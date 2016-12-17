We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Media & Journalism · Slogans & Quotations

That’s the New York Times which has been repeatedly asserting that higher minimum wages do not affect employment? It is indeed possible to have the most lovely arguments about how much a higher minimum affects whom but the assertion that there is no unemployment effect is simply an untruth.

Tim Worstall

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VK
December 17th, 2016 |

15 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • PapayaSF
    December 17, 2016 at 6:29 pm

    It is not widely known, but the minimum wage was basically a Progressive eugenics plot. It was invented to eliminate jobs for blacks, the handicapped, and women.

  • PersonFromPorlock
    December 17, 2016 at 6:32 pm

    Does the QOTD have a point? Something is missing.

  • Alan H.
    December 17, 2016 at 6:47 pm

    The point of the quote was pretty obvious to me, even before I followed the link, given the inescapable blather lately about “fake news”. The NYT is a major purveyor of fake news itself.

  • PersonFromPorlock
    December 17, 2016 at 7:15 pm

    The assertion that the NYT posts fake news – as opposed to editorial opinions – about the effect of the minimum wage on unemployment needs an example. It isn’t there in the cited article. That leaves “has been repeatedly asserting” open to interpretation.

    Not that they don’t post such ‘news’, but treating it as something everybody knows is just lazy writing.

  • Julie near Chicago
    December 17, 2016 at 7:21 pm

    Good article, PapayaSF, thanks.

    . . .

    Despite the observation that nowadays I always feel as if I should put in the caveat: “Good piece … if true or accurate, and if footnotes and quotes are honest (counterexample: Chomsky, if anti-Chomskyites are right, and I think they are), and are not ‘cherry-picked,’ if that term has any meaning.” :>(

    It would be pleasant if one became less rather than more inconvenienced by the realization that such things go on even by putative members of one’s own “side,” when they are disputing others’ opinions or alleged “facts.”

  • Julie near Chicago
    December 17, 2016 at 7:32 pm

    Edit: “It would be pleasant if with age one became less rather than more inconvenienced….”

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    December 17, 2016 at 8:50 pm

    Not that they don’t post such ‘news’, but treating it as something everybody knows is just lazy writing.

    It’s just a quote of the day, so follow the fucking link or that is just lazy reading 😉

  • Paul Marks
    December 17, 2016 at 11:07 pm

    A wage is a price – the price of labour.

    What the New York Times is saying is that price of something does not effect how much is bought. Either they are incredibly stupid – or they are liars.

    Ditto the rest of the international establishment elite.

    And it is not just on this matter – it is on just about everything.

  • Deep Lurker
    December 18, 2016 at 4:54 am

    The NYT is a major purveyor of fake news itself.

    Yeah, but the New York Time’s fake news is “fake but accurate.”

  • Nigel Sedgwick
    December 18, 2016 at 8:48 am

    I very much like John B’s comment under the source of the SQOD at the ASI:

    Why is ‘fake news’ better than the term by which we have known it for years… propaganda?

    In fact, where appropriate (ie not irony etc), I think it would be better to label such ‘news’ as propaganda: it might put off some posters. In particular, just how much would the BBC be able stomach their news and current affairs output being so labelled.

    Propaganda, Propaganda, Propaganda: so iffy they bored us thrice!

    Best regards

  • Jib Halyard
    December 18, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    Any discussion about the effect of minimum wage without any mention of labour market elasticity is pointless

  • Paul Marks
    December 19, 2016 at 12:48 pm

    Indeed the “price elasticity of demand” Mr Halyard.

  • Thailover
    December 19, 2016 at 1:02 pm

    Only the most stupid of Marxists wouldn’t be able to understand that if Sally is only capable of producing $10/hr worth or widgets, then she’s not going to be hired by any private company to produce widgets whilst paying her $15/hr. (keeping the numbers simple by not including FICA, etc). This is not even a controversial point. Wages are labor cost. Labor cost comes directly out of profits. Less profits means less hires.

  • Thailover
    December 19, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    Paul Marks wrote:

    “What the New York Times is saying is that price of something does not effect how much is bought. Either they are incredibly stupid – or they are liars.”

    Great way to put it.

  • Thailover
    December 19, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    “Any discussion about the effect of minimum wage without any mention of labour market elasticity is pointless”

    That’s true in the specific sense, but in the general sense, increasing the cost means less will be “purchased”. And even if it is afforded in any particular case…for now, technology may find a way of circumventing the new, more expensive conditions. Consider, minimum wages increased in Europe, and now McDonalds is leading the way on having meal order kiosks instead of order-takers and servers because it’s now cheaper in the long run to automate the process. This was predictable. They’re doing to fast food joints what grocery stores are doing with cashiers by replacing them with automated check-out machines. Kinda hard to argue that this cashier “deserves” $15/hr (paid for by me the customer) when I, a complete novice walking in the door, can do her job myself for free.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »