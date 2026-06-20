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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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Samizdata quote of the day – the Belfast riots are a symptom of a dysfunctional immigration system
Well, in the nine years since the slaughter at Manchester Arena, our elites have continued to “choose love” by leaving our borders wide open, which has continued to allow some people who prefer to ‘choose hate’ to come here and attack us. The Belfast-based writer and podcaster Jenny Holland quite aptly and wittily remarked in last week’s episode of her highly recommended podcast that instead of an anti-racist demonstration, perhaps an anti-beheading rally would be the more fitting response to an attempted public beheading. We live in such demented times that coming out publicly as beheadophobic is probably a cancellable offence in much of the public sector and creative industries that are dominated by open borders fanatics.
– Andrew Devine
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Yet people still vote Labour or Conservative. Our political class are just a mirror of our people.
Since Leftists don’t use their heads, they don’t see why anyone else would have a problem with being relieved of theirs.
In fact it’s positively selfish to insist on keeping your head all for yourself if someone who possesses more ‘protected characteristics’ than you, or who can claim to be from a ‘historically marginalised group,’ wants to take it off you.
It is a bit more than “dysfunctional” – the system was developed by an establishment that wishes to push “Diversity” – they say this repeatedly, and “Diversity” reallhy means replacing one ethnic group with another, it is much the same with the “liberal” establishment with many other Western nations – this is nothing to do with Victorian style free migration, in Victorian times there were very little government benefits and public services and no “Anti Discrimination Laws” – there were no such regulations in Britain till 1965, no one was FORCED to employ people they did not want to, or house people they did not want to, and no one was punished for speaking against migrants.
The modern policy is nothing to do with libertarian “free migration” – as, see above, the modern policy is based upon government benefits, public services, and “anti discrimination laws” compelling employment and housing, and punishing “Hate Speech”.
The objective of modern policy is to help get rid of Western peoples – BUT immigration is only part of that project, the other side of the project has been to collapse the native fertility rate via the Social Revolution (very much a top-down affair – it was NOT an organic development, it was planned and pushed from above) that started many years ago – but is only now becoming obvious in its effects.
And this does include Northern Ireland – although there was more resistance there to the “Social Liberal” agenda of undermining the traditional family and collapsing the fertility rate well below replacement level – which has already happened in England, Wales and Scotland.
What motivates the vicious hatred the international establishment have for Western peoples?
What I can’t understand is: what on earth do the people destroying their own culture think is in it for them?
“What motivates the vicious hatred the international establishment have for Western peoples?”
Is it the fact that they are successful? Those on the left hate the successful and, since the industrial revolution, have built the world’s most afluent and most free societies. Their supposed drive for more equality is claimed to be about levelling up but those aims can only ever be achieved by levelling down so everyone can be equally broke.
Is it the fact that they are successful?
Bingo.
To paraphrase Robert Conquest’s Third Law:
The best way to understand Wokism is to think of it as a suicide cult.
Conquest’s Third Law:
Good comments jdh, Stonyground, IrishOtter49 and Snorri Godhi.
I think you are all correct – the establishment are, today, motivated by malice – perhaps that was not always so, perhaps once they really thought they were building a better world – but no one can look at Birmingham, or New York, or the other cities they have so transformed and think they are building a better world.
One of the reasons I am so “harsh” on intelligent leftists (the dumb ones are a different matter – they deserve to be treated with compassion) is that I am now certain that they know (they know) that leftism leads to decay and collapse – and that this is what they want.
“But they will also die”.
I think they do not care – they just want to destroy the West even if they die with it.
Take the contrast between California and Florida – both are multi ethnic – that is NOT the difference, the problem with California is not black and brown people – there are plenty of black and brown people in Florida. The problem with California is wild government spending, absurdly high taxes, and endless regulations, but the left admits nothing.
In a debate with the Governor of Florida, the Governor of California said that more people leave Florida to go to California than the other way round – he was lying, just lying, and the Governor of Florida was not expecting such a blatant lie – and so appeared confused.
You have to expect them to lie – they will say anything, they will support anything (Labour Theory of Value, Communal Land Ownership, anything) – because they either do not have a conscience or they have utterly crushed their conscience.
They want us dead – and they want us to die horribly, and they do not are if they die themselves to achieve this task.
As for immigrants who demand taxpayer benefits and public services, and special laws making opposition to their religion (or whatever) a “crime” – do not allow these people in, and if they are inside the city gates, deport them.
Including Members of Congress and Members of the House of Commons who openly hate the countries they are now in – you do not allow enemies inside the city gates.
Some years ago the taxpayers of California voted to limit the amount of benefits and public services that illegal (yes – illegal) immigrants could receive, the far left judges struck down that vote.
There is one reason why the judges would do that – they wanted to encourage unlimited immigration of exactly the wrong sort of people, people who broke the law to enter, and whose purpose of entry was to plunder the citizens.
The judges, and the rest of the establishment, did it on purpose.
They wanted what is happening now.
Violence – the rape and murder of citizens by the migrants.
The establishment do not care about that – and they censor opposition to it.
The excuse for the censorship of the film “Citizen Vigilante” is that it encourages violence, but plenty of people are prosecuted who do NOT encourage violence – whose only “crime” is to tell the truth.
But under a Progressive regime, telling the truth is the most serious “crime”.
What I can’t understand is: what on earth do the people destroying their own culture think is in it for them?
They are not destroying their own culture. They are destroying *your* culture.
The West is decadent and, unfortunately, in most countries of the West, including the UK, those most representative of that decadence are in government. When destroying our culture they are, in their own eyes, doing entirely the right thingI and I suspect they get an enjoyable rush of smug moral satisfaction.
mkent and David Norman – good comments.
As long as one remembers that “the government” mostly means the officials and “experts” – but the politicians are also “educated” into the same horrible doctrines.
For example, in the United States all but a handful of universities are under the control of anti Western civilization people – Hillsdale is an exception.