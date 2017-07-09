One of the biggest mistakes people make when dealing with Trump is thinking it is all about him. This is understandable given Trump thinks everything is about him and so did his predecessor. But even Trump would probably acknowledge that on this issue, and several others, he is simply representing the interests of the people who elected him. That is his job after all, but Merkel, Macron, and the rest don’t seem to understand this: they talk of changing Trump’s mind as if he’s decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement just for the fun of it, instead of it being something he was specifically elected to do. I genuinely doubt they realise that the commitments they’re demanding must first be approved by the senate. The way Macron has kicked off his presidential career, he probably thinks everyone at the G20 can do anything they like, as if they’re medieval kings.
Statist rulers think of themselves as kings, so it’s no wonder they think of Trump as king as well.
BTW, it shouldn’t have to be said, but it doesn’t occur to some people that statism is just another way of thinking about tribalism, or as Bashir put it, roughly speaking, nations are tribes with flags. Even if that tribe is purely democratic, that would still be a tribe, but with arbitrary mob majority rule rather than arbitrary rule by chieftain. Statist leaders consider the state (and thus themselves) to be excempt from law, but as Ayn Rand said, individual rights are the means of subordinating society to moral law.
Trump does not have a mandate from clever, educated people and that’s why he has no right to speak for anyone.
This is how ‘liberals’ now think.
And why they tell us that democracy is threatened.
Another aspect of the focus on Trump is that it robs attention from the work of those he has appointed. Trump may be a clown, but his SCOTUS appointment is not. Ditto for his appointments for UN, Education, Environment, Interior (gov’t land), Communications, and Regulation. Even the Veteran’s Administration is apparently getting cleaned up. To understand the Trump Presidency, you need peripheral vision.
We all tend to think it is all about us, but most of us are not nearly as narcissistic as Trump’s predecessor, and that includes Trump.
talking of trump, this video on his twitter account made me burst out laughing when the music kicked in.
no wonder Matt Parker and Trey Stone have given up trying to satirize him.
Yes, they’re behind the times. Back here at home, we the kings sent Trump our messenger to them to communicate our disdain for their ideas and values. Merkel et al might as well serenade the mailman who has brought them their breakup letter.
This is the way government is supposed to work.