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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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Samizdata quote of the day – the maggot in the fleece
Seventy-five men fly into Britain each spring with a handpiece in a canvas bag, and between them they take the wool off something between one and a half and two million sheep. They arrive after the first of April. They are gone by September, most of them long before. They claim nothing, bring nobody, occupy no housing list, no school place, no waiting room. They work at a speed almost no one in this country can currently match, and then they go home to shear in their own summer.
In January the Home Office announced that they were no longer welcome.
– Gawain Towler
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Yet workers may be imported to serve in islamic bookshops, not to mention sundry fast food places, and bring their families too. We must be mad, literally mad.
I think the issue is that Labour do not like farmers, period. It’s a Kulak thing.
They, the men who shear the sheep, are not the sort of immigrants the left like – as they work, rather than claim benefits and public services, and they LEAVE – rather than have children and replace the historic population (remember the German government started to encourage “Guest Workers” to bring-in-their-families more than 50 years ago – the plans go back that far).
It is much the same with “refugees” – the left hate (truly hate) genuine refugees, such as white South Africans going to the United States (part of a community that existed in that land BEFORE the Bantu peoples came in from the north) who flee plundering, rape, mutilation and murder – plundering, rape, mutilation and torture being what the left call “Social Justice”. The left wish to create what has happened in Rhodesia and South Africa in Europe, North America and Australasia – they call this “Decolonization” but it is really Colonization – as it is the destruction of the existing peoples, and their culture, in these areas – regardless of how many thousands of years they have lived in these areas.
The left claim that they, the historic nations, have no right to live in these areas (or anywhere else – i.e. no right to exist) because the Indo Europeans came into Western Europe at the start of the Bronze Age, only a few thousand years ago. However, for example, the people of Sardinia are a PRE Indo European population genetically (by the way – Sardinians are not black) – and the left have no intention of sparing them – eventually the Sardinians are also to be eliminated.
A certain Gentleman (first known to have attended Communist events in 1983 – and having send a video message of support to a Communist Liberation Theology conference in Spain only last year – 2025) is clear that it is wrong to love your family more than strangers (rejecting the traditional idea of ranking affection and loyalty), and is also clear that, in many other matters, “attitudes must change, before doctrine can change” (which reverses the traditional Christian, and general non Christian as well, view, that moral doctrine should change attitudes – not attitudes change doctrine), he denies supporting “Open Borders” but, in practice, does support Open Borders – as he showed in his speech to the Spanish Parliament only a few months ago.
The invasion of Western lands (and it is an invasion) will find no opponent in this Gentleman – on the contrary it will find a supporter in him and his associates. And the Gentleman is not an isolated example – he is typical, both of the people who now control the churches, and the people who now control secular institutions (all of which now support the international agenda – Agenda 2030 and all the rest of it).
And things have moved on – now it is not really “immigration” that is the driving force behind the conquest of historic Western cities such as Vienna (saved in 1519 and 1683 but now being lost) Brussels, and so many others (including British cities) – it is natural-increase, births.
That makes the situation very difficult (to put the matter mildly). Or, as the Gentleman would put it, puts him on the “right side of history” – the winning side (winning being all that matters – to those who believe in “the laws of history” as outlined by a Prussian philosopher who lived from 1818 to 1883).
What comfort can the people of Spain (and so many other Western nations – as far off as Australia) take from the Gentleman in the face of their betrayal by traitor governments (in Spain a vast number of illegal immigrants are to be legalized by edict – and this has led to vast numbers more coming in, with the intent-to-destroy – much to the joy of the left who hate the “racist” Spanish people and wish to destroy them, and all other Western peoples) – no comfort at all, as the Gentleman (and all the international United Nations Agenda 2030 establishment) has made clear that he supports what is happening – supports the replacement, once dismissed as a “Conspiracy Theory”, but now openly admitted by Spanish Socialist Party politicians and others – around the Western World. First they said it was an absurd Conspiracy Theory – now they say it is wonderful, and you are evil if you do not support it.
What is the objective?
The objective is simple – the destruction of “whiteness” which is NOT a matter of skin tone, as a black or brown person can be guilty of “whiteness” (for example the former Bishop of Rochester – Bishop Ali) – it means Western Civilization, or just Civilization – for example turning up on time for work, or doing a good job, is condemned as “whiteness” (see a Legion of academics and other such types on this point).
In the 1960s there was still a pretense that the objective was to join Western Civilization (it was a lie – as in private the leading figures were involved in Marxism, and in other things – such as rape, but we are not allowed to hear the recordings), but now the pretense has been dropped.
