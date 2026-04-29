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Samizdata quotes of the day – hold people responsible for their actions

· Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

Already, the Golders Green terrorist is being explained away as “he suffered from mental health issues”.

As a therapist, I’m sick of this.

It is circular.

Only someone seriously unhinged could commit such a heinous act.

Hold people responsible for their actions.

James Esses

And for added context…

It’s worth remembering that the man who stormed a kosher supermarket with a knife in 2024 received only a suspended sentence

Ed West

April 29th, 2026 |

2 comments to Samizdata quotes of the day – hold people responsible for their actions

  • Snorri Godhi
    April 29, 2026 at 7:44 pm

    Only someone seriously unhinged could commit such a heinous act.

    Hold people responsible for their actions.

    I am a bit confused.

    For starters, Is James Esses being sarcastic in the 1st sentence?
    I ask because i believe that sentence to be true.

    And what about the 2nd sentence? Does he mean that people should be punished for their actions, irrespective of their mental conditions?
    I ask because i believe that they should. For deterrence.

  • bobby b
    April 29, 2026 at 7:50 pm

    If someone believes that if they kill Jews and are then killed themselves they will go to heaven and be given 72 virgins, are they mentally ill? I would think they’d have to be.

    So maybe we need a new examination of what “mentally ill” means in our legal systems.

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