Why you should support the “And A Pony” Party

I am writing today to solicit your support in favor of the “And A Pony” Party, the only party that truly cares.
Other parties advocate minimum wage laws, but only the AAPP advocates raising the minimum wage to $175 per hour and giving all workers a pony. (We ask why our political opponents lack the courage to stand up for our working people.)
Other parties favor preserving old-age pensions, but only the AAPP proposes tripling all old-age pensions annually and giving every retiree a pony. Why do our opponents fail to support our position? It can only mean that they hate the elderly, don’t want them to live well in their golden years, and wish to deny them the companionship that only a pony can provide.
Other parties propose providing all citizens with health care paid for by someone other than themselves, but only the AAPP proposes giving all citizens free health care, weekly massage and spa treatments, and a pony. Our opponents clearly do not care sufficiently about the well-being of all our nation’s citizens, and refuse to join us in this call.
Other parties propose spending more money on education, but only the “And A Pony” Party is bold enough to insist upon reducing class size to one half (that is, two qualified and state licensed teachers per student) and providing a pony for every child in school. Surely every child will learn better if provided with two full time teachers, and what could be more important than educating our youth? We call on our political opponents, who do not seem to care about our children as much as we do, to stand aside in favor of those who truly are concerned for their future.
Other parties would like to reduce our nation’s dependence on foreign oil, but only the “And A Pony” Party proposes to provide every family, completely free of charge, with as much electricity as they could ever use, generated entirely by clean technologies, and a pony, too. Our opponents, who are in the pockets of big energy and the anti-pony lobby, would have us continue to enrich the fat cats forever, and would deny families vitally needed ponies.
Other parties believe the government should reduce unemployment, but only the AAPP proposes to give a good, high paying job to every worker who wants one no matter what their skill level or age, and a pony. Would our opponents give every worker a good, high paying job? They have been in power for decades, and yet they have not delivered for our people. It is time for a change!
Other parties pretend that they want to do something about the growing problem of hunger in our country, but only the AAPP promises to provide every creature with a functioning digestive tract within the bounds of our nation’s borders as much free, nutritious and well prepared food as they can possibly eat, as well as a pony. (The astute will note that we are therefore promising to give every pony a pony. This is correct. You will note that the other political parties do not promise to give every pony a pony, let alone provide free meals to all ponies, thus demonstrating that they are indifferent to the suffering of our nation’s noble equines. Indeed, it appears they do not care about the hungry at all!)
Other parties pretend to care about the plight of the homeless and advocate for more public housing, but only the “And A Pony” Party would give every citizen, living or dead, an eight bedroom mansion complete with a fully heated swimming pool, a tennis court, and a stable with a pony in it. Our heartless opponents pass the indigent begging for scraps on the street every day and cannot find even a trace of kindness in their hearts for their plight, let alone work, as we will, to assure that every citizen gets a mansion and a pony.
In the next election, you face an important choice. If you truly care about the future of your nation — if you truly want to see our people live the lives of prosperity, happiness and pony ownership that they deserve — there is only one possible party you can vote for: the “And A Pony” Party. I sincerely hope, for the sake of our country, that you support us in our quest to help our children, the homeless, the hungry, the sick, the old, and the poor.
Nah, I think I’ll still vote for the “and the horse you rode in on” Party.
… and a free lollipop, please.
after the election: “keep digging, there’s a pony in there somewhere…”
Those heartless beasts want ponies to die! How do they sleep at night? Obviously there’s a more nuanced take on this, but, broadly, voting for the AAPP = not being a c*nt.
The trouble with the AAPP is that they’re a one-trick pony.
Presumably this is the 21st Century update of 40 Acres and a Mule.
My wife says she’ll sign a petition for that platform.
Of course, we’re in California, and I think California may already have that.
The AAP party will also solve gun violence by mandatory exchange of all guns in civilian hands for ponies.
Why would ponies need guns?
In Venezuela you are lucky if you can have a pony for dinner.
And two ponies in every pot.
PerryM, I demand the right to be your very-highly-paid political consultant (and get a pony too). In that capacity, I would move the paragraph in which you promise to give every pony a pony. Put it last just before the “In the next election…” paragraph. The whole programme is excellent, of course, but I think you want to win over the voters with all the other guarantees before every pony gets a pony. Our core voters are high-minded of course, but some of the floating voters we must attract may think that if every pony gets a pony there won’t be enough ponies left over for all of them.
