Sharpen the pitchforks, fan the flames: a politician has misspoken.
Yes, another day, another Twitch-hunt. Another live-tweeted expulsion from polite society. Another roll-up-roll-up real-time destruction of a person’s reputation for the crime of having said something stupid.
The victim this time is Anne Marie Morris, the Tory MP for Newton Abbot. She was recorded dumbly using the outdated phrase ‘nigger in the woodpile’ at a gathering of Eurosceptic Tories at the East India Club in London. Ms Morris said ‘the real nigger in the woodpile’ in the Brexit issue is what happens if we get two years down the line and there’s still no deal between Britain and the EU. So she was clearly using the phrase in its classic sense to mean an issue of great importance that isn’t being openly or sufficiently discussed. She wasn’t being racist, just old-fashioned. Phew. We can call off the Twitterhounds, put back the tomatoes.
Don’t be daft. The small matter of intention, of what someone means, counts for literally nothing in the Kafkaesque world of 21st-century speech-policing.
“Twitch-hunt”
Ooh, good one.
It’s not even the first time this “Twitch-hunt” has been conducted by the Tories against a member of the House of Lords for the same phrase.
July 9, 2008 – David Cameron urged to sack Tory peer after ‘nigger in the woodpile’ remark
How unoriginal.
There is the point to be made, however, that any politician dense enough to use the phrase “nigger in the woodpile” in a public speech really ought not be deciding important national issues.
Talk about own goals . . .
You are right- ‘woodpile’ is so evocative of tree-murdering, that no sensitive person would think of using it. Would ‘nigger on the electric heater’ be acceptable? Sorry! ‘Negress on the electric heater’?
Perhaps we should simply copy W.C. Fields?, although on second thought maybe not…
Anne Marie, honey, it’s “tinted person in the bio-mass resource”.
The elephant in the room is that the snowflakes have gone all dog in the manger about this, making a mountain out of a molehill over something that is no more than a storm in a teacup.
Good one, James, a really Strong effort!
In a world of grow-ups nothing would have been said or splashed about it. Sadly that’s not where we now live.
I say ‘elephant in the room’ instead of ‘nigger in the woodpile’. This reflects my being brought up not to say ‘nigger’. My mother taught me the rhyme ‘Eeny meany mini mo, catch a tigger by the toe’ to ensure that if I ever heard the original form I would correct the speaker, assuring them they had mispronounced it. (Full disclosure: her assessment of my tiny tot personality was spot on and I did once correct another child who was so stupid and ignorant they did not know the word was ‘tigger’. The original form was already well on its way out in my locale when I was growing up so I think it was only once I ever had the opportunity.)
I wonder if “sold down the river” will become unsayable. That is certainly a phrase I occasionally use.
Yes, I used to talk in cliches, now I avoid them like the plague.