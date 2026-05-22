And the kicker is…
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Good news, proof Hormuz is open…
May 22nd, 2026 |
2 comments to Good news, proof Hormuz is open…
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Samizdata serves up a geopolitical blinder 😀
Within a week we will know if the Trump Administration is serious about ending the IRI “Death to America” regime – or whether there will be a sell out, as with the Paris Peace Accords of the early 1970s with the Marxists in IndoChina, or, the much more recent, deal with the Taliban.
Making agreements with such enemies is pointless – because they always break the agreements. One does not talk to enemies such as the “Hasteners” of the IRI Dictatorship. who believe that bringing nuclear death to the world will “hasten” the return of the 12th or “Hidden” Imam – they need to be removed from power.