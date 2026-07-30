Samizdata quote of the day – Dr Fauci edition

“We now know U.S. scientists collaborated with their Chinese counterparts on controversial gain-of-function experiments and that grants from NIAID flowed to the Wuhan lab through various channels. It’s highly likely that U.S. researchers provided the skills and our government offered some funding that allowed Chinese researchers to continue independently tinkering with deadly viruses until one accidentally escaped the lab. From the start, the NIAID head used his enormous bureaucratic clout to make sure no one explored that relationship. While Dr. Fauci repeatedly told the media that the Covid lab-leak scenario was “just conspiracy theories,” he was conspiring to quash questions about his agency’s possible role.”
– James B. Meigs, in the Wall St Journal ($)
Here are a couple more paragraphs for those of you unable or unwilling to get past the paywall. I think it is notable that a bastion of free market, centre-right opinion, the Wall Street effing Journal no less, is letting rip in this vein:
How did Dr. Fauci enforce public unanimity, despite these scientists’ private doubts? Power and money, for one thing. As the head of the NIAID, he operated with minimal political oversight and supervised a $6 billion research budget. Politics also played a role. Once President Trump mentioned the possibility of a lab leak in April 2020, few scientists or media figures wanted to be seen as carrying water for the White House. For science reporters, the question of Covid’s origin should have been the story of a lifetime. But almost no one touched the topic for the first year of the pandemic. When a few later did, a New York Times reporter said, “Someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here.”
This is not the way a healthy democracy responds to a disaster. After the Space Shuttle Challenger blew up in 1986, President Reagan appointed a blue-ribbon commission to investigate. NASA opened its books and answered every question. When a mysterious virus began killing thousands of Americans a week, Dr. Fauci and other public-health leaders did the opposite. They gaslit reporters, stonewalled congressional inquiries and evaded Freedom of Information Act requests. In two recently released emails, another Dr. Fauci ally urged the Wuhan lab’s Dr. Shi not to share information with a respected American virus researcher. Talk about a coverup.
A reason why this matters as much as it does in my view is that it shows the extent of the intellectual and moral corruption of parts of the scientific/public health/media/public policy community, and that corruption is a major reason for loss of trust, a loss that alas extends to those who don’t deserve it. And it also shows how people are more willing to give cover to the likes of a brutal regime – China – than they are to be open about the causes of this pandemic. It raises questions about the merits or otherwise of “gain of function” research and why countries should engage in it, given that on a risk-reward tradeoff, chances of catastrophe, even if small, are enough to get people to press the “no” button. For that matter, I wonder what happens when such research intersects with AI, but that’s a topic for another time.
This virus originated in a city that has one of the world’s central labs for doing research on exactly this kind of virus and does gain of function research on this kind of virus, and which is known for its poor safety record.
How is it possible that people didn’t automatically assume it was the source unless proven otherwise by overwhelming evidence? Surely the only serious question was “was it an accident or was it deliberate or maybe somewhere between the two?”
Instead we got a “it might look that way but we scientists have secret knowledge that you plebeians don’t have, we looked at the magic DNA and used our huge brains to discern things that you could not possibly understand, and you just have to trust us that it is from a wet market. Oh and these scientists over there who disagree with us, they are evil and we are going to destroy them.”
It is so outrageous, and the outrage is exceeded only by the fact that nobody has gone to jail, in fact nobody has even been fired. We can only hope that Fauci suffers some consequences over his contempt of congress; small comfort though it is when the man got rich off the massive suffering and death he is at least indirectly responsible for. Most likely though he will not, either from the wobbly republican senate or a 95% “we love Fauci” DC grand jury.
It is simply shocking that a public servant who continues to draw a gigantic pension from the public treasury would plead the fifth in front of a congressional committee, particularly so while being immunized and, consequently having no 5th amendment privilege.
How can we ever trust the public science establishment ever again? Certainly not until they apologize and accept blame, or at the very least stop gaslighting us that they were right all along.
@Fraser Orr
I suspect the only serious question to those directly concerned was “Will I get the blame for this?”
That Fauci nearly got away clean with this massive coverup surprises me far less than the fact that nearly half the population still believe (firmly!) that masks were a good idea, that the mRNA vaccines were exactly what they purported to be, that it’s racist to assert that the Wuhan virus (also known after much Woke flailing as COVID) originated in Wuhan China, and that it’s still important to Trust The Science™.
They are the Immovable Herd meeting the Irresistible Force of actual events. What will happen next?
The fact that Trump failed to fire Fauci right at the beginning is pretty strong evidence that Trump really is as dumb as his detractors say he is.
What I want to know is why were US governemnt departments funding weapons research IN AN ENEMY COUNTRY!!!!???? Were they funding V2 research in 1940s Germany?
