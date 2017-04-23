Too busy to blog substantively as it is St. George’s Day …
St. George, doing his best to rid the world of endangered species
God’s Own Lunch
Gin and Marmalade cocktail (sort of a mutant Gimlet)
|
|
|
Blame St. George for the lack of blogging
April 23rd, 2017
3 comments to Blame St. George for the lack of blogging
|
I know exactly were you where! The Distillery on Portobello Road! I had the gin cocktail in an Ambrosia tin 😆
You know you two that drinking cocktails outta old jars and tins is the thing of hipsters? For shame!
I am totally ok with the whole hipster thing Nick 😛