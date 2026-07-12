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Samizdata quote of the day – remembering Ann Widdecombe

· Personal views · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

She was funny in a register entirely her own. On day one in the Strasbourg parliament I stepped out of an office into one of those interminable corridors to see her at a distance, walking in lockstep with Claire Fox, the two of them deep in conversation. Two women of ferocious conviction from utterly different traditions, the convent Tory and the old revolutionary, neither of them over five foot four, moving down the corridor like a single determined engine. She looked up at my somewhat awed face as they passed and twinkled. ‘Two galleons passing through’, she said, and sailed on.

Gawain Towler writing of Anne Widdecombe

July 12th, 2026 |

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