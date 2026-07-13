I’m sure it’s a complete coincidence that the families of the victims of horrific crime always express the same concern, word for word, every time. I’m sure it’s got nothing to do with the “specially-trained” officers who support them.
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Samizdata quote of the day – the Nudge Unit is at it yet again
I’m sure it’s a complete coincidence that the families of the victims of horrific crime always express the same concern, word for word, every time. I’m sure it’s got nothing to do with the “specially-trained” officers who support them.
12 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – the Nudge Unit is at it yet again
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I’m lacking context. What is this about?
The murder of Ann Widdecombe
Another victim’s family begging the world to “not make this murder political!”
This supposed nudge unit must be either very, very persuasive or rather threatening.Or perhaps both. Nobody has ever said, as far as I know. ‘This is what the authorities have asked me to say, but what I really want to say is…’
It would be instructive for a victim’s family to speak at an official press conference, put aside the approved statement, and speak from the heart. Grieving people may not have the fortitude to do this, of course. But if some charity were to have a web site listing alternative statements that were carefully chosen to avoid legal criticism we might well hear something less anodyne.
Victim Liaison Officers are assigned to the family. They make sure the family is kept informed (or misinformed as the case may be) and protected from the Press. They also compose the family’s statement, framed as suggested by Konstantin. It would be difficult for the family ever to make an unapproved statement. This all works in conjunction with RICU, the ‘don’t look back in anger’ people. After a bigger terrorist outrage it is all done on a broader basis. Everything you see in the MSM might be manipulated by these people. Then someone like Starmer gets to say “Henry’s family said we shouldn’t make this about race in his name.” It’s all planned, and it all repeats every time. Fortunately once you’ve seen it you can’t unsee it. I’m surprised a smart gu like Konstantin didn’t notice before. I advise readers to look up RICU for themselves.
(Oh, and they will turn up on the socials as well, anonymously. Maybe they’ll come here, but blogs and small discussion groups see less of this now than they used to.)
From the Daily Mail:
‘The name of the secretive Government propaganda unit trying to manipulate events makes it sound like an innocuous back-office operation – the Research, Information and Communications Unit, or RICU.
‘But the dull moniker is part of the deliberate camouflage of an outfit which uses deception and skulduggery to try to manage the ‘challenges’ of multiculturalism.
‘Its techniques range from planting stories in the media, using undercover operatives to lay flowers at the scene of terrorist attacks and even, in one case, sending a pop group to sing anti-extremist songs in Muslim schools.’
Didn’t Ann have just one relative? Roger, a nephew who is a Vicar? He’s bound to have been coached by RICU.
Correct – these families are being told what to say by officials of the government, told to support Diversity and Inclusion, or be branded “racists”.
It is similar in the United States – where such an agency of the government was set up under the 1964 Act. In recent years families have, when family members have been murdered by illegal immigrants or members of races the government supports, been coached to come out to say how much they “love tacos” (if the murderer was Hispanic), and to praise “the contributions of the black community” (if the murderer was black) and, of course, to denounce “Trump” for seeking to exploit the murder – even if he has not mentioned the matter (DJT has done better with black and Hispanic voters than any Republican candidate for President in a long time – but the government bureaucracy thinks, or pretends to think, that he is some sort of KKK type – and this is what they, and the media – and the education system, coach people to say).
And in case anyone thinks Mr Putin is an alternative – his government, like the Soviet Union (which invented these doctrines) also promotes Diversity and Inclusion – and if anyone opposes the doctrines too loudly, they are liable to be sent to camp (on false charges) and to die of “natural causes” in the prison camp.
There is a fair chance high profile assassinations will increase. One wonders if they’ll ever understand why. Using our money to misinform us doesnt help. Being at war with your own people neither.
I love tacos. I cook a lot of Mexican food. I think I’m pretty good. So… I’m guilty of “cultural appropriation”. You can’t win. Of course I could try and pull a Dolezal and claim to be from Guadalajara and not Gateshead. Alas, I can’t find it in my soul to deny my heritage and be needlessly offensive* to the people of Guadalajara (and Gateshead).
Tonight England play a mighty opponent – Argentina (note I’m not using any military terms – it is just a game after all) . I’ll be cheering for Harry Kane and the lads because I’m English. However it comes out it won’t change my opinion of Borges (my second favourite writer after Tolkien).
*Not that should be against the law. But if I were to don a poncho and sound like an extra from a Spaghetti Western (another thing I love) in Cheshire people would, I hope, take the piss. That is also something that shouldn’t be against the law though, alas, increasingly is.
Comrade “Stalin” invented the policies of “Diversity and Inclusion”.
As Commissar for Nationalities “Stalin” did not try and abolish ethnic nationalities – and he did not try and make everyone Russian, after all he was NOT Russian himself. What he tried to do was CASTRATE nationality – reduce it to costumes and folk dancing, not (say) laws about private property ownership, deep religious principles (religion was to be officially tolerated, although many churches were destroyed and many priests murdered, but emptied of all real content, made “synodal” to use the modern term), the desire for national independence, and-so-on.
The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was supposed to be a World-State (NOT Russia – although after the invasion by National Socialist Germany in 1941 the Soviet regime started to push patriotic slogans, the very slogans they had previously executed people for), the various nations of the world would keep their costumes and folk dancing and (yes NickM) their special foods (assuming there was any food) – that was to be the “Diversity” – but they were all to follow socialism (Collectivism) that was to be the “Inclusion”.
This remains the policy to this day – for example “Andy” Burnham and King Charles the Third do NOT really love Islam – they know nothing about it, and are not interested in learning. To them it is just another funny costume and so on – to be “celebrated” (in a hollow way – as if it did not include specific principles) – that is the “Diversity”, and it is to be included in the Progressive project – that is the “Inclusion”.
The establishment which pretends to love Islam is, in reality, a lot less respectful of it than “Islamophobes” such as myself – as we bother to study the principles of Islam, whereas the establishment does not – they can not be bothered, they will not show Islam the basic respect of taking it seriously.
As for Frankfurt School Marxism, what is now called “Critical Theory” or “Woke” doctrine, even “Stalin” thought this went much too far – he wanted to rule a functioning society, not chaos where such things as family had been destroyed.
Indeed “Stalin” coined the term “Politically Incorrect” to describe the destructive doctrines of the Frankfurt School – their denial of such things as the objective differences between men and woman, and, indeed, their denial of both objective science, and experience of thousands of years, in many aspects of life.
It is not fully understood just how destructive “Woke” (Frankfurt School Marxist) doctrine is – it would utterly destroy society, leaving nothing for socialist rulers to inherit.
It is this that dominates Western universities – and, via the education system, so much else in the Western world.
Although there are a few signs of hope – for example people are increasingly rejecting the insane agitprop (agitation propaganda) that now dominates Hollywood films and television shows.