Samizdata quotes of the day – hold people responsible for their actions

Already, the Golders Green terrorist is being explained away as “he suffered from mental health issues”.
As a therapist, I’m sick of this.
It is circular.
Only someone seriously unhinged could commit such a heinous act.
Hold people responsible for their actions.
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And for added context…
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It’s worth remembering that the man who stormed a kosher supermarket with a knife in 2024 received only a suspended sentence
– Ed West
I am a bit confused.
For starters, Is James Esses being sarcastic in the 1st sentence?
I ask because i believe that sentence to be true.
And what about the 2nd sentence? Does he mean that people should be punished for their actions, irrespective of their mental conditions?
I ask because i believe that they should. For deterrence.
If someone believes that if they kill Jews and are then killed themselves they will go to heaven and be given 72 virgins, are they mentally ill? I would think they’d have to be.
So maybe we need a new examination of what “mentally ill” means in our legal systems.