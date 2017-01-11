What Obama wrought

It is nearly over. Obama has a few more days in the Oval Office, and then he is off, for what we cannot yet tell.
I left the following comment on a friend’s FB page, with some subsequent edits:
“A poor president on multiple levels. Trying to be generous, I am pleased he did not interfere with the expanding world of private space flight and certain other technologies that may affect lives for the better, but I am struggling to think of a very big positive development on his watch. He cannot even really claim credit for the economic recovery, since that has been largely a function of central bank money printing, the effects of which are uncertain; labour force participation has shrunk, which is one reason why the recovery hasn’t felt like one. The bailouts and stimulus package were, in my view, either a waste of money or a net drag on the economy. Debt levels remain scarily high. The fracking industrial movement took place despite, rather than because, of any policies he set out. He is hostile to entrepreneurs and the business ethic (“you did not build that”).
Race relations deteriorated on his watch, although not all of that can be laid at his door. The Solyndra fiasco highlighted the bubble around climate change fearmongering. The weaponisation of the IRS was an abuse of power, and Eric Holder’s tenure as Attorney General was littered with scandals, such as the Fast & Furious gun-running episode.
Mr Obama’s handling of foreign affairs has been inept, if not malevolent. He managed to alienate allies such as the UK, Poland and Israel, and was naive about enemies, especially Iran. The deal with Iran over nuclear issues is a joke. His intervention into the UK vote on Brexit, for example, saying that the UK would be put at the back of a queue in trade talks, was typical bullying, but also counterproductive. The decision to leave Iraq, come what may, was a mistake, although arguably, there was never a good time to do so. The horrendous procurement saga of the F-35 fighter suggests that some defence spending is as bloated as ever. The heavy use of drone strikes also did not square with a Nobel Peace Price image.
He even managed to shock continental Europeans by not sending a high-placed official to the official mourning for the Paris massacre of 2015, raising questions over how seriously he takes Islamist terrorism, and his attempt to criticise anyone for suggesting that Islam has a problem shows an alarming naivete, at best.
His use of executive orders, and clear unwillingness to negotiate unless on his terms, sets a bad precedent, and opened the opportunity for Trump.
It should be acknowledged that Mr Obama has done a great deal to raise the profile of golf. There is a saying that we should be grateful that we don’t get all the government we pay for. So perhaps it is good that this man spent as much time he did hitting small white balls. He is, however, unlikely to make the US Ryder Cup team in the near future.”
He is the first US president in history to be at war every single day of his 8 year administration.
Endless carping from the sidelines I expect, which will prevent the Democrats from moving on and selecting an effective leadership. Give it six months and we’ll be hearing how his wife should run.
‘Hope‘ ‘Change‘.
Well on the latter, he has delivered, in the form of P-EOTUS Trump.
Otherwise, he has been, mutatis mutandis like a British Upper-Class Lefty, embarrassed by and full of loathing for, his country as it has been. Fiscally, he has carried on where Bush left off, and gave the USA the HillaryCare it never got, a Rodham for his own back.
And funny how I remember when Clinton left, the media were gushing about him staying around DC as a ‘King over the Water’, as if he remained the ‘real’ President when Bush II arrived. I hear echoes of that with Mr Obama in the usual media.
BHO refused the war crazed neocon mad dogs in 2009 over Iran, in 2013 over Syria and in 2014 over Ukraine. He earned his Nobel prize three times over.
Do not diss him too much, and give thanks that the world escaped HRC by hair’s breadth.
I made a quip about the Nobel Prize committee already refusing to give Trump the peace prize, just in case, but it appears everyone seems to be blaming Trump for things before he’s even stepped one foot in the White House.
And, to mention again, the insane levels of government borrowing.
“Rodham for his own back”.
Genius.
Mr Obama “achieved” his objective of increasing the number of people dependent on government – “Cloward and Piven” tactics.
He also promoted (yes promoted) racial conflict = Frankfurt School tactics.
And he has got out of things before the Federal Reserve Credit Bubble collapsed.
I was desperate for the Credit Bubble to collapse when the Democrats were still in office – but I have not got what I wanted.
As various people noted at the time – I was “predicting” what I desperately wanted to happen, without any hard evidence that the bubble would burst at that time.
Bleep, bleep, bleeping bleep-bleep.
“BHO refused the war crazed neocon mad dogs in 2009 over Iran”
Iran that says wants to destroy America isn’t it?
“2014 over Ukraine”
The Ukraine that gave its nuclear weaposn in echange from protection. Yeah that makes much good.
I suspect that for UK it doesn’t apply isn’t it? And the mad neocons would be very nice to have..
That would hardly seem possible.
Almost everybody except Darin gets it, smaller or larger. Largest: bobby and Paul. And lucklucky.
But I agree with Darin about snatching Shrill from the jaws of victory! (I think it is fair to say that Trump is in fact no friend of business, because he is surely no friend of property rights. But perhaps that indicates an idiosyncratic use of the word “business” on my part.)
.
Johnathan: First & worst, “recovery” should be everywhere in quotes *g*. (“The work force has shrunk” bigtime.) And the Sith has been nothing if not malevolent. “Benefit of the doubt” is all very well, but there is a point where doubt must give way to moral certainty.
A fair and VERY diplomatic summation of the Obama legacy and probably as glowing a recommendation to the post of Secretary General of the U.N. as he’s likely to get.
I fully support his candidacy to that post as not only would it let him claim in his own mind to have advanced to the position of Emperor Of The World, but would grease the skids for the movement to evict that hive of scum and villainy from our shores.