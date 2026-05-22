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Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
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Good news, proof Hormuz is open…

· How very odd! · Humour

And the kicker is…

May 22nd, 2026 |

2 comments to Good news, proof Hormuz is open…

  • Old Jack Tar
    May 22, 2026 at 4:05 pm

    Samizdata serves up a geopolitical blinder 😀

  • Paul Marks
    May 22, 2026 at 5:56 pm

    Within a week we will know if the Trump Administration is serious about ending the IRI “Death to America” regime – or whether there will be a sell out, as with the Paris Peace Accords of the early 1970s with the Marxists in IndoChina, or, the much more recent, deal with the Taliban.

    Making agreements with such enemies is pointless – because they always break the agreements. One does not talk to enemies such as the “Hasteners” of the IRI Dictatorship. who believe that bringing nuclear death to the world will “hasten” the return of the 12th or “Hidden” Imam – they need to be removed from power.

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