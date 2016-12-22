We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Bellingcat chronicles the Russian war against Ukraine

· Eastern Europe · Military affairs · Russia

The investigative reporters at Bellingcat have produced a very interesting report on the Russian war against Ukraine, including many incidences of the Russian army firing artillery across the international border in 2014.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VK
December 22nd, 2016 |

1 comment to Bellingcat chronicles the Russian war against Ukraine

  • Paul Marks
    December 22, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    Yes.

    I find the pro Putin view of many conservatives and libertarians depressing. Mr Putin is a bad man who does bad things (because he LIKES doing very bad things – he gets a kick out of it, it is not an ideological thing) – this is a very simple matter, but it appears to be far too difficult for some people to understand.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »