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Samizdata quote of the day – Two-tier Britain
“When one your tribe is murdered, I call for calm and unity because that is according to your principles; when one of my tribe is murdered, I call for protests and riots because that is according to my principles.”
– Alice Smith on the stark difference between reactions to the deaths of Henry Novak and George Floyd. She’s paraphrasing Frank Herbert.
But tell me, there’s no “National White Police Association” in the UK, so why is there a “National Black Police Association” and a “National Association of Muslim Police” in the UK?
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Thank you for posting this. I pray that this country heeds the calls to bring back the principle of equality before the law.
May I point out that the murdered young man’s name was Henry Nowak, not Novak. It’s a Polish name and in Polish the letter W is pronounced as a V.
If we want to bring back the rule of law, it won’t be achieved by storming Southampton Police Station, but by storming the College of Policing, because it’s here that two-tier policing originated and is disseminated to all forces, not just Hampshire Police.
If we want to bring back the rule of law, it won’t be achieved by storming Southampton Police Station, but by storming the College of Policing …
I understand Elon has offered to fund a private prosecution of the police officers involved. Perhaps he should include the College of Policing as well.
It would be easier for Musk to buy it and then demolish it.
Why is the Hampshire Chief Constable still in its job?
Two apposite poems by Rudyard Kipling, The Beginnings and Norman and Saxon, do not appear to be known or understood by current British authorities.
decine,
Because compared to the Met in London, Hampshire is well run 😜 After the killing of Jean Charles de Menezes the Gold Commander of this operation wasn’t sacked (or chucked in Holloway) but promoted and became the Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis and therefore the head of the police in London. Possibly to make the force more “inclusive” (she’s a lesbian so it ticks two boxes! First woman, first homosexual in that role) unless of course you’re a Brazilian electrician who was (oh, the irony!) travelling across London to install a burglar alarm system.
Jean Charles de Menezes was identified on police radio as of three different ethnicities. In South London that means the trigger-happy fuckers could have shot anyone. He, alas rolled snake-eyes that day.
God knows what Holmes would have made of it. Even “the plodder” Lestrade of The Yard would have been appalled. Especially as she is now Dame Cressida.
I beg to differ, that’d be a pretty good start.
Can you imagine the outcry if someone tried to have a National Association of Jewish Police Officers in the UK?
In 2021 Sir David Amess MP was stabbed in his constituency surgery by a man deemed an Islamist terrorist by the Home Office. Sir David was widely known to have been a deeply devout Catholic. As it happened, when he was attacked there was a priest practically round the cornerwho rushed over to administer Last Rites. For some reason the police said no and Sir David died without the benefit of Extreme Unction. We could, if we’re being kind, put that down to the police being ignorant of the importance of the sacraments to Catholics. Even so, it was still an outrage that they were denied to Sir David.
In the case of Henry Nowak we have something much, much worse. Police officers are not automata. Somewhere under all their training and department policies they are still human beings. When a person says he’s been stabbed, a human being puts aside his training and, at an absolute minimum, checks to see whether that person has in fact been stabbed and provides first aid. That those officers didn’t do that for as long as they did, that they set aside their basic humanity for ‘policy’ is more than just ignorance. It is malignity.
Some note-worthy observations and comparisons in no particular order:
– Sikh leaders have come out to condemn the behaviour of the offender and his family and to show their support for the victim. This contrasts noticeably with Muslim leaders after a Muslim atrocity, where the emphasis is on disowning the perpertator and pretending he wasn’t really one of them
– The murder does not appear to religiously inspired. This was a murder by someone who happens to be Sikh. There is no suggestion that he thought his actions were justified by his religion.
– That Sikhs have cover for going about armed is largely irrelevant to most knife crime. Removing daggers from law-abiding Sikhs is not going to stop murderers from carrying knives.
– The lack of concern by the police for the victim is palpable. Derek Chauvin, however, had already called for the ambulance before he and his team had to restrain George Floyd. They continued to beg for the ambulance to arrive all the way through the incident.
– The resulting angry crowds are not burning down shops and looting. Sikh temples are not being attacked: their anger is directed – correctly – at the police.
– No-one in authority has taken the knee.
What Morrissey said about in response to the Manchester arena bombing seems apt here as well:
And the silly people sing: “Don’t Look Back in Anger”
And the morons sing and sway: “Don’t Look Back in Anger”
I can assure you I will look back in anger ’till the day I die
There is a Jewish Police Association. My cursory searches suggest it is similar to those police associations for blacks and Muslims. Was there an outcry to the JPA?
Phillip Scott Thomas,
I don’t think you need to be a Catholic to know the importance of that sacrament. While I agree with your sentiment I don’t think, “When a person says he’s been stabbed…” goes anyhere near enough. Henry Nowak was stabbed five times he ended-up drowning in his own blood from a puncture wound to the lung. Anyone who even needs to be told there was a stabbing is not fit to wear the uniform of a street-sweeper let alone a copper.
The Pedant-General,
My understanding is that the attacker was basically a total mentalist. Your points about Islam are noted. Islamic “community leaders” are always deflecting – “What about Gaza?”, “We hope this doesn’t fuel more Islamophobia!” etc. I never had the slightest, well, anything, about the Religion of Peace until 9/11. The best way to end Islamophobia is for Muslims to stop doing evil things in the name of their religion. It is that simple. The big question is do they want to? The really big issue is that they of course won’t whilst they can still play the victim (not violator) card even after this being done in the name of Muhammed. There is oddly some truth in the concept that Gaza is the largest prison on the planet. It just needs a Green Mile.
One thing I don’t understand about this Henry Nowak murder, having watched a the small amount of bodycam video that they released — since this guy was stabbed five times including in the chest, surely there would be a huge amount of blood at the scene? I definitely understand that police dealing with people who are not fully compos mentis (which of course anyone bleeding to death would be) they probably hear stories like “I’ve been stabbed” all the time. But surely if they hear “I’ve been stabbed” with copious blood on the ground it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to work out that it might be worth looking for stab wounds. I did not see a huge amount of blood in the video though it was clearly visible on his hands and presumably his shirt.
@Fraser,
The really deep wound sliced something in his heart and essentially his entire blood supply was draining _inside_ his chest cavity and lungs. Apparently, he wasn’t bleeding copiously outside and doesn’t look like there was a lot of blood on the ground.
It was dark, he was slumped between a car and a wall where there was little or no light from the doorway, and he was wearing a dark jumper.
So – and it pains me to do this – to be fair to the police, that wasn’t immediately obvious. But a cursory inspection, his posture when they arrived and just listening to his laboured breathing – he was a fit, slim, 18 year old – should have told them there was something very very badly wrong. That and the fact that he was telling them he had been “stabbed”….
Who was it said the black man would have the whip hand?
The foaming of the Tiber….
– the ever-excellent Konstantin Kisin
In my unprofessional opinion, this should be an integral part of both training and policy. Whoever it was here that mentioned the UK version of police academy as part of the problem, had the right idea.
I’d rather have a Nuremberg-style trial for all British police.
I suspect it is worse than that: the attacker has his head full of woke BS. Just like the police.
In fact, i suspect that even Muslim violence would not happen, or at least would be much reduced, without woke BS floating around.
Henry Novak was stabbed multiple times – George Floyd died of drugs he willingly consumed. The establishment “took the knee” for Mr Floyd – a criminal who held a weapon to the pregnant woman during a robbery, but wish no one had ever heard of Mr Novak.
As for police training – the British police are trained in doctrines that teach them that if an accusation of “racism” (or other violations of “Diversity” and “Equity”) is made – it must be believed (at least till proved to be false) and the alleged “racism” must take priority over other things – in short the authorities serve “Social Justice” NOT Justice – which is to each their own (Social Justice and Justice are opposed).
