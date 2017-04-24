Folk are saner on the Continent, apparently

If you think a lot of TV and live comedy shows have got tired recently, then I think this fellow, a columnist at Bloomberg, could stir things up a bit, albeit without realising it:
Voters in the major continental nations may get angry and disappointed — say, with French President Francois Hollande’s feckless leadership or with the recent inflow of refugees from the Middle East — but they don’t get desperate enough to vote in a Donald Trump or to inflict Brexit-style turmoil on their countries.
Absolutely, Mr Bershidsky, voters in France, for example, continue to elect people who preside over the grandeur, nay, the stability, of double-digit unemployment, of all those jolly car-burning festivals that so enliven the outskirts of Paris or Marseilles. And they vote for the sort of structures that will admit a country such as Greece, or for that matter, Italy, into a single currency predicated on economic fundamentals that are for the fairies.
But hey, they don’t vote to leave a transnational progressive union with centralising intent, and they don’t vote for property developers from Queen’s. So I guess Europe’s okay then.
Where the hell does Bloomberg find these people?
Bershidsky’s not the worst at Bloomberg by some distance, though. The only one worth reading is Megan McArdle.
To Bloomberg democracy is a ritual – it is not about really changing anything.
The people are allowed to vent their fury – as long as, when the dust has settled, the elite continue to make the decisions in the offices of the European Union and the rest of the “International Community”.
So democracy is reduced to a farce – full of sound and fury, but signifying nothing.
It means that voting does not really change how one is governed – at least not “on the Continent”, the same regulations are passed and so on.
My perspective on this is that both the Brexit and Trump campaigns manage to motivate a broad spectrum of support. Brexit was supported both by global free traders, small government conservatives, and those concerned about immigration. Trump got the support from conservatives, immigration hawks and ‘economic nationalists.’ In both those case the UK government and Trump have yet to prove to any of their supporters that they will do what they said on the tin (except for the Gorsuch appointment – a big win for conservatives and libertarians.)
By contrast Le Pen only has one real signature issue – immigration. The economic plank of her platform is just a similar shade of red to that of her competitors. This is why she will never get a much higher proportion of the vote than she currently has, unless something big happens – EU banning wine on the encouragement of some Marseilles mullahs, or something.
I think this election is less than the CW, with its evergreen “hunt for narrative” wants to perceive. Had Fillon not been hoisted on his own ethical petard, this would have been a complete yawner of an election. Now the Ultimate Insider EU technocrat has the track against Le Pen, but I doubt it lasts longer than is required for him to smear himself with fecklessness.
While anathema to American and Central-European eyes, Le Pen’s look to Russia is actually historically logical (France is not big enough to dominate the continent, but France-plus-Russia can), but it lacks sufficient support for her to pull it off.
So I see this situation largely as a “no hyperventilating needed” affair.
PeterT, I don’t see why the EU couldn’t ban wine (except, why in the world would they? France, & Riesling, & all, don’tcha know). After all, they were going to ban the British Sausage, or at least illegalize it under any name except “the British high-fat offal tube.” :>)
Also, your analysis of Trump & Brexit: Yes.
Paul: Exactly.
Over 40% of the French vote went to Eurosceptic candidates, versus 23% for the Europhile.
The French voted in François Hollande… hasn’t he been a success.
I read somewhere the other day that M Macron is an Ed Milliband dressed up by the media as a Justin Trudeau. Let’s see if that becomes apparent by the next round.
Marine le Pen will not be permitted to win is my view, the entire French establishment is against her.
Did they fight at Verdun for a choice between le Pen and Macron, which is itself the price of seeing the back of Hollande?
The French need Russia to sandwich the Germans.
The extreme Left are now the main stream.
The Germans have their OWN election, Regional: if Merkel loses, Russia will own Germany anyway.