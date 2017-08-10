Surely it was sad when the Renaissance in Florence ended. Sure it is sad that the Renaissance in San Jose and Palo Alto ends. But things move on and bright productive brains meet somewhere else, most likely online now.
– A commenter writing on Eric Raymond’s “Armed and Dangerous” blog about the firing of an employee at Google for challenging certain notions around diversity in the workplace.
I think it may be too early to judge if this sort of issue is going to dent Google and hit its share price in the next few months but if this culture of SJW bullying does grip more firmly on that business, and others in Silicon Valley, then the prediction made above here may prove to be accurate.
For years it has been pointed out that California is a daft place to base a business in – the taxes, the regulations…..
However, the response of the “tech community” has been “ah but the free creative culture…..”
That would be the culture in which people are dismissed for politely expressing their opinions.
A pox on “left coast” “culture” – bleep the internet companies.
At least the Chinese are open about hating Freedom of Speech – the “left coast” people are hypocrites. And it is not just the “left coast” – Corporate America is rotten to the core, full of university “educated” types who hate freedom (whilst pretending to love it).
Decay is usually a slow process, the inertia behind Google and indeed Silicon Valley is great. I remember telling my employer’s IT department about Google when we just had browsers installed on our work PCs, and their main focus was stopping Hotmail use in work time. That was this century. Time will tell, but when so many vote for Hillary and Jeremy, what hope is there that people will move away from what is the ‘easiest’ option. Free stuff, that sounds easy, use Google, that sounds easy.
When California implodes all these progressive people will scurry throughout the US and tell those backwards people there how to run a decent country. Or did they already?
A certain amount of group think – or at least group ethos – can be useful if you are working in an emergent industry. In a mature industry however, dissent becomes more important, as preserving value is to a greater extent about not messing up, rather than moving forward. Having been on a combined mission of creating profits through innovation, and ‘not being evil’; the easy innovations have been made, which means that more attention is being put on ‘not being evil’, i.e. furthering social justice (in their view.)
By the way, I’ve always thought that the internet industry would be a very good setting for a modern version of Atlas Shrugged. There is an excellent TV series about a group of people in the IT industry, starting from the early 80s (I think) up to the internet era. It is called ‘halt and catch fire’. It would be a simple matter to rewrite this slightly to turn it into a pro-capitalism show. “Galt’s gulch” could easily be some alternate world online where individuals transact outside of the control of the government (or Google).