George, I believe you are very much mistaken. Trump would have been pilloried had he laid hands on Fauci. Fauci was, after all, the embodiment of “science” itself. To fire Fauci would have instigated yet another impeachment. Trump was in an untenable position with regards to Fauci.
“nobody has gone to jail”
Shit to that, these actions are treason, under US law they should be put up against a wall and shot. The Rosenbergs did less.
US Congress said, no funding for gain-of-function research – it’s too dangerous, and the entire point of it is to enable bio-war.
Many researchers would lose their incomes, PLUS there is a valid point that the rest of the world isn’t going to halt, and we lose automatically if we let everyone else blow past us on a major weapon vector.
So top dawgs quietly transferred lots of grant money to foreign labs – easier to hide the legal violation when they all kept on doing gain-of-function testing.
And – CHINA?! – why TF would we do this with China?! Well, keep your friends close and your enemies closer, I guess. They won’t get too far ahead of us if we share.
We won’t tell them everything we know, we don’t expect them to tell us everything they know, but maybe in the differences in what they tell us and what we know they should tell us, something will be revealed.
@bobby b
And – CHINA?! – why TF would we do this with China?! Well, keep your friends close and your enemies closer, I guess. They won’t get too far ahead of us if we share.
Perhaps one reason would be to have involvement to ensure that they do the research safely since a mistake could badly affect you with or without belligerent intent.
I think we can definitely label that a fail.
I may be a little cynical but I suspect that NASA would have attempted a cover up if there was any chance of muddying the waters, but in the circumstances it wasn’t going to be easy.
There’s an amusing 70s romp on this theme called Capricorn One.
The first rule of bureaucracy is CYA. We should be surprised only if and when that is not the first move. What is extraordinary is that it’s taken six and a half years to uncover the A, and it’s still not fully exposed even now.
The Swamp has more circles, bolgias and rounds than the Inferno.
Covid came from the lab in Wuhan – Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak (Peter Daszak of the Eco-Health Alliance and World Health Organisation) and the rest of the international establishment, knew that – but denied it, repeatedly. Tony Fauci also urged that people be allowed to travel from Wuhan to the United States – he seems to have wanted the maximum chance of the virus spreading from Wuhan into the United States. The World Health Organisation (and other such) also, at first, downplayed the risk of the virus – in order to discourage nations from putting restrictions on travel from China.
Tony Fauci (and the rest of the international establishment) knew that the “lockdowns” were medically useless – yet still demanded them, partly to inflict harm on society – but also as a sort of trial run for the forms of social control they desire. It is not a surprise that the all (all – not just Sweden) countries that did NOT lockdown had a LOWER (not higher – lower) Covid death rate than the United States, Britain, and other countries that did lockdown.
Tony Fauci (and the rest of the international establishment) knew that there were effective Early Treatments for Covid – but they denied this, repeatedly. As they wished to have an excuse for their mass injection program.
Tony Fauci (and the rest of the international establishment) knew that the injections were dangerous and did NOT prevent people contracting Covid, passing on Covid, or dying of Covid – but, repeatedly, said the injections were safe and effective.
How many people will die (or not be born) due to the long term effects of the injections remains to be seen.
Don’t forget that a full reckoning involves the main proponent of Operation Warp Speed: Mr. Trump.
Don’t get me wrong: the Fauci cartel had that teed up, whispered in Trump’s ear that he could be the hero of the moment…what politician, or NY real estate mogul, could resist that?
Still, the reckoning needs to include Trump. After the midterms!
That’s the way to go: since we cannot inflict enough pain on Fauci as a deterrent, we must inflict collective punishment on the medical/scientific establishment. As a deterrent.
NB: I say that without any irony.
And a disclaimer: I have a PhD from a medical school in North-America. That does not make me a member of the establishment. Nobody asks me my opinion.
@GregWA
Don’t forget that a full reckoning involves the main proponent of Operation Warp Speed: Mr. Trump.
Although I like to point this out to my “Fauci saved us” friends, I think in fairness to the President this was a really good move on his part, even if it didn’t work out great. A major problem was developing and he jumped in to clear away the bureaucratic obstacles. That is a good thing for a President to be doing. As you perhaps know I am not unwilling to criticize the president, his focus on foreign policy and neglect of domestic policy has been dreadful both from a practical and political point of view. But hindsight is 20/20, and given the information available at the time an accelerated development of a vaccine was surely the right thing to do.
@Snorri Godhi
That’s the way to go: since we cannot inflict enough pain on Fauci as a deterrent, we must inflict collective punishment on the medical/scientific establishment. As a deterrent.
