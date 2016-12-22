What the Russians saw

Samizdata commenter Niall Kilmartin has sent the following observations about the claim that the Russians “hacked the US election”. – Natalie Solent
Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve read quite a bit in the slew of articles kicked off by the Washington Post‘s claim that the Russians ‘hacked the election’ – everything from supportive articles through ridiculing ones, from articles focussed on the mechanics of the Podesta phishing attack – was it actually spear-phishing! – through articles focussed strictly on the politics of it all, or on the comedy of hardened lefties’ new-found faith in anonymous CIA assessments.
One thought occurred immediately to me but I have never seen it raised; understandably never raised by left-wing supporters of the theory, but also never raised by vehement libertarian or right-wing opponents.
The argument is that the Russians hacked both the DNC and the RNC, then revealed their evil Trump-supporting agenda by releasing documents only from the DNC. Let us, just for the sake of argument accept everything up to the comma – that it was the Russians, and they had access to both DNC and RNC servers. (Others have argued intelligently against accepting all that with the unquestioning credence of today’s MSM, or indeed even thinking it likely, but that’s not my point; let us, for now, presume it’s accurate.)
Clinton was the DNC’s candidate. There would of course be evidence of their preference for her on their servers. And since even the BBC’s correspondent could not keep a straight face when reporting her 6 successive coin-toss wins in the Iowa primary, it should be no surprise this evidence included acts beyond what was fair, even by the low public standards of politics, so was damaging to her and to the DNC.
Trump was not the RNC’s candidate. Nor was runner-up Ted Cruz. From early in the race, it became clear it was between these two, with the RNC having a hard time deciding which of them it disliked more. When Trump won, the most insider RNC people were the most openly appalled, right up until the convention. After it, some remained nevertrumpers, and others had grave doubts he could win (the more they were RNC insiders, the more doubts they had). So what would the RNC’s servers have shown?
Hypothesis 1) The RNC ran a fair enough primary process, while publicising all the arguments against Trump (and Cruz) that they had. Occam’s razor makes this the most reasonable hypothesis, since two candidates they disliked became the front-runners early. (Variant Hypothesis: the RNC took seriously Trump’s promise not to run 3rd party if the primary process was fair. They therefore avoided any major unfairness, so they could hold him to his promise after his expected defeat.) After Trump won the nomination, they thought more about down-ballot damage-limitation than about helping him to an improbable (they thought) victory by any shameful-if-exposed tactic.
Hypothesis 2) The RNC cheated but not as much as the DNC, so failed to prevent Trump’s win (perhaps through failing to anticipate it till too late) and in doing so released all possible argument against Trump (as in 1 above) plus knowingly unfair or concocted opposition. If you have a hard time thinking a bunch of professional politicians could ever have run an honest process, you can mix what ratio you like of this with (1).
Hypothesis 3) Hardened lefties who believe that Republicans are evil and stupid may, without inconsistency, insist that the RNC cheated as much or more than the DNC but much more stupidly, so failed to achieve their end of stopping Trump win the Republican nomination, unlike the clever Democratic cheating done by the DNC.
Thus what do the Russian hackers find on the RNC’s servers?
In Variant 1, they find evidence that the RNC is more highminded than the DNC in how it runs primaries, and also that they have put into the public domain everything they know against Trump and every argument they can think of. Revealing this would praise the RNC relative to the DNC, and do no harm to Trump.
In Variant 2, the RNC is not so highminded; some of what they urged against Trump was offered in bad faith. Revealing this leaves the RNC looking bad, but still less corrupt than the DNC, and creates some sympathy for Trump.
In variant 3, the RNC looks as bad as the DNC, and outsider-candidate Trump benefits bigtime in public opinion.
So lets revisit the final part of the sentence above: “The argument is that the Russians hacked both the DNC and the RNC, then revealed their evil Trump-supporting agenda by releasing documents only from the DNC.”
Can anyone correct my impression that even if the first clause were correct, the last would not follow? Why would the hackers find secret anti-Trump information, or evidence of corrupt manipulation for Trump (or indeed, for Cruz)?
Good article. This has been exactly my line of thinking when people who have followed the US election less closely suggest that Russia favoured Trump by only releasing the dirt they had on the DNC. Trump was never the favoured candidate for the RNC. He fought them all every step of the way. How could there possibly be dirt on the RNC on how they manipulated the election FOR Trump?
Also if there was this sort of dirt on Trump you would have expected the significantly hostile media to have raised it. Trump’s dirt was grabbing pussy. That’s the worst they could find.
