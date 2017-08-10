Well of course they fired him!

I’m also not saying that we should restrict people to certain gender roles; I’m advocating for quite the opposite: treat people as individuals, not as just another member of their group (tribalism)
No wonder they fired him! Treat people as individuals? The man is literally Hitler. In reality, it’s precisely because the memo was reasonably argued that they freaked out. That is why the left wing media and SJW twitterati put less reasonable words in his mouth that he never wrote.
I am stuck with an Android phone, at least for now, but I am in the process of ditching GMail and Google and will probably move to Protonmail and Bing, unless someone has better suggestions.
With an Android phone you are always going to be a bit stuck, but DuckDuckGo is a reasonable answer to Google for searching rather than Bing (which frankly sucks balls)
You could also think about moving to the Brave browser which is a lot more protective of your personal information than Google and the like and actively limits the monetization of your information.
Ultimately, the best way to punish Google for this shitty behaviour is through their income stream.
DuckDuckGo is great but it is just a privacy screen over Google, so underlying problems with how Google works remains 😆
I use Runbox, a Norwegian-based email provider, it costs about USD 35 pa, and annoyingly is hydro-powered but apart from bleating about that ‘Green’ credential, they’ve had one security issue in about 4 years that I am aware of, which led to a short server shut-down. Runbox say Norwegian privacy laws and their controls are strict, not sure what they are but it makes for a provider albeit in the EEA, outside the EU and the US.
If you like Bing, then you should probably stay with the Micro$oft theme and use outlook.com for email. I prefer the duckduckgo.com search engine.
Most of Google’s profits come from advertising revenue. Most of their advertising is delivered directly through Google Search.
Switch to Bing.com. I’ve been using it for some time, and once I got used to it, it’s just as effective as Google.
(It’s ironic that I’m now recommending the use of a Microsoft product in order to defeat the behemoth monopoly, but life changes quickly these days.)
Agreed, but what you correctly describe as a privacy screen also acts as a demonetising screen, since they can’t get the same value out of of DuckDuckGo faced searches as they can from direct Google searches.
Not ideal I admit, but if enough people make small steps away from Google then in aggregate that is a mighty big change.
I am also doing a very trivial piece of coding on my mens forum to replace all youtube links with hooktube links. Although our traffic is lighter than Samizdata, it is a relatively trivial thing to do.
Every little helps!
Ken, the DuckDuckGo ‘search engine’ sits on top of Google. You get an untracked Google search.
One question for DDG users:
DDG piggybacks on the Google search engine, but strips out the ads and replaces them with its own ads from Yahoo syndication.
Does the use of DDG result in any ad revenue for Google? Or does DDG somehow get the use of the Google platform for free?
An improvement, I agree, because nothing changes behaviour quite attacking someone’s bottom line. Problem is, I no longer trust Google to not ideologically tilt certain search results, so whilst I am not exactly a fan of MS either, Google is the primary problem on oh so many levels now. I have switched to Bing by default, now to work on shifting my email.
Damore : I’m simply stating that the distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership. Many of these differences are small and there’s significant overlap between men and women, so you can’t say anything about an individual given these population level distributions.
This is a standard, and no doubt heartfelt, disclaimer of the type one always sees from members of the dark side in the sex / race / IQ etc wars (the Pinkers, Murrays and so on.) It’s a nice comfort blanket, but it serves no protective function against the SJWs and has the further disadvantage of being obviously wrong.
The correct, but hardly comforting, thing to say is that if you have two populations – Xs and Ys – and the mean “thingynessness” score of Xs is 110 (with a standard deviation of 15) while the mean “thingynessness” score of Ys is 90 (with a standard deviation of 15) there are several things you can validly say about a random individual Y who may walk into the room, of whom you know nothing other than that it is a Y. You cannot, of course, say anything definitive about that individual Y’s own “thingynessness” score unless you test that indiviidual directly. But you can say lots of statistical things about how likely it is that that particular Y has a “thingynessness” score of over 80, over 90, over 100 etc. Or how likely that that person is to be the thingynessnessest person to walk into the room in the next hour. The fact that you only know statistical things certainly doesn’t mean that you know nothing. After all if you select employees on the basis of college degrees, job interviews, IQ scores and whether their shirts are tucked in you still only have clues as to how a particular recruit will work out in practice, based on your previous experience of how previous applicants with comparable traits got on.