And things have not changed – for example the piece of excrement that is Mayor of Minneapolis was busy kneeling and pretending to cry at the memorial to Mr Floyd a few days ago, but has never expressed any regret about people who REALLY WERE murdered by police in Minneapolis – for example the Australian lady who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis – a Somali who should not have been in the United States at all, let alone a police officer.
And ask Prime Minister Starmer (and the rest of the establishment here) if Mr Floyd was murdered and they will tell you – “yes he was – the jury said so”.
They would love the same Stalinist Show-Trials here.
In fairness, many collared miscreants (especially since George Floyd’s OD) now scream “I can’t breathe!”
If you can scream “I can’t breathe!”, well, you’re breathing.
Plus, being a copper builds an incredible cynicism towards troublesome people. When 100 people in a row tell you the same lie, a normal person might have problems believing the 101st. A cop hears 1000 people in a row telling that lie. I’m not surprised at the seemingly callous “I don’t think you are, mate” response.
It’s just that, this time, they got it really really wrong.
bobby b,
I do get where you’re coming from but…
A guy of Henry Nowak’s age is not likely to show Alf Garnet tendencies* and a copper ought that and also ought to know if someone is critically wounded, which Nowak obviously was is their first priority. I dunno if he could have been saved due to the extent of his wounds but I’m a trained (St John Ambulance) first responder. I know first thing is to do what you can (I’m no paramedic but you do tackle bleeding) and get an ambulance ASAP. Make that 999 call as soon as possible (do Southampton Police radios connect direct to the ambulance service?) and get the paramedics in like lightning. Do not waste time hand-cuffing someone who is critically injured (and if you can’t tell if someone who has been stabbed five times is critically injured you shouldn’t be a first-responder – even at my low level). And, obviously, someone who is critically injured is not an active threat.
*And even if he was then surely there is no racist comment which is as serious as a multiple stabbing?
What bobby b. said. I’m not excusing the officers, they failed to follow even their own protocols, but I do (to some extent) understand it.
Just watch an endless stream of YouTube videos of people going completely deranged over something as simple as a traffic citation, and then tell me that, after years of dealing with this sort of thing, day-in and day-out, you wouldn’t develop a certain cynicism. What’s troubling here is not their cynicism per-se, but the knee-jerk, tunnel-vision reaction to the magic word ‘racism’. As soon as the magic word entered the chat, the very cynicism and mistrust of what all the parties were saying and doing that should be part of every officer’s approach to a complaint like this was immediately suspended in favour of one party. The officers failed to recognise the danger in this imbalance, precisely because they have been assiduously trained to always, always activate this imbalance whenever the magic word is spoken – and, in fact, not merely to apply the imbalance, but to actively seek it out if it is not given to them on a plate.
llater,
llamas
This may blow over but what will not be forgotten in the minds of young Englishmen is where they stand with the police in the event of an altercation with an immigrant.
The police seem determined to follow the RUC down the road that leads to fortified barracks and patrolling in APCs.
Bobby: he was not saying that he could not breath, but that he was stabbed. And, I was commenting in the specific context of the previous comment about training vs basic humanity: these two aspects of police work should not be in conflict. That said and like llamas, I do understand ‘to some extent’.
Henry Novak was stabbed nine times – he was bleeding to death in front of them, lying on the ground.
And the police officer mocked him, and another police officer handcuffed him (in line with police “Critical Theory” Marxist “Anti Racism” training) because the murderer said the boy had said something racist (which he had NOT).
It was not the police being cynical bobby b – if they were cynical they would not have believed the liar telling them the boy had said racist words, they would have believed their own eyes – looking at a skinny 18 year old boy, lying on the ground, with multiple stab wounds, in front of them.
It was the police acting in line with their Critical Theory Marxist training about society being structurally racist, racism is about power relations, only white people can be racist, claims of racism must be believed, and-so-on.
And it is not just the police – it is every institution in society.
Having seen this now, my comments above appear utterly naive. What Paul said :-\
Alisa – people who do not share the “Progressive” doctrines that are now taught, do not even apply to become police officers.