That is such a bullshit thing to say. I don’t want to inflict pain on any but the people who caused so much misery. However, trust is earned and easily broken, and the simple fact is that the medical establishment both here in the USA and all around the world just had a major violation of all of our trust. They need to earn it back, and they are not at all going about it the right way with all their cover ups and dissembling. You will find nobody more regretful than I, of the distrust of science they have all brought about by their shocking behavior.
I don’t want to be distrustful of the public medical establishment, I just think they have shown that they are not currently worthy of trust. Doesn’t mean I don’t trust my doctor, I do, literally, trust him with my life.
Isn’t that how most things work these days? We tend to trust the scientists who design things and the engineers who make and repair them. Think about the things in your home. Vehicles, machines, TVs, computers, phones . . . how do all of the pieces of a phone work? So many things, we trust the people who make them.
How many medicines do you take in a year? You accept that the scientists have used their huge brains to invent them, using secret knowledge the plebeians don’t have . . .
I have colleagues who worked in Covid wards. Everything they described fitted with the Official Narrative. Lots of deaths in 2020, from the same new disease. In 2021, as the vaccine roll-out progressed, less people admitted with Covid, those admitted were less sick – the exception being those who hadn’t had the vaccine. No use of Early Treatment, yet people were less sick.
If Covid was as dangerous as the establishment said, and the vaccines didn’t work, why did it get less serious in 2021-22? Without the sudden use of Early Treatment?
If Covid wasn’t dangerous, what killed so many people in 2020? Are those colleagues lying to me and therefore a couple of nurses in an undistinguished UK hospital are part of the conspiracy? If they are, it can’t be limited to just one hospital, it must be at the same extent worldwide.
We use compressed gas in our labs – the delivery driver spoke of taking lorries of full oxygen cylinders to that hospital, and collecting as many empties, every day. Was he, driving a lorry for BOC, part of the conspiracy? Or was someone emptying them to fool him?
It’s the numbers. Either millions of people are involved, or they’re all ignoring what they see to go along with the Official Narrative.
It’s 5+ years since the vaccine rollout started. Where are the millions, even billions of dead that were predicted due to vaccine injury?
@Lee Moore
I may be a little cynical but I suspect that NASA would have attempted a cover up if there was any chance of muddying the waters, but in the circumstances it wasn’t going to be easy.
It is hard to cover up your rocket exploding on live TV, especially when you encouraged school kids all across the nation to watch live “The first school teacher in space!”. And they all watched their hero blow up in a ball of flames.
Given that teachers, while very useful on earth, are not much use in space, this must surely count as the worst PR stunt in history.
Fraser:
But the medical establishment did cause your misery, by neglecting to ostracize Fauci.
What’s the difference?
Your doctor is not a member of the establishment; otherwise, he’d have no time for you.
GregWA
The opponents of President Trump were far more pro lockdown than he was – and dismissed Early Treatments with vicious hatred (precisely because they knew the Early Treatments were effective – if Early Treatment was ineffective they would not have cared, as they would not have been a threat to agenda of lockdowns, totalitarian social control, and the toxic injections), as for the injections – the stuff I was injected with (twice) had nothing to do with President Trump. The AstraZeneca stuff was so dangerous that even the British government (quietly) stopped it – whilst, continue to lie about it. Prime Minister Sunak blatantly lied in the House of Commons in 2024 – saying the injections were safe – there were a thousand ways that Prime Minister Sunak could have deflected questions from Andrew Bridgen and Christopher Chope – but he choose to blatantly lie, I watched him do it – and he seemed to laugh as he did,it was chilling.
If it had not been for President Trump (bad though he may be) the injections (the so called “vaccines” – which were not vaccines) would have been compulsory in the United States. There would also have been a nation-wide lockdown – individual States (such as South Dakota) would not have been allowed to opt out, and other States (such as Florida) would not have been allowed to end the lockdown when the understood the terrible harm it was doing – yet again all (all) the nations that did NOT lockdown had a LOWER Covid death rate than the nations, such as the United Kingdom, that did lockdown.
Is President Trump wrong to boast about the “vaccines”? Of course he is wrong (horribly wrong) – but the alternative rulers would have been vastly worse.
As far as I know even Senator Rand Paul has been a bit quiet about the Covid “vaccines” (I would be happy to be mistaken about that) – the only Senator I have seen pointing out the harm the injections have done has been Senator Ron Johnson.
But China wasn’t an enemy country. Not to their America, the Deep State of America. China was a valuable friend and ally against their real enemy: Those deplorable right-wing tea-party bitter-clinging revolting peasants. The kulaks. The evil subhuman mutants of flyover country.
I THOUGHT I heard someone calling my name!
Pretty good — nay, excellent class analysis.
Deep Lurker – yes indeed.