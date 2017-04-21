“Voting Tory in #GE17 is a vote to kill people like me”

With the Tories overtaking Labour to provide the main opposition in Scotland to the dominant Scottish National Party, disability activist Fiona Robertson has decided to embark on some swing voter outreach:
When I and my fellow disability activists woke up on the morning after the last General Election, we spent an unrelenting few days tag teaming as we tried to keep people in our community alive. We were not always successful. Over and over, hour after hour, we saw iterations of the same message: “I do not think I will survive this government.”
The day of the election, we had all taken a few moments to remember the people who were not there to vote because of the actions of the coalition government. We took a moment to think of the people who would not make it to the next election if we lost.
Amid the elation so many in Scotland felt at the sweep of SNP seats, we disabled people also felt utterly betrayed and hopeless, because the population of the UK had voted to enforce extreme, frequently lethal, damage to our health.
If you do it again, if you do this to us again, we will never forgive you. You can’t pretend you don’t know, you can’t pretend that other things are more important, that it’s not the killing of disabled people you’re voting for really; it’s the other stuff.
For the purposes of argument let’s assume that what she says is true (Yes, I know. It’s a rather extreme. But in the interest of fairness and all that!)
It then follows that she and her fellow progressives are to be held personally responsible for every assault, robbery, fraud, abuse, sexual abuse, rape, and murder committed by illegal immigrants or particular immigrants who are known to have a violent past and have been assisted by them. They’re also responsible for every dead African killed by black smoke cooking fires and every old person who freezes to death because of their environmental lunacy. They’re responsible for every ill person who dies because the NHS is swamped by free-loaders, and the victim of every violent crime caused by a known criminal kept out of prison (or let out early) due to progressives ‘well-meaning’ interference in the courts and prison system.
Can’t help but wonder (considering I did vote for the party that won) whether I missed something important in the manifesto of the Conservative party. Was their a somehow-unnoticed by journalists section on eugenics? A decision to limit access to the NHS for people with congenital conditions? Just an announcement that health spending was to be cut?
Ah – then I look at the full argument, and it appears she’s complaining that the government’s failed attempt to spend less of our money on other people is resulting in some people losing money they previously had, with the figures in the links she provides (those that aren’t demonstratably false – the number of extra deaths is a known abuse of statistics) suggesting that in most cases this is justified (in that the figures for successful appeals against decisions are a lot smaller than the total number).
So once more my desire to become an evil supervillain is thwarted by the unfortunate effects of realtiy – my action was not a decision to hurt others, but to simply stop paying people unnecessary money. Still, if you are a disability rights actitivist this is going to be upsetting – how are you going to attract funding for your cause if the funding is only for those who need it for dealing with their disability?
There is a ban on charity? Gee, whooda thunkit? or perhaps charities vet people a little more closely than the government does, giving aid to people who actually require it. This is the usual leftist “If the government doesn’t pay for everything will all die” rhetoric. ‘Desperate nonsense.
As she is an SNP supporter, I am totally ok with that 😈
It never seems to occur to these people that not everyone who disagrees with them is a anarchist. Even some libertarians might think that certain government functions are important, and that they shouldn’t be imperilled by spending limited resources on things that don’t fall into that category. Some sort of anger ought to be reserved for those who expanded the role of the state to unaffordable levels in the first place.
You can see the same attitude in the bleating about libraries. Generally local councils have made the decision to close them in response to an overall cut in budget, in preference to cutting other things. But statist ire is never directed against the councils themselves, even where they’ve chosen to maintain completely pointless departments rather than services that people might actually want.
“The first lesson of economics is scarcity: there is never enough of anything to fully satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics.” I don’t agree with some of Sowell’s social opinions, but he was absolutely on the money there.
Since Ms. Robertson’s livelihood depends entirely upon arousing fears, hyperbolic ranting such as this is only to be expected. Still, she does make one good point: “This is not just a vote on Brexit, it is a vote on their entire manifesto and a judgement on their policies on everything from crime to social care to housing to international relations.” I certainly hope so, because by necessary implication it is thus also a referendum on her entire manifesto and a judgment on her policies. All of which deserve to be roundly rejected.
Another quote of Thomas Sowell’s is appropriate here, especially in relation to state funding of welfare.
Thus if we are spending money either excessively or unnecessarily on disability support for people who are either not sufficiently disabled to get a job or just out-and-out faking it then that money is being redirected from the deserving to the undeserving.
I would expect that a genuine disability campaigner (rather than a rent-seeker like Fiona Robertson) would be happy to have the workshy, feckless and the fakers removed from the disability as those who remain would only be the deserving.
I have absolutely no issue with provision of welfare to the genuinely disabled.