They would not be accepted – so why bother applying? Hence most police cadets (or whatever) do not feel pressured or under threat – because (to use a Marxist wording) they have “internalized the ideology” – they did so at school and university. Remember many British people are less cynical than Russians – more likely to “eat the shit” of indoctrination and propaganda as the KGB used to say. Covid brought that home to me – the most absurd lies were believed by most people, even if they contradicted other official lies (which, somehow, many people also believed – at the same time).
As for older officers – as one told me last year “if I arrest you Paul, it will be nothing personal – we will still be friends”, he meant arrest me for my opinions – something he may have to do, or lose his job and pension.
Fair enough – I can understand that. Better a cynical person (there are some in Britain) than a true believer.
It is even possible that “Andy” Burnham will win the by-election that is coming up in a couple of weeks – people who claim to care about the death of Mr Novak voting for someone, Mr Burnham, who would carry on the same ideology.
Stab wounds don’t always work like that, I’m afraid. It’s pretty grim, but sometimes they’re not noticeable, as such.
Ahhh, think about how you might have cut yourself shaving when you were a kid, and there’s loads of blood, right, but it’s not dangerous? The opposite can also be true – one can be cut, not “bleed”, but be in very serious danger indeed. Obvs I’m not clear on this particular situtation.
Very fucking seriously indeed – do not ask me how I know, just go with it.
Sorry. I thought I had read that that was one of the things he said to the police.
Bobby – indeed, he said both.
I’ve not watched the video (and probably won’t), but according to reports he said that he’d been stabbed a number of times, to which one of the police replied “I don’t think you have, mate”, and also that he couldn’t breathe (one of the wounds punctured a lung, to my understanding)
I cannot imagine why the police wouldn’t at least check, no matter how dark it was and maybe it wouldn’t immediately be obvious, but I just…I can’t conceive of why they wouldn’t check. It’s horrific, and an unbearably awful dereliction of duty.
(I know it shouldn’t matter at all, but I used to live a couple of streets away from where it happened, and frequented the pub that he was walking home from; chances are I’ve walked along that same street at some point. It’s a bit “real” in that sense)
You may well be right Bobby. I have not watched the actual video and am not going to either. Be that as it may though, the argument that a person being able to say ‘I can’t breathe’ necessarily means he is lying is not a valid one: when I try to imagine a situation where I have been stabbed and am having serious difficulty breathing, and am trying to communicate this to those around me, I’d most likely say ‘I’ve been stabbed’ and ‘I can’t breathe’, rather than ‘in addition to having been stabbed, I have serious difficulty breathing, officer’.
Wasn’t there a program during World War II where the US sent arms to the UK? Might be time to resurrect that because writing and talking about it can only do so much.
I’m thinking small arms. Much as we should have, and still could, done with Iran. Put a pistol into 1M Iranian hands with which they can take an automatic rifle from an IRGC creep. If only 1 in 10 are successful…you get the logic.
Two-(or more) tier policing has always existed.
Over your way, it used to be that Lord Chuffley of Dashitt Hall got a polite “don’t do it again” for driving his Aston Martin 75mph through a school zone, while Mike Mechanic got a hefty fine for crossing in middle of the street and not at an intersection.
Today, both there and over here in the USA, it’s race based. And heaven forbid anyone – regardless of station – defend themselves against a member of The Protected Demographic. Juries will convict you to prevent riots, or because they fear doxxing by the media and being attacked in their homes
GregWA – there was indeed such a program.
As, for example, some (some) of the British Local Defense Volunteers (Home Guard) were drilling with broom handles.
“Gun Control” was less advanced in Britain in 1939-40 than it is now – but Britain was far less free than it has been in 1914 – when firearms were very common in Britain (there were no Gun Control laws – unlike the Sullivan Act in New York) and the British National Rifle Association was bigger than the American one.
That free men are armed and experienced in the use of arms, is a basic assumption of both Classical (Ancient Greek and Republican Roman – before “Augustus”) law, and Germanic Common Law.
But the modern establishment do not want free citizens – and I do not mean just the British branch of the establishment, I mean the general international establishment.