Niall has certainly gone deeper on this than anyone I’ve seen so far – me, I’m still looking for anyone in the MSM to raise the much-more obvious point in all this: it was not Putin who ran for POTUS, FFS. Show me evidence that Trump asked Putin to hack the DNC emails, and I might begin listening – otherwise, what matters is what the hacking revealed (i.e. DNC cheating in the elections), not who the hacker was.
BTW, if the CIA does find embarrassing info about Le Pen costing her the coming election, wouldn’t the US be as guilty of interfering in the French democratic process as Putin supposedly is in the American one?
Strange times indeed.
(Dear Admin, I can’t seem to be able to embed the link properly…)
I do not have a Facebook account, and will not post FB links, so excuse the format, but… this is from a FB link I saw (I think it provides useful context):
“Jerrod Adee
December 13 at 2:23am ·
As someone who both works in enterprise network security and who has actual knowledge of the Russian DNC hack, let me clear up a couple of points that some people seem to be missing.
1. Russia, China, the Brits (GCHQ mostly), and the U.S. are hacking each other constantly (or trying to at least). Constantly. In the network security field, these attacks are so common, that they all get a special name. APT (or Advanced Persistent Threat).
2. Everyone who does some form of digital security, and especially intelligence aggregators, do everything they can to record and collate any indicators of compromise (IP Addresses, Malicious file signatures, etc) associated with APTs and they all get added to the company and community blocking schemes at the highest level.
3. Russia is very interesting from a digital security standpoint because the politics are almost as important as the actions. All of their intelligence services are currently infighting. It’s this constant war to try and be the person who provides good information, and they are competing against each other far more often than they are ever working together and coordinating.
4. The DNC was hacked. Indicators available to the public show that it was likely a known Russian APT (actually 2 of them, see point #3) that conducted the hack.
5. The reason the DNC was hacked is because they had virtually no security. I mean, it was as close to negative security as you could get. It took them months to even figure out they had been owned (and it was completely owned, like in full control of their mail-servers owned). And then, when they did figure it out? They /emailed/ fresh passwords to everybody. And were confused by the fact that they were still owned several weeks later.
(I’ve posted this on enough people’s timelines today that it seems worth just posting on my own.)
77 Likes16 Comments”
By constantly saying “the Russians hacked the election” the main-stream-media want to give the population the impression that the Russians hacked the voting machines and changed the result – few people have the time or inclination to read the details of a story, they (including often me) just read the headline. The msm know this.
Actually there was ballot rigging – but it was all in support of Hillary Clinton and the Democrats (what happened in Detroit, with more people voting in some areas than are on the election rolls, is the tip of the iceberg in many cities). The Trump campaign (and I am certainly not a fan of Mr Trump) was NOT rigging the ballot – and neither was anyone else rigging the ballot for them.
“But the Russians revealed private information about the DNC and the Clinton Campaign”.
First there is no evidence that it was “the Russians” – as opposed to (say) Democrat leaks by people who do not like Hillary Clinton and the (Wall Street Credit Bubble linked) Democrat establishment – there are HONEST socialists who do not see the role of government as sending ever more Credit Money (via the Federal Reserve and the other government backed Central Banks) to the richest people on the planet. The Economist magazine and Financial Times newspaper (both sold in the United States) “Socialism for rich people” is not universally popular on the left.
But also there is the basic point that the mainstream media still refuses to discuss what was revealed by the “hacking” (or by the leaking).
The Democrats generally and the Hill Clinton campaign in particular were revealed to be utterly corrupt – indeed criminal. Yet the media refuse to discuss this (and there is no chance that Hillary Clinton and the others will be arrested and sent to prison – as they should be). Instead we get an endless drum beat of “the Russians hacked the election” implying (designed to give the false impression that) that the Russians hacked voting machines.
Even the evidence of the hidden cameras of Project Veritas (showing the Clinton campaign people BOASTING of ballot rigging) is ignored. James O’Keefe – typical Russian name, must be working for Mr Putin and the FSB.
I should not be surprised if it turns out that the Russians did hack into both the DNC and RNC servers. However, Assange and other leaders at Wikileaks have repeated said that they got the DNC emails directly from someone at the DNC, without any Russian involvement.
The hullabaloo over Russia hacking the election (physically impossible, no voting machine was connected to the web) is meant (1) to delegitimize Trump’s Presidency and (2) to deflect attention from the evidence of a possible pedophile ring in Washington, DC.
Is anyone going to mention the three deaths in a month?
http://townhall.com/columnists/rachelalexander/2016/08/09/clinton-body-count-or-leftwing-conspiracy-three-with-ties-to-dnc-mysteriously-die-n2203000