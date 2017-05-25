Stefan Molyneux on the Manchester bombing.
“Of course people change what they do when this stuff happens. That’s why it happens.”
Stefan Molyneux on the Manchester bombing.
May 25th, 2017 |
1 comment to “Of course people change what they do when this stuff happens. That’s why it happens.”
I do not think that getting that angry is helpful to his position. Or perhaps rather it is helpful to his position as leader of an increasingly emotional following, but not to his argument.
It is possible to explain that a focus on tolerance over the pursuit of victory undermines the latter without shouting.
Like Stefan I am also a father, though I believe his kids are nearer to the age (and gender) of those targeted than my son is. I am not moved to shout at anyone. Shooting them dead, yes. Conducting a no-holds-barred attack on their ridiculous ideas, yes. But not shouting.