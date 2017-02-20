On political ignorance

A commenter over at the Guido Fawkes blog, with the joyful name of “Rasta Pickles”, comments on the notion that the UK electorate is too thick to figure out the complexities of Brexit, and that such complex matters should be left to a political class that has done such a tremendous job down the years. He or she notes a flaw in this “argument”:
“99.9% of the UK electorate have no idea what they’re voting for every time they vote in a council election; they regard local elections as a popularity poll on what’s happening in Westminster. Your local Labour/Tory council might well be planning on a compulsory purchase order on your house and those around you in order to build a new mega-PoundLand store and you’d still have people voting for them out of sheer ignorance.”
Even so, there are libertarians/classical liberals who point out that democracy, unless hedged with checks and balances, isn’t compatible with liberty and can be harmful to it. Bryan Caplan’s The Myth of The Rational Voter is a good read, as is this recent effort by Jason Brennan. But my problem with the arguments they make is that what, realistically, can they propose other than the sort of return to oligarchy of “smart people” that, as history tends to show, descends into corruption pretty damn quick?
We come again to the eternal truth that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time. I’m with Popper on the virtue of democracy being not so much that it gets the will of the People[1] enforced, but that it allows for the ejection of those in charge should they get too full of themselves.
[1] For the avoidance of doubt, I’m with Vines and so I assume with Pterry on the subject of the People and those who claim to speak for them.
Unfortunately we have little in the way of democracy in this Country. I live in an area controlled by the Limp-dimocrats and they really are dim. They put out a plan to remove the non asbestos tiles from a primary School at a price of £991000 in 2013. I has now been more or less finished, contractors still turn up on a regular basis, and the last time I managed to get some idea of the final cost it was £4+m. At present we also have 3 lots of roadworks causing road closures, diversions and congestion. But they will claim higher Council Tax this year on the grounds that they are short of money. I am on an estate where there are at least one, usually more cars per house and yet my vote is worthless. I suspect a large proportion of the populace are benefitting from our Council, democracy or common sense is sadly lacking, said Council appearing to be dafter than our parliament.