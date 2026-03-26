“‘They singled out non-white, foreign-born workers’: the restaurants raided by Britain’s version of ICE”
As you probably guessed, it’s a Guardian article. I must admit that I am not that shocked that immigration enforcement officers singled out non-white foreign-born workers. But then I read this…
After 37 gruelling minutes, having failed to find any wrongdoing, the Ice officers left the premises. To top it all off, Moitra Sarkar says, the Home Office vans left the restaurant car park without paying – non-customers are usually charged £2.
The horror.
Now, as a libertarian, I am well aware of how often “the process is the punishment”. Here are several pages of Samizdata posts containing that phrase. There is no doubt that having cops or similar barging into the premises can lose a restaurant money. And it is an unpleasant experience for customers and employees alike. And I teetered on the edge of supporting open borders for years. And some very bad things can happen in 37 minutes.
But in this case, they didn’t. The enforcement officers came in, asked some questions, and went away 37 minutes later. Had they not singled out those workers obviously most likely to be illegal immigrants for questioning, they would have taken longer and caused more disruption. As it was, they evidently spent no more than a few minutes per employee. Judging from the facts if not the tone of the article, in this case British ICE (our version stands for Immigration Compliance and Enforcement and I genuinely wonder if its officers hate the fact that it has the same initials as the US version or if they secretly think it’s cool) did its job with commendable speed.
Not paying the £2 parking charge was bad, though. Someone start a GoFundMe.
Presumably they are enforcing compliance with the “working illegally” part rather than the “being in the country illegally” part, as there are hotels full of the latter.
Remarkable. An arm of the British state doing its job. The Graun should publish more of these feelgood stories.
This is cosmetic action – for public relations. The British government, elected and non-elected, has no intention of ending mass immigration – and even if it did, it is already TOO LATE as natural increase (births) have taken over as the main engine of the growth of hostile populations – in Britain and many other Western nations.
Next month, after the election, Hungary may well join the parade of death – the people there see no problem with mass Third World migration because it has-not-happened in Hungary – they do not fully grasp this is because the Hungarian government has prevented it, and suffered financial sanctions (from the European Union – and from the vast International Corporations, which are very much POLITICAL bodies) for doing so.
This is the trap – before the influx has occurred, people say “what problem?” and after it has happened, it is too-late to do anything about it (because births have taken over). And so the death of nations, death of historic peoples, proceeds.
For example, in Vienna (capital of Austria) more than 40% (and increasing) of the children in school are Islamic – Vienna was saved in 1519 and 1683, but is now lost (no wonder they have turned down a statue of the Polish King who saved Vienna in 1683).
“What can be done?” – I fear nothing can be done, in Austria, in Britain, in many Western nations – it is, probably, too late to save them.
The question now is whether people in other nations, such as Hungary, can grasp that “this-could-happen-here” – and very quickly.
A national story that has lasted a thousand years or more – can be ended in a generation or so.
@Maurius I’m surprised they’re not complaining about the lack of disabled representation in those questioned, even if there were no disabled present.