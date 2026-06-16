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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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Samizdata second quote of the day – The Fixed Quantity of Biscuits fallacy
There is a never ending number of biscuits, not finite. Socialists think there is a biscuit tin under the bed, everyone has to share, 1 for you, 1 for me. They fail to learn how to make cookies with their granny who thought grandad was talking sh1t. Families 😂😂
– Jean McMillan
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Yes indeed.
And classic examples of this form of collectivist activist are the Mayors of New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago (the three largest cities in the United States) as they believe that production is not necessary – only “distribution” and what is left of productive activity is leaving these cities, this will turn out very badly for the people of these places
The principle that things come into this world already owned, was also alien to the “Christian Socialist” John Rawls, author of “A Theory of Justice” (a book that is NOT about justice – i.e. not about to each their own), who believed that income and wealth should be “distributed” by some public power.
A couple of other examples are the socialist candidate for President of Peru, who has just lost the election – this is a person who clearly believes that producing goods and services is not necessary (or does not understand the concept of producing goods and services) and that what is needed is “distribution” – including paying everyone an income whether they work or not.
The Communist candidate for President of Colombia (who will, hopefully, loose the election on Sunday) is of like mind – he used to live in Bulgaria when it was under Marxist rule (he also lived in Marxist Cuba and in Prague during Marxist times) and his criticism of Soviet Marxism is that it was “authoritarian” in making people work – in his view people should receive according to their needs regardless of whether they work according to their abilities.
Basically all these people, the Mayors of the three largest American cities – and the leftist candidates for President in Peru, Colombia and so on – have gone beyond the “socialist stage” which still included work, they want the “communist final stage” where people receive according to their needs – and work no longer really exists.
As Dr Marx put it in “The German Ideology” (1845) people will be able to “hunt in the morning, fish in the afternoon and be critical after dinner – without ever being a hunter, a fisherman, or a critic – for society will organize production”.
What does “society will organize production” mean? Dr Marx said that was an “unscientific question” and refused to answer it.
Do not laugh – as (for them) New York City is a place of millions of human beings and I do not believe that the experiment of driving out what is left of production, is going to go well for them.
The leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, Mr Hakeem Jeffries (who the media and the education system wish to be Speaker of the House of Representatives) endorsed Mr Mamdani for Mayor of New York City – which he now is, it is not a joke – it has happened.
Karen Bass, a Castro supporting lunatic, is Mayor of Los Angeles – with the full support of the Democratic Party.
This insanity is mainstream.
And the only thing standing between the left and total (absolute) power in the United States – is an 80 year old man.
Paul:
Do not forget that the Democratic crime gang in Los Angeles have blatantly rigged the election to exclude Spencer Pratt. The choice facing Angelinos for mayor is between two deranged leftist “women of color”. No Republicans need apply.
If nothing is done about this, and I do not have much hope it will be, LA is doomed, California is doomed, and then the USA is… well, you get the picture.
“There is a never ending number of biscuits, not finite.”
No no, plundering Earth’s limited resources, unsustainable, trashing the environment, etc.
Socialists have been shaking the money tree for a long time. They have recruited many more tree shakers. But all the ‘easy’ fruits have long been harvested, and they are now focused on stealth taxes that may escape notice.
Stonyground, we’re at Peak Biscuit!
Along with that is the “Massive hidden reserves of Other People’s Money” fallacy: “Peak Other-People’s-Money is a foul right-wing lie! There are massive hidden reserves of wealth out there! And with a little legal and social fracking, we could get the greedy bastards to disgorge their Fair Share – and that will be enough to fund everything we ever asked for, and more besides!”
JohnK – agreed.
The election rigging in Los Angles (the second largest city in the United States) was open and grotesque – and the national and international media (including the “conservative” parts of it in Britain) were indifferent – their claims to support democracy were revealed to be a hollow sham. Yes I will say it – they no more support democracy than Mr Putin does, for he has “elections” as well – BENT ones just like the ones the Western establishmentarians wink at.
The name of one of the Communists (for they are Communists – the “Democratic Socialists of America” was founded by Mr Harrington – a well known Marxist) escapes me – but then most people could not name her (and the lady is supposed to have come second – even though hardly anyone has heard of her), but I remember Karen Bass – the worst Mayor in history, who appointed people on the basis of DEI (not merit) neglected fire preparation and did nothing when part of the city was burned by a leftist activist – the lying media pretended it was “Climate Change” when they knew very well that it was arson by a leftist activist.
Karen Bass, a Castro supporting Communist, was seriously considered for Vice President by the people who controlled Mr Biden – and is supported by K. Harris (a drunken socialist – who was Vice President for four years).
The distinction between “Democrats” and Communists, to a great extent, no longer exists (many of them, although NOT all, are the same) – and that is to be expected, as the education system has been dominated by Marxist doctrines for many years and Democrat activists are precisely the people who, as students, agreed with their teachers and university professors when these people pushed the Marxist (specifically Frankfurt School DEI “Critical Theory” Marxism) at them.
Part of me despises the establishment “conservatives” more than the Communists (such as Karen Bass, Hakeem Jeffries – who supported Mr Mamdani, and the rest of them) – for the establishment “conservatives” (the Wall Street Journal Corporate types in their Country Clubs) are such cowards – they will not fight, they are desperate to keep their comfortable lifestyles and will even deny election fraud (as they did in 2020 in the Presidential election – and in 2022 in such elections as the election for Governor of Arizona) in order to keep in a “civilized relationship” with the Communists.
If they will not defend their wealth why should they keep it? And if they will not defend their families – why should other people defend them?
They depend on an 80 year old man, who they openly despise, to defend them and their families – and he will not be around for ever.
Paul,
From my experience when it comes to distribution Amazon are what you want. I think they are wrongly “derided” as a “tech”* company by lefties because they are really a masters of logistics.
Unless, of course, you want Gwyneth Paltrow’s head in a box then it’s FedEx. Is that the strangest product placement in a movie ever?
*The Left hate “tech” because it works and they don’t understand it.
Schrödinger’s Dog,
That’s old.
I really hope that you are joking.
Just bake more biscuits. Problem solved.
NickM – Amazon are, at least around here, breaking safety standards with their distribution – they forcing delivery drivers to break traffic laws in order to maintain their timetables. Still I am not blaming Jeff Bezos for that – he is thousands of miles away, and the company is now massive, he does not know what is going on in Northamptonshire.
I am reminded of the very first company I guarded (back when I was young – many decades ago) – Habitat – a place of their’s in Wellingborough.
Furniture was damaged in the warehouse (on a regular basis) and had to be discarded – the company was throwing money away. Sir Terence Conran had no idea what was going on – the company had grown too big for him, he was not really in control any more.
SteveD – “baking more biscuits” is what Elon Musk does – and it is why the left HATE him.