Samizdata quote of the day

Besides Yiannopoulos, his publishers and the concept of free speech, the big winners here are booksellers. Or at least you’d think so. But at least one Sydney outlet says it won’t stock Dangerous.

“Jon Page, owner of Pages & Pages, Mosman, and the online retailer Boomerang Books, became the first Australian bookseller to publicly declare he would not stock or promote the book by Yiannopoulos,” The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week, describing the author as “a mouthpiece of the hard right and a figure of controversy for his anti-immigration, anti-Islam stand”.

Page is wrong to say he won’t promote Yiannopoulos’s book. He just did, and in a far more effective way than if he’d filled his bookstore’s windows with Milo posters.

By taking his anti-free speech stand, Page ensured further publicity for Yiannopoulos and even more sales — but Page won’t be sharing in the profits.

Tim Blair

February 20th, 2017 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Alsadius
    February 20, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I suspect it may well be better for his profits than stocking it, though, because it panders to a big chunk of society who think Milo is actually a racist/sexist/etc.-ist jerkbag, instead of just being a complete attention whore.

  • Alisa
    February 20, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Pace Paul Marks, are there still people who buy books in bookshops?

  • bobby b
    February 20, 2017 at 10:45 am

    ” . . . but Page won’t be sharing in the profits.”

    These days, it takes a very careful measuring and balancing of your customer base to navigate the perilous waters.

    If I condemn this right-wing book, will the extra loyalty and appreciation and spending of my leftist customers make up for – maybe even overwhelm – the loss of business from people on the right plus whatever people on the left believe that a bookstore should stock everything out of principle?

    It’s a balancing that’s worked for Ben and Jerry’s, but not so much for the NYT.

