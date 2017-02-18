The result of [the ‘sharing economy] is that in many ways, private tech companies have ended subsidising new forms of public services, for the public good.
That ought to make them the darlings of the Left. Yet unfortunately, the Left just can’t rid itself of its urge to regulate, legislate and tax. And in their efforts to thwart consumer freedom, they have a useful ally in the shape of a legal framework which was developed for the analogue age.
Uber, for example, is the poster child of the sharing economy. Yet 2017 is make or break year for its European ambitions – and at its core is an age-old political battle of Left versus Right.
This battle isn’t on the streets of San Francisco or London; Uber has already won over consumers. Instead, the fight is moving to a soulless courtroom in Luxembourg. The question is whether the company is a technology or a transport company; and the answer is incredibly complex.
I’m almost at the end of Atlas, which I’ve been re-reading for the severalth time after a lo-o-ong absence. An astonishing, stunning book in many ways. I must say one sees it and takes it a little differently from how one did on first meeting, 50+ years ago. (But, of course, I was a fan from the first.)
(It would help greatly if its detractors understood that it is a work of fiction, which presents certain idealized people in a particular, idealized situation, and one of the kinds of forces the Good Guys must fight. Nobody ever said that the book actually represents, in full and in toto, Miss R.’s understanding of actual reality. Although we would also do well to remember that she knew, in her own personal experience, that of which she spoke, especially in the Soviet misallocation of resources; and, in the U.S., the Wesley Mouches and James Taggarts of this world. Not to mention the Meedja.)
Anyhow, S.I.’s quotation of Mr. Dalton’s words made me think, “Yup. I just read about it in Atlas Shrugged.”
SO, S.I., a very good quote. (Too bad the “consumers” in the book weren’t as smart as many of their real-life counterparts.)
I should think that there should be no question at all. Uber (with or without the umlauts?) is a transportation company that uses technology. So does any bus company, or any airline. If Euro “law” is so convoluted that its ministers can’t see that simple fact, then, gosh, there must be something wrong with it. But yes, I did read the article and I do take the point, which makes it clear that this is pure Atlas: How do we rearrange the regulatory structure, and our presentations and statements, so that the resulting public perception is such that the Officially Recognized Taxi Companies can continue their monopolistic practices (which City Hall loves. All those lovely license fees!) without upsetting said public, on the ground that Uber’s not a taxi, er, transportation business, hence out of the legitimate (!) purview of the licensing board.
How do you keep the public from (rightly!) feeling cheated, while retaining the good will of the taxico’s so as to continue the scam?