We at the ATPP – the And Three Ponies Party – condemn and denounce the ill-disguised efforts of the extremist pony-hoarding AAPP to limit citizens to one single pony while the rich and powerful ponylords continue to amass millions of unearned ponies.
Pony Austerity as public policy must end, for the sake of our children! Reject the lies of the long-discredited AAPP and demand the three ponies that are rightfully yours!
I’d vote for you, I could do with an extra £25 !
Mind you you’d be outdone by the And A Monkey party.
And if I actually want a donkey, I suppose I’ll have to bloody well take what I’m given and do as I’m told. Hurray!!!
Second Alisa! An excellent and hard-hitting discussion. Equal ponies for all! If one has a five-legged pony, then all must have one! And horsepersons to curry them, exercise them, give them their hay, and muck out the stalls.
That’s right, Mr Ed. You’ll take a pony and like it! Besides, it will give you an understanding other with whom to converse. (I almost said “someone to converse with,” but again, that would imply speciesism. And would end with a preposition.)
Out here in the hgh plains of the American Southwest, we are blessed with herds of feral Spanish Mustangs and ornery mules.
We have been waiting for the markets in meat, glue, and stylish bomber jackets to bounce back.
Sometimes one can actually use a pony for transportation, it is said.
Perhaps in rare instances wherein one does not get killed in the process.
Oh, I saw that one! The Misfits, with Clark of the Gable and Miss Monroe. Good movie, if a trifle depressing.
Julie: Five-legged? That seems hopelessly inadequate. Odin reputedly had an eight-legged one that was incredibly fast. We just need to get Loki to have more colts. . . .
I agree with you Perry M. – politics too often descends into a bidding war, and the “me to” right is always likely to lose the hard left in such a bidding war.
And it is not even necessary – as the voters are not (in the main) the utterly corrupt subhumans that so many politicians will be. The people will respond to a message that says “I have nothing to offer you – but blood, toil, tears and sweat” not just “I will give you the Moon and the Stars – and a Free Pony!”
People turned against “Austerity” in Britain because it was obviously FAKE – Mr Osborne obviously had unlimited money for things he liked, such as the E.U. and “Overseas Aid” (that scam that Peter Bauer exposed decades ago), and blatantly political “infrastructure” schemes targeted at marginal seats.
For years people accepted it all (but with growing cynicism) – but eventually they decided that if there was unlimited money available for what the powerful wanted, then there was money available for free ponies as well.
Note to all politicians (including me) – if you say that money is short, do not quietly say to yourself “apart for all the things I want to spend money on”, the people will notice.
Yes Julie – The Misfits is a good film, perhaps it is depressing because it was written by the ex Communist (who never really shook his Marxist assumptions) Arthur Miller. It must be hard to live a lie – indeed to live off a lie. Mr Miller made his name by writing plays and short stories implying that Communists were not real (that they were mythical – like witches), every time he looked in the mirror and remembered the Communist meetings he had himself attended (with all those influential people) to know that his life (and career) was based upon a lie.
The great lie that American academia (as well as the entertainment media) is based upon
For the population is not really naturally evil – not naturally corrupt, they are born with good (not just evil) in them. It takes a great deal of effort by very talented people to corrupt the people – to get them demanding ever bigger government as the solution to every ill (real or false). The great lie is pretend that those people do not exist – that it is “paranoid” (as in “The Paranoid Style of American Politics”) to think that they do exist. And that is a “witch hunt” to oppose them.
M. Monroe (influenced by drink and drugs) rather let the cat out of the bag with her words about how government should give people everything they want – where had the lady got that idea from? From Arthur Miller and the other “intellectuals” – she did not think it up herself.
The idea that people should be able to “hunt in the morning, and fish in the afternoon and be critical after dinner without ever being a hunter, a fisherman or a critic – for society will organise production” comes from a book written in 1845, and Mr Miller knew very well who the author was. As did the other “intellectuals” who took so much power in the 1960s.
It will never work. Ponies are not magical. Unicorns are needed. If we can find a breeding pair, in 244 years we might have sufficiencies of unicorns.