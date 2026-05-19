Samizdata quote of the day – Labour still don’t understand why so many voted for Brexit

What is still so lacking in these arguments [about Brexit] is even a smattering of emotional intelligence. No one fully understood the implications of Brexit but when so much of the establishment, the great and the good, the entire culture industry, told everyone to vote Remain then it was obvious that many would stick two fingers up.

This was described as a monumental act of self-harm, but I always understood the Leave impulse as coming from an England that would not do as it was told.

That England never went away. That England is still continually being ticked off for expressing its identity incorrectly. Yet, as we have just seen in the local elections, both the Scots and the Welsh have voted for their own nationalist politicians. The Leave vote was an expression of cultural identity.

– Suzanne Moore (£)