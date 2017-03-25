It seems natural that people competing for scarce taxpayer dollars would argue about why their area is more deserving and others less so. But we don’t see that. School superintendents don’t complain about business subsidies, mayors don’t criticize the cash paid to state universities, and Medicaid advocates don’t denounce state-paid agriculture marketing. The people who receive government money in one area simply don’t complain about other areas of government spending.
This is why tax-hike coalitions get so many partners.
That’s because there is a Trough Truce: The people feeding at the trough of public dollars implicitly agree to never criticize when other spending interests receive money. Instead, they advocate for more tax dollars. There’s an unwritten agreement for the community of interests paid by public dollars to keep the peace among themselves and use each other to advocate for more resources for all trough-feeders.
Partly it is indeed a tacit conspiracy against the taxpayers – I agree with the quotation on that.
But it is an ideological assumption of nobility of government spending – it really is.
It was brought home to me last year by the increase in the South Dakota Sales Tax – specifically to increase government teacher wages.
This was, perhaps, the most conservative State in the Union (in terms of limiting government spending) throwing more money at the teachers – whose objective is to brainwash children into being leftists.
The “common schools” – what even the British Labour government called “bog standard comprehensives” a vast failed experiment (unless the objective of creating them was to spread ignorance – and to undermine ethics), and here were conservative Republicans increasing taxes to throw money at teachers who DESPISED them and wished to DESTROY these conservative Republicans – and who spend their time doing their “best” to make children despise Republicans and want to destroy Republicans.
And the Republicans were doing all this due to an ideological assumption that more money for government teachers must (by definition) be noble. They had accepted the moral philosophy of their enemies – of the people who wanted to educate their own children to hate them and to destroy them.
It is difficult not to completely despair. What Perry calls the “metacontext” is in such a state that the end result can only be the decline and fall of the West.
Rope. Tar. Feathers.
I understand du Toit is back at it.
By the same OP logic, criminals would always rat each other out to remove competitors, but they often do not. They sometimes do – and would-be tax-farmers sometimes quarrel, but more often they claim that too much is spent on the army, the police and suchlike really old-fashioned and out-of-fashion state activities, instead of on them, individually and collectively.
Paul Marks (March 25, 2017 at 8:11 pm): “It is difficult not to completely despair.”
Not specially, just now. I’m very confident that Article 50 will be announced three days hence, and fairly confident Neil Gorsuch will be a supreme court judge not long after. Such events should provide a ray of light even in the darkest view. Things could be a lot better, but they could also be a lot worse. Just think of losing the referendum less than a year ago and spending the last few months seeing the media filled with flattery of Hillary; that’ll cheer you up.
BTW Paul, it is not difficult not to completely split an infinitive – or should I see that solecism as wittily symbolising the degeneration of our culture? 🙂
Niall – my grammar is awful (and my typing is worse – I often leave out words that I am thinking).
However, I do know that English is not Latin – the rule about not splitting infinitives is just an attempt to imitate Latin. In English it is not a problem to say “to boldly go” rather than “to go boldly” – even though it is wrong (indeed impossible) to say the former in Latin.
The degeneration of our culture has little to do with spelling and grammar – after all in my beloved 18th century most writers had very erratic spelling and grammar (only a few people yet had the obsession with such things that was so common in the Victorian Age). For example am more interested in the fact that the thought (the soul) of J.S. Mill is wrong – rather than the fact that his language is beautiful. I do not even think in words anyway – I think in terms of concepts and images which I then try to translate into words (that some philosophers say it is impossible to think other than in words shows how little they know).
As for Victorian writing (not all Victorian writing – I am thinking of legal, political and philosophical writing) – my view of it is much the same as my view of Victorian underwear for women, it may be pretty but I would not advice its use. It is too often a mist of words which one has to try and translate to find out what the person is actually thinking – what the opinion actually is. The words obscure, rather than illuminate, the concepts.
I would recommend Harold Prichard’s essay on T.H. Green (the classic late Victorian “liberal” philosopher) Principles of Political Obligation (to be found in Prichard’s “Moral Obligation”) – Prichard (a man born, in I think, 1871 so a Victorian himself) argues that reading Green’s words is almost useless (indeed dangerous) as they act as a mist (or sickly sweet fog – choking the mind)) which give an utterly false impression of the actual position of Green – whilst leading a reader to that position (without the unwary reader being really unaware of it). Specifically that Green poses as the arch foe of Thomas Hobbes – but has, in fact, accepted all the basic assumptions of Thomas Hobbes and he leads unwary readers to accepting those assumptions without them even being aware of it. Just as with Hobbes, basic terms of ordinary human language (words such as “freedom”, “liberty” or “justice”) are utterly twisted and transformed by Green – but he never says he is changing the meaning of basic words.
This is not a special thing about Thomas Hill Green – most of the best known Victorian “pro freedom” writers are actually engaged in destroying both the foundations of liberty, and the very concept of human liberty (moral choice) itself. The thinkers they look back to (Hume in the 18th century, Hobbes in the 17th) were, in their time, rightly considered enemies of the tradition of civilisation – somehow in the modern age the great tradition is forgotten (who remembers thinkers such as Ralph Cudworth or Thomas Reid today?) and the rebels have taken the throne.
The degeneration of our culture was well (if unintentionally) expressed by Woodrow Wilson – when he said (whilst in charge of Princeton) his objective was to make students “as unlike their fathers as possible” – the evil of that statement should be obvious without me having to explain it further.
What has happened is that what was few “elite” thinkers in the 19th century – with a great mass of ordinary people still sound, had gone down the social scale.
Now it is the mass of people who are unsound in the basic thinking – it is the average teacher in the class room who is (in effect) teaching “destroy the civilisation your ancestors created””, not just a few “elite” college Professors.
As for Article 50 – we should have left the E.U. almost a year ago (not in two years time), and leaving it will do little good if the many thousands of E.U. regulations on our internal economic life are all kept (as the Prime Minister says they will be – they are going to be “incorporated into British law”).
Judge G. – this is the man who has stressed “precedents” in his confirmation hearings. Not the words on the page of the Constitution.
Hopefully the Judge is lying – but what does it say that he finds it necessary to lie?
It says that appointment to the Supreme Court is a political process and therefore if you want to sit on the Supreme Court, you should play the political game or your enemies will do it for you to your detriment.