It is obviously true that once you have replaced statistical predictions about an individual based on its group with individual measurement, you know a lot more about that individual than you did before. But you didn’t know nothing before. This is what prejudices and stereotypes are for. We use them to predict the behaviour of dogs, lampposts, knives, motor cars, spiders, as well as humans. Life is much too short to test each individual, individually. The more important any individual dog, lamppost, knife, motor car, spider or human becomes in our lives, the greater the benefits of the individual test, relative to the cost.
Damore was fired for spreading “harmful” gender stereotypes. That’s instructive, no ? No one would have thought the harmfulness of the stereotype was even vaguely relevant if he had been stereotyping dogs, lampposts, knives, motor cars or spiders. All anyone would have wanted to know was whether the sterotype was (statistically) accurate.
“DuckDuckGo is great but it is just a privacy screen over Google”
Not entirely. It aggregates results from several engines. If you use one of its “bang” filters, (“!i” to search images, for example), it’ll often take you straight to Google, but the general search is wider. I may be too optimistic here, but I suspect that this also means it provides some defence should Google start manipulating their results (assuming they don’t already).
“It’s ironic that I’m now recommending the use of a Microsoft product in order to defeat the behemoth monopoly, but life changes quickly these days.”
Indeed. One reason I know that DDG isn’t simply a Google proxy is that I had reservations about its use of Bing. 🙂
If I started boycotting companies which treat their employees with contempt I’d end up living in a mud hut and starving to death.
Selling your labour to a company always means you have to play by its rules.
Being a customer means you can withhold your business if you find the rules that employees have to play by sufficiently objectionable. You won’t be able to fine tune every company to your liking, but every once in a while a large enough number of customers can have an impact.
“I am in the process of ditching GMail”
Do what I did years ago & buy yourself a domain with a web mail service. Costs next to nothing & you can have any number of addresses @ whatever.whatever Addresses people can remember. And there’s also real live people at the end of a helpline to sort out problems.
Employees are one thing, but I doubt that few if any of us are employees of Google, at best we’re customers, at worst we’re unwilling products. 😯
One thing is certain though, Google occupies its position at the top of the internet food chain because it was technologically superior to its competitors nearly two decades ago.
They have managed to keep ahead through innovation, acquisitions and being able to monetize the traffic that comes through their various doors, but that does not guarantee them a future. Don’t believe me look at the history of Yahoo! as an example.
I believe what we have witnessed recently is the moment that Google “Jumped the Shark”. How long it takes for that to translate into downward momentum and on to terminal decline is unclear. As with everything on the internet I doubt it will take long.
As Francis Urquhart famously says at the beginning of House of Cards (while holding a framed photo of St. Margaret of Thatcher)
I’d guess that how Google treats their employees is the least of anyone’s concerns.
Google has a near-monopoly on bringing requested information to people across the world. We’ve known for some time that Google has a strong leftist bent, but this episode has made it clear that they are more extremist than imagined.
The issue is, do we want these people to have such power in our society? To many of us, the answer is a resounding No! The most effective course of action, then, is to encourage people to stop buying their product.
I am stuck with an Android phone, at least for now…
The difficulty is that your options are Apple, which is just as bad, or a feature phone, or a Blackberry 10 phone (Android based, but no google crap).
The only other option, as Android is open source, is to root your phone and get rid of all the google crap and/or load a custom ROM.
” but I doubt that few if any of us are employees of Google, at best we’re customers, at worst we’re products. ”
If you’re using the PAID-FOR version of Google, then you’re a customer. If you’re using the free version of Gmail, then you’re the product.
Even if you’re paying Google for some service or other, they are still exploiting your activity, so paying for something doesn’t exclude you from being a product at the same time.
Do what I did years ago & buy yourself a domain with a web mail service. Costs next to nothing & you can have any number of addresses @ whatever.whatever Addresses people can remember. And there’s also real live people at the end of a helpline to sort out problems.
You should do this anyway, even one without a web mail service, as any domain management involves mail redirection, so you can keep your email address the same and use any email service you like, switching whenever you prefer, you can even do a “Hillary” and have your own email server for ultimate paranoia.