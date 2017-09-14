|
And some, I assume, are good people.
Seen online:
When America elects people, they’re not electing their best. They’re not electing you. They’re electing people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems to us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.
As George Carlin pointed out: Think of how dumb the average person is. Half of them are dumber than that.
The three characteristics of a successful politician are: an unquenchable lust for power, narcissism and the ability to lie (or avoid telling the truth).
Now, perhaps powerful incentives are okay if yoked to a worthwhile cause, like winning a war. But today they’re brought to bear on policing Facebook, regulating nail salons and putting the climate in a state of suspended animation.
And the public are pretty okay with it.
since the brits only elected perfect people,
OK forget that opening… nevill e chanberlin comes to mind..
What makes you think a Brit posted that?
You may be on to something, Uriah
Contradictory statements.
I’ve never known any person who didn’t have their own unique problems and idiosyncrasies and issues. If we’re electing people with problems, we are electing us.
And therein lies THE problem!
First, we would need to define what we mean by ‘best’. Best-looking? Best at maths? Best at making friends? Best at blackmailing people into supporting one’s position or policies? Best score on an IQ test? Best at school, or sports?
Then, if several people seem to fit our rigorous standards, we could vote for the one person who is the best of the best, as it were.
That would be the Great Frog, of course, assuming It qualifies as a “person,” but It refuses to run. I asked, and It merely burped at me and hopped over to a more distant, greener pad.
