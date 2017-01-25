We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The Pope has staged a coup in ‘Malta’!

News reaches us from the Telegraph of rumblings in Rome, where an expansionist Pope appears to have burst the bonds set up by Mussolini and, setting his sights on the smallest ‘state’ within Rome, persuaded the British head of the International Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Grand Master Matthew Festing, to resign. Unlike a previous situation of Argentine aggression against a small group of islands sitting peacefully in a deep blue sea, this has passed off far more peacefully and entirely within Rome.

The background to this dispute is, we are told:

Mr Festing and the Vatican have been locked in a bitter dispute since one of the order’s top knights, Grand Chancellor Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager, was sacked in December in the chivalric equivalent of a boardroom showdown – ostensibly because he allowed the use of condoms in a medical project for the poor.

Is the article hinting that the ‘condoms’ issue is a bit of a stretch?

When Festing fired von Boeselager, he accused the German of hiding the fact that he allowed the use of condoms when he ran Malteser International, the order’s humanitarian aid agency.

Von Boeselager and his supporters say the condom issue was an excuse by Festing and Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, an arch-conservative who has accused the pope of being too liberal, to increase their power.

Well since neither the Swiss Guard nor the St John’s Ambulance have got involved, it all seems rather peaceful. But the Pope seems to brook no dissent, not even in his last satellite ‘state’.

Francis has said he wants the 1.2 billion-member church to avoid so-called “culture wars” over moral teachings and show mercy to those who cannot live by all its rules, especially the poor.

Perhaps this is the Pope’s version of the Brezhnev Doctrine?

When forces that are hostile to socialism try to turn the development of some socialist country towards capitalism, it becomes not only a problem of the country concerned, but a common problem and concern of all socialist countries.

January 25th, 2017

  • Erik
    January 25, 2017 at 10:46 am

    “The all-male top leaders of the Knights of Malta are not clerics, but they take vows of poverty, chastity and obedience to the pope.”

    This doesn’t sound like a coup. This sounds like the exact opposite of a coup: someone who had taken a vow of obedience to the pope obeyed the pope.

  • Tim Newman
    January 25, 2017 at 11:00 am

    he accused the German of hiding the fact that he allowed the use of condoms when he ran Malteser International

    Whereas the Frenchman who ran Global Snickers freely admitted to using them, but only with his mistress.

  • Mr Ed
    January 25, 2017 at 11:05 am

    This doesn’t sound like a coup. This sounds like the exact opposite of a coup:

    I can see where you get that, but that is the Telegraph. It sounds like a coup to me, interference in the affairs of the Order by a foreign state. The individuals may be obedient to the Pope, but the Order is sovereign, so it is not legally subordinate to the Pope. The Pope has intervened in the internal affairs of the Order.

    Article 4 of the Order’s Constitution provides:

    ARTICLE 4
    Relations with the Apostolic See
    Par 1 The Order is a legal entity recognized by the Holy See.
    Par 2 Religious members through their vows, as well as members of the Second Class through the Promise of Obedience, are only subject to their appropriate Superiors in the Order. In accordance with the Code of Canon Law, the churches and conventual institutions of the Order are exempt from the jurisdiction of the dioceses and are directly subject to the Holy See.
    Par 3 In the conduct of relations with the Apostolic See, the acquired rights, customs and privileges granted to the Order by the Supreme Pontiffs are in force unless expressly abrogated.
    Par 4 The Supreme Pontiff appoints as his representative to the Order a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church on whom are conferred the title of Cardinalis Patronus and special faculties. The Cardinalis Patronus has the task of promoting the spiritual interests of the Order and its members and relations between the Holy See and the Order.
    Par 5 The Order has diplomatic representation to the Holy See, according to the norms of international law.
    par 6 The religious nature of the Order does not prejudice the exercise of sovereign prerogatives pertaining to the Order in so far as it is recognized by States as a subject of international law.

