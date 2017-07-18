A return to our roots

In the Guardian Hugh Warwick takes Jeremy Corbyn’s proposal to end the oppression of students paying money for their higher education to its lozgical conclusion. He proposes that we rediscover the venerable tradition of corvée and let them pay their debt to Labour in labour.
What if all students spent a year working the land before university?
[…]
Yes, this is state coercion. But does that make it any worse than the corporate coercion that has helped create such an insular, unfit and unhappy society; that has helped create an ecological desert in the countryside? This is a chance to fight back against the enemy, because this is a war. We have just not woken up to the fact yet.
[…]
Of course there will be those who believe that this is wrong, that there should not be a compulsion to take part in eco-conscription. And it would be wrong of me to insist that everyone take part. So there will be an opportunity for opponents to state their case and to become, in effect, “conscientious objectors”. They could be given the alternative job of joining the army.
Is Mr Warwick:
a) trolling the Guardian and its readers?
b) making a serious proposal?
c) both of the above?
The mess of university education was started by Tony Blair and his ‘ Education Education Education mantra.
The result was everyone became eligible for university , almost as stupid as saying everyone is eligible for a career in Nuclear Physics. This was made worse by turning universities into businesses touting for pupils.
Oh Lord! The suffering I have endured under the lash of corporate coercion!
Can’t you picture it though? Outside the ivy covered hall in which the graduation ceremonies were held waited a convoy of olive drab trucks manned by grim visaged corporate thugs (hired by the state!) suitably armed and willing and able to assist any recalcitrant graduate on the joyful journey to their wedding, however temporary, with GAIA!
As for alternatives:
Option #1: Pay each term in advance.
Option #2: Take a year, get a job. Earn some money.
Option #3: Work hard in school & get a scholarship.
Option #4: Consider that you may not be suited to University
Yes, Warwick, it’s not only wrong, unless realistic alternatives are available, it’s evil!
If he is serious he needs to be beaten and then hanged Newgate style.
Don’t dismiss his idea either. Corbog brazenly approves of the failed socialist state of Venezuela, where 60 days field labour per year is forced on those not already peasants in an attempt to stave off inevitable socialist famine. Perhaps the Guardian puke is getting the plan ready early.
This would be solid gold for BluLabour–snowflakes forced to dig in the dirt–but don’t expect the useless bastards to make anything of it. Because useless.