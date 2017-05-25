We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

“Of course people change what they do when this stuff happens. That’s why it happens.”

· Middle East & Islamic · Self defence & Security

Stefan Molyneux on the Manchester bombing.

May 25th, 2017

1 comment to “Of course people change what they do when this stuff happens. That’s why it happens.”

  • Simon Gibbs
    May 25, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    I do not think that getting that angry is helpful to his position. Or perhaps rather it is helpful to his position as leader of an increasingly emotional following, but not to his argument.

    It is possible to explain that a focus on tolerance over the pursuit of victory undermines the latter without shouting.

    Like Stefan I am also a father, though I believe his kids are nearer to the age (and gender) of those targeted than my son is. I am not moved to shout at anyone. Shooting them dead, yes. Conducting a no-holds-barred attack on their ridiculous ideas, yes. But not shouting.

