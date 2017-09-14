We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

And some, I assume, are good people.

· Opinions on liberty · Slogans & Quotations

Seen online:

When America elects people, they’re not electing their best. They’re not electing you. They’re electing people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems to us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.

September 14th, 2017 |

10 comments to And some, I assume, are good people.

  • PapayaSF
    September 14, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    As George Carlin pointed out: Think of how dumb the average person is. Half of them are dumber than that.

  • Chip
    September 14, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    The three characteristics of a successful politician are: an unquenchable lust for power, narcissism and the ability to lie (or avoid telling the truth).

    Now, perhaps powerful incentives are okay if yoked to a worthwhile cause, like winning a war. But today they’re brought to bear on policing Facebook, regulating nail salons and putting the climate in a state of suspended animation.

    And the public are pretty okay with it.

  • embutler
    September 14, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    since the brits only elected perfect people,
    OK forget that opening… nevill e chanberlin comes to mind..

  • Uriah Heeeep
    September 14, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    What makes you think a Brit posted that?

  • Perry de Havilland
    September 14, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    You may be on to something, Uriah

  • bobby b
    September 14, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    “They’re not electing you. They’re electing people that have lots of problems . . . “

    Contradictory statements.

    I’ve never known any person who didn’t have their own unique problems and idiosyncrasies and issues. If we’re electing people with problems, we are electing us.

  • Confused ’Old Misfit
    September 15, 2017 at 12:17 am

    we are electing us.

    And therein lies THE problem!

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    September 15, 2017 at 1:48 am

    First, we would need to define what we mean by ‘best’. Best-looking? Best at maths? Best at making friends? Best at blackmailing people into supporting one’s position or policies? Best score on an IQ test? Best at school, or sports?
    Then, if several people seem to fit our rigorous standards, we could vote for the one person who is the best of the best, as it were.

  • Julie near Chicago
    September 15, 2017 at 1:54 am

    That would be the Great Frog, of course, assuming It qualifies as a “person,” but It refuses to run. I asked, and It merely burped at me and hopped over to a more distant, greener pad.

  • bobby b
    September 15, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Completely OT, I know, but if anyone wants to watch (live) Ben Shapiro’s talk at Berkeley, it starts in about five minutes, here.

