available to neither, they will in time build their own “protection” and feel the need both to use it and make examples, to demonstrate that they are not to be messed with.
Of course, this is just theory. If only we had a real-life example to prove the theory: some widely traded commodities that are forced to trade illegally….there must be an example, surely!
I keep trying not to be amazed by the stupidity of politicians, but making the sale of water as illegal as the sale of heroin must be an achievement.Not.
@ NickM August 30, 2017 at 10:40 pm
If I were dying of thirst, anyone who sold me a bottle of water for $10 would be an angel.
DP
But what about someone who lets you die of thirst because you only have $9?
I am a passionate advocate of voluntary exchange, but I think it behooves us to ask the hard questions of ourselves. I submit that markets are grand, that prices are the symptom and not the cause, and also that there is a point where the niceties of market pricing no longer apply.
Or to put it another way, if my child is dying of thirst, and you are trying to sell me water for more money than I have, you had better be handy with your firearm.
Paul:
“Why do so many socialists and interventionists lie?”
It’s not that long of an answer. They lie because there is no truthful way of explaining their position, because it is incorrect.
But what about someone who lets you die of thirst because you only have $9?
What about someone who lets everyone die of thirst rather than let someone sell them water for $9?
Yeah, neither of those is very good. So? Do we have to have one or the other?
And more importantly, if you needed the water to survive, and were a dollar short, what would you do?
Free markets do not make feelings such as compassion unnecessary – quite the opposite.
Goodwill is a balance sheet asset.
Exactly. The point being missed by most people discussing economics is that the water bottle is by far not the only product being exchanged in the transaction.
When we got hit with a combination ice storm and high winds (in NC, which rarely gets either) our state was shut down for about 10 days. A guy drove down from Boston (!!) to sell Husky chain saws for $500 (cash) each. On sale at Home Depot for $250, but who could get there, their POS wasn’t working without power, etc, etc. I was happy to pay it. IIRC, he sold about a thousand units out the back of his truck in a few hours.
Keep in mind he had to get a truck, buy 1000 chainsaws, drive 14 hours (min), and then drive home. Good payday but a LOT of risk.
I bought ten gallons of gas for $150 from a guy from SC, happy to have that too – no electricity for the pumps so no other gas.
Then my neighbors and I sawed and jacked threes for three days to clear streets and peoples driveways. (I was one sore MF as I am a desk job guy.)
So you can really have “price gouging” and communitarian responses happening at the same time.
-XC
Alisa,
Which is presumably why the Federal government is so keen to appear to be helping.
Not sure I get your meaning, Watchman…
If good will is being transacted, then the government needs to act to get some of this, at the risk of losing legitimacy.
Heh.
Cliff’s example is splendid.
So you can really have “price gouging” and communitarian responses happening at the same time.
The guy from Boston didn’t have to worry about goodwill, as it was a one-off for him. And even if in these internetty days he’d been identified back in Boston, his activity probably wouldn’t have been seen as price gouging, because he’d have been visibly bringing new supplies to a faraway place. Which looks different from an existing local supplier jacking up prices for the stock he’s already got.
Whereas Cliff and his mates did have to worry about their (social) goodwill. Cos they’re locals. No doubt Cliff himself is the sort of good hearted fellow to whom this thought will never have occurred at the time. But I’ll bet you that crusty old Don from No.43, who really didn’t want to do any more after he’d cleared his own driveway, realised that if he stayed inside smoking his pipe and leaving his neighbours in the lurch, well he’d be social toast. So he pasted on his best smile and went out chopping with the rest of them.