The objective is now, openly, the destruction of the West – and the British branch of the international left (which dominates all the institutions – including the churches, who have redefined God as “the community”, meaning the new community they wish to create, so it is not just the secular institutions) is very much part of that.
And to Americans – you are very much also a target.
It is not “just” the schools and universities and the other institutions (such as the Bar Councils of various States – oppose the left and you get disbarred as a lawyer), including the cultural institutions such as Hollywood, that are controlled by the left……
The largest cities in America are controlled by the left – New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many of the States – California, New York, Illinois, Minnesota (where the courts take pride in convicting the innocent – if the innocent are “reactionaries” or are just claimed to be “reactionaries” – New York and Washington D.C. courts are much the same – as are Californian courts), they-want-you-dead – or enslaved.
And in a few months they may well control the Senate and the House of Representatives – for the “moderates” really have the same objective as the “extremists” – their faction fight is really just over timing.
To give just one little example – BOTH the candidates in the upcoming election to be Mayor of Los Angeles election have a Marxist background.
Is “the moderate” Karen Bass – the long time supporter of Fidel Castro, or is the “moderate” the Marxist from India who hardly anyone has heard of (I find that I can not remember the name of the lady myself) who was declared to have come second in the rigged first round of the election? Elections in parts of the United States are often rigged now – and the institutions (including the “conservative” Wall Street Journal – which recruits staff from the same colleges as the openly leftist publications) have made it clear that they do-not-care – so much for their love of “democracy”.
Which of the remaining two candidates for Mayor of Los Angeles is the “moderate”? Which of them does not want to destroy you and your family?
NEITHER of them is the moderate – they both want to destroy you and your family, it is “nothing personal” – you are just in the way, preventing them creating the fully Collectivist society they crave.
And, at a national level, future Speaker of the House Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, may be booed by the “Democratic Socialists of America (which was founded by the Marxist Mr Harrington – and remains Marxist), but he also wants you destroyed – and your families destroyed. The factual dispute is just over timing.
Fabians (whether formal members of the society, or wolves-disguised-as-sheep, created in 1884 – or not) want the same objective as Marxists – it is just a matter of timing and tactics.
The wolves-disguised-as-sheep (wolves in sheep’s clothing) are dedicated to the extermination of the West (very much including black and brown people who are guilty of “whiteness” – meaning they are pro “capitalist” society) – it is time they were sheared.
“But they believe in the Gospel” – the “Gospel” of “Social Justice” (i.e. the “distribution” of income and wealth) – that has been in the works a very long time, talk of the “Social Gospel” goes all the way back to the 19th century (in various churches).
“But they believe in Salvation” – COLLECTIVE Salvation (just as Barack Obama does – the creation of a “better world” for “the people” – that is how they, in various churches, now define “Salvation”), nothing to do with individual souls surviving after death.
This is why various church leaders cooperate with openly atheist Marxists – because Christianity (including what the word “God” means) has been redefined. The left think they can subvert Islam in the same way – they are mistaken, as Islam is a far tougher nut to crack (it is much more specific, far less vague, and is much less dependent on bureaucracies, organized churches, which the left can take control of)
But leaving all that aside, there is sometimes an odd symmetry between the far right and the far left – for example, both hold that “Africans” (meaning sub-saharan Africans) “have no concept of the future”.
That is FALSE – as many such Africans are farmers and farmers have a concept of the future (otherwise they would not plant crops or raise animals – the “reward” being months or years away).
But many people (from both the right and the left) are pushing this false idea – the difference is in their reaction to it.
The right holding that it is terrible, and the left being delighted by it – delighted as it fits in with their desire for the extermination of civilization – all civilization – remember they hate, for example, Japan – just as much as they hate, for example, Italy.
“But they want to replace capitalist civilization with a wonderful new society”.
In theory YES – but I doubt they really believe in the wonderful new society any more, I suspect the destruction and killing is all the modern left really believes in.
The same can be said for fruit pickers. They are intrinsically transient because they move around Europe due to different harvesting times in different climes. The whole system is buggered. The restriction on student visas is similarly ludicrous. I could go on about that but I have things to do… Maybe ask me later.
But what really bugs me is how Excel-ent this all is. Assorted Home Secs have spoken about “net migration”. This means if I decide to bugger off to Poland or Italy then I offset a Syrian rapist coming here and the spreadsheet is OK.
-Shakespeare’s Sister. “Hello (Turn Your Radio On)”