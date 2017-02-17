How dare the U.S. demand NATO states have the means to defend themselves!

If you needed yet another reason to reject the EU as an utterly toxic organisation, here is an absolute corker:
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that Europe must not cave in to U.S demands to raise military spending, arguing that development and humanitarian aid could also count as security.
No doubt Jean-Claude Juncker feels that NATO should deploy Oxfam, Save the Children & Charlotte Church to Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn in order to deter any Russian incursions into the Baltic states.
NATO should deploy Oxfam, Save the Children & Charlotte Church to Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn in order to deter any Russian incursions into the Baltic states.
As ideas go, that’s not a bad one.
NATO is also a toxic organisation. Never forget it bombed Serbia. The illegal entity known as Kosovo – which Putin rightly mentions every time Crimea comes up – is a gangster state. Thanks NATO.
Flip-flop
These EU buffoons seem intent on destroying history not learning from it. Danegeld didn’t work did it?
Indeed, I never will. I watched with delight as NATO bombed Četnik targets in BiH (I watched the end result through binoculars on one occasion and often saw & heard the assets flying overhead inbound and outbound). And I applauded every time one of those bombs went ‘boom’ in Serbia proper too even if I was not there to see it myself. It was Milosevic’s final chickens coming home to roost.
Capo di tutti capi Putin of all people calling some place else a ‘gangster state’ is irony indeed.
Well we agree on that at least 😆
I love the logic of criticising NATO for bombing Serbia, a state which had in the then recent past actively engaged in warfare in two neighbouring countries.
Like RAB above, my mind turned immediately to the precedent of Danegeld.
Best regards
You know it’s as nutty as a fruitcake. I know it’s as nutty as a fruitcake. But I can see, for example, his new BFFs in the European (formerly Scottish) National Party repeating this baloney with totally straight faces, and the unspoken insinuation that not only does it make any kind of sense, but that it somehow makes the EU better than the US. And being taken seriously by the media. That’s how far down the rabbit hole we are.
Defence is about being able kill enemies – it is not about bribing them with “aid”.
Those who pay Danegelt never get rid of the Dane – no offence meant to modern Danes.
As for the officials of the European Union.
Perry is quite correct – they are demented, demented about everything.
I see no reason to have “talks” with such people – indeed trying to talk to these barking dogs is going to be an utter waste of time.
We must declare our independence at once – effective immediately.
“But Paul the people who worked for the E.U. will no longer get their pensions”.
Oh dear, how sad, never mind.
I have no pension.
Why should these vermin (utter vermin) be better treated than me?
Matra, what’s wrong with Kosovo? They seem like a pretty decent place all around – the one Muslim country in the world that actually likes the US. And Milosevic seems like the sort who deserved a few bombs.
Crimea is to Kosovo what annexation is to secession.