Tim Harford on the power of bottom-up decision making (and on H. R. McMaster)

If you haven’t already partaken of this bit of video, then you really should. It lasts just under twenty minutes.
Tim Harford is speaking, in 2011, at some gathering of the clever and the smug, but it’s better than that. The name H. R. McMaster comes up several times, and this is, among other things, a very good quick way to learn why McMaster’s appointment by President Trump as his National Security Adviser might turn out to be such a very good one. It certainly explains why this appointment is already so very popular. You don’t have to believe that the USA rearranging matters in faraway countries is always or even ever a wise policy to get the points that Harford is making.
Harford also mentions, in passing, Hayek. From this, you may guess that this is a talk about decentralised decision making, and how on the spot knowledge, again and again, trumps the wisdom of the Central Committee or the High Command. If that is your guess, you would not be wrong.
The story that Harford tells reminds me of another transformation of policy that happened in China, and gave rise to what is now called the Chinese economic miracle. This miracle is now starting to look rather less miraculous, but it was still a massive improvement over what preceded it. That change too is usually attributed to a change of top leadership and of its top-down policies, but that policy also, I seem to recall reading, began at the bottom of the chain of command and in spite of the chain of command.
I even seem to recall having linked to stuff about that from here. Yes, here is that posting, about teeth of all things, and here is the article at Planet Money that the posting linked to. It’s the same story as Harford tells in the above-linked-to video.
Brian cites Tim Harford of around 6 years ago who starts with mistakes made 12 years ago. [And I did go view the whole 18+ minutes – though that was a close-run decision after about 3 of them.]
The theme is (I hope I have it right) that central control is often wrong; that sensible decisions made on the ground are often better. I believe instinctively that this is right: there should be a lot of autonomy for those doing the job (though clearly within true high-level objectives set by the higher up).
But I must ask, was not the decision to commit the Haditha massacre made there on the ground? Surely Donald Rumsfeld did not issue terms of engagement calling for the killing of non-combatants (including women and children). This makes me think the obvious: that serious mistakes are made within pretty much all command structures and within pretty much all terms of engagement.
Though I believe in a policy of on-the-ground autonomy (of how if not what), I don’t see that this particular narrative is evidentially anywhere conclusive.
Finally, and most importantly, I note the publication date of (Brian’s link to) quotulatiousness.ca: it is yesterday 22 February 2017. Given the talk is most approving of Lt Gen H R McMaster in previous roles, and he has just been nominated as USA National Security Advisor, I must wonder whether the motivation of quotulatiousness.ca was totally driven by reiterating the desirability of bottom-up decision making. [Not that I have anything against said general, nor even any prior knowledge of him.]
