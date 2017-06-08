“But if Pavlov had been given the task of introducing communism, he’d have quickly proved, by experimenting on dogs, that this way of life isn’t suitable for a living soul!’

So spake a brave and wise Czech man to a Soviet Army Zampolit (Political Officer) in an angry exchange after the Soviets invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968, per the wonderful, semi-biographical novel The Liberators by Soviet defector Viktor Suvorov. (BTW did the young (or old) Mr Corbyn ever condemn that particular Soviet invasion?).
But I digress. It turns out that scientists have now (perhaps inadvertently) tested a sort of socialism (we all know that the paradise of communism was always just around the corner under socialism) on dogs, and it turns out that they don’t like it.
Dogs have their own innate sense of fairness and did not learn this from humans as previously believed, a new study has concluded.
You might wonder what tree they were barking up, so let’s have a look:
In tests, wolves and dogs would both refuse to take part if they received no reward for pressing a buzzer while a partner animal got one for doing so. The same was true if they received a lower quality prize.
It was thought that dogs had learned the importance of equality – seen as a sophisticated trait found in humans and some primates – during the domestication process, but the study found the wolves displayed a greater reluctance to take part once they realised what was going on.
See how the piece smuggles in an unscientific value judgment?
So dogs don’t like being ripped off? Who does? I once met a falconer who told me that an eagle he knew remembered a ‘breach of contract’ when the owner’s son didn’t give him his due piece of meat, contrary to established custom and practice. He told me that when the son came back from University, the eagle still showed him great hostility, which lasted for years afterwards.
So it appears that dogs don’t like doing the work and others getting the rewards. The dogs are quite lucky, as they haven’t been slaughtered for opposing socialism, or just not being ‘in’, unlike 100,000,000 humans.
Some of the findings might appear to corroborate old folk tales…
the dogs in the study had been “highly socialised with humans in their first weeks of life” but did not have a pet-owner relationship.
“Nevertheless, they were still more eager to please the human experimenter than were the wolves,” the researchers wrote.
But is this science? Where, I ask myself, are the controls? I had a thought, why not use as a ‘control’ not just a wolf, but a dog raised in North Korea, where it will have only known socialism. But then again, I understand that they have already eaten the dogs there, during a famine caused by socialism…
In earlier peer-reviewed studies, worms, slugs, and leeches favored it. Vertebrate testing was Part 2.
bobby b
There’s bound to be a Randian beetle out there somewhere, here’s my guess.
Well, as it happens I am philosophically opposed to beetles (and June bugs), except of course for ladybugs — the real ones, small, red with black spots, not those horrid orange “Pumpkin Bugs.” Oh, and blackberry bugs, except I wish that they’d hop off the berry before you actually go to put it in the pail. I mean, you have to be sure you got all the bugs off before you serve the berries with a dollop of whipped cream. Disconcerting to bite on a blackberry and have it go crunch.
But, that Bombardier Beetle really is pretty awesome. When she was 4 or so, I gave the Young Miss a Mack truck for Christmas, an 18-wheeler semi, completely black. I guess she wasn’t as impressed as I was–but that sucker was EEEEEEvilllll. I loved it. The Bomb Beetle reminds of that truck, though of course in fact it wears a pin-striped suit with a flashy scarlet cravat. Means business!!
So I really have to admire it. From a distance.
Of course, the thing is maybe kinda geeky, or else maybe it’s got ahold of Ellis Wyatt’s notes on chemical engineering and JG’s on putting it all to use in a real device. I mean, a boiler in the belly and a nozzle jetting boiling toxic spray at any miscreant creatures that come around to mess with it! That is one creative, take-no-nonsense dude.
And it doesn’t seem to be at all interested in being lunch.
I think you are right, Mr Ed.
As to the OP. Very well said, Mr Ed. I didn’t think it was necessarily the Last Word in reliability either. Good catch on the “
Still, what good are a pen and a pulpit (or, of course, a phone) if you’re not gonna use ’em to do your bit to reorder the world? Would be a dreadful waste.
Very well done. :>))
Well the thing on dogs does show that they reject “from each according to their abilities, to each according to their needs” – the Communist principle.
Paul,
