Samizdata quote of the day – Raising the flag
What began as scattered acts of defiance has blossomed into a nationwide movement: St George’s Crosses and Union Jacks hoisted on lampposts, motorway bridges, and public spaces from Birmingham’s Shard End to Tower Hamlets in east London, Southampton to Brighton, and even Cannock. Roundabouts painted red and white, zebra crossings marked with the cross, symbols of England asserting themselves in the urban landscape. Last night I cycled through London’s Labour stronghold of Lambeth, and road markings have been transformed with the St George’s Cross, a quiet but bold reclamation in one of London’s most diverse boroughs. Dubbed “Operation Raise the Colours” by organisers (though it is hard to describe the phenomenon as organised), it has seen thousands of flags raised, with fundraising efforts like Birmingham’s £16,000 drive sustaining the effort. I support this gentle uprising, for it breathes life into symbols long marginalised.
– Gawain Towler
Prediction: Government bans sale of red and white spray paint.
I believe more than a gentle uprising will be needed to save the UK. The opposition the flag-hoisters have faced is mostly from the leftards such as Antifa and AWFLs and city councils and the cops.
When the muslim invaders decide to strike with all of the savagery they are known for you folks are toast.
These are strange times in more than one sense.
Up until a few days ago my Facebook feed was full of entertaining and uplifting reports of flags and large peaceful demonstrations – stories that the bbc led press were either ignoring or grossly mis-representing. Thank heavens for GB News and social media. Then 48 hours ago these stories abruptly stopped and now I’m back to my regular mish mash of cats, watches and pie & mash shops.
All that I have today is this sneering post from the female leader of Brighton and Hove Council, the council famous for being unable to empty bins:-
“Thank you to our hard working environmental service operatives who have restored this pedestrian crossing after it was vandalised.………… We know that real patriots don’t deface our shared public realm and in our City of Sanctuary (yes she really wrote that complete with capitals) we have no truck with vandalism intended to intimidate and divide”.
So what has caused this complete change in my recommendations? It’s hard to escape the conclusion that Facebook has been leaned on.
Censoring social media isn’t going to stop people from seeing with their own eyes while they are out and about. I particularly liked the idea of painting the George Cross on the potholes, poking the council and pointing out their uselessness in one go.
Really? How would a foreigner like you know?
Old Jack Tar, this foreigner knows that Englishmen couldn’t even save their daughters and other vulnerable girls from muslim rape gangs going back decades.
The Muslims aren’t going to do anything. This is between the people and the government. Remember, the government protects the Muslims, not the other way around.
Roue le Jour, if the government actually bends to the will of the people and starts deporting the invaders, the muslims won’t just sit back and let it happen.
So either way, according to the excitable Mr Cybulski, the UK is cooked. Well, thanks.
JP, I’d love to be proven wrong. I’d like to hear what meaningful corrective measures are actually being implemented or are in the works.
“I’d just like to start off by saying we’re definitely not going to arrest any of you lads but if you could park your weapons in the mosque it would help”.
I think that was pretty much verbatim.
I remember telling my kids not to poke vicious dogs.
I wasn’t really protecting the dog.
Why not just spray paint the asylum seekers? That way they’re advertising for their own deportation. They have literally become Union Jacks.
If I had to derive a theme from a reading of the last few weeks of Samizdata, it would be “the UK is cooked.”
Of course, it would be more correct to limit it to “the traditional British conception of the UK is cooked.” The UK will continue just fine. But it won’t be the Olde UK.
Found at SkyNews just now:
https://news.sky.com/story/more-than-80-of-shoplifting-offences-result-in-no-charge-as-number-of-unsolved-cases-soars-13417713
https://news.sky.com/story/bournemouth-the-seaside-town-changed-by-immigration-where-non-british-born-population-rose-nearly-50-13414657
https://news.sky.com/story/the-turkish-gang-war-behind-the-shooting-of-a-nine-year-old-girl-13412051
https://news.sky.com/story/starmer-facing-mounting-pressure-over-immigration-as-mp-says-far-right-emboldened-13418054
https://news.sky.com/story/is-it-time-for-gunboat-diplomacy-to-help-stop-the-people-smugglers-13417741
https://news.sky.com/story/can-labour-find-a-solution-on-small-boats-13414112
The UK will continue just fine says the guy who lives in just fine Minnesota.
I often wonder, what proportion of people out there take little interest in political matters and just get on with their lives. The reason for their indifference being that they are doing quite alright thank you. Nice house, nice his and hers cars, nice annual foreign holiday, nice job with nice pension plan. Why would they care about Net Zero, free speech, and all the other aspects of shitty government when non of it affects them? Well not yet it doesn’t.
@bobby b
I think the last gasp of the Olde UK was when Eisenhower bullied Israel, France and Britain to back down over rhe Suez crisis.
*nods*
Bobby b, I would be very, very hesitant to take the word of Samizdata on this one. Seems to me that they certainly do love themselves a curry house, a kebab shop, and a Turkish barber, but the moment that they see the workers from those establishments going to shops to stock up for themselves and their families, our erstwhile compatriots do a little terrified wee in their knickers.
It’s not materially different from any point in, say, the last 50 years or so. It’s just that the people who simultaneously want to be able to get a chicken methi every week whilst also being offended by the availability of fenugreek leaves in the local Sainsbury now have internet access.
@neonsnake
It’s not materially different from any point in, say, the last 50 years or so.
That’s not true at all. Fifty years ago people didn’t get arrested for what they said, they had the means of self defense, and people who diddled with children were lucky if the rozzers arrested them before the locals used lamppost justice.
Back then Britain also had an actual conservative party that believed in, you know, conserving things, rather than a not-so-light version of the Labour party — a party that would today consider Harold Wilson a far right neo-Nazi. (Though it is worth saying that actually fifty years ago Britain was utterly crushed under the thumb of the labour unions — ironically demanding that we kept the coal mines open — until a certain lass, a grocer’s daughter, proved she had more balls than all the men in Westminster put together.)
Britain is probably cooked, the only light I see at the end of the tunnel is man named Nigel, and his chances of success are probably not high.
Though I did say that line about “chances of success are probably not high” about Trump too — so who the hell knows.
Neonsnake seems to think that the English have some kind of blanket hatred of foreigners. As if we are unable to make a distinction between those who are assets that bring positive things to our country and those who contribute nothing but higher taxes and higher crime rates.
Red and White is compliant with the TSRGD “the regs”/”the manual”. High contrast, only two colours, white stripes against a road-surface-colouration. Rainbows are non-compiant, no contrast between bands, more than two colours, no contrast between coloured bands and road surface, non-compliant colours: only red, white, yellow allowed on road surfaces. Were B&H equally vigilantly proactive in scrubbing off rainbow grafitti?
If true, that just makes it worse.
I know what you’re saying, but . . .
Humans seek security and comfort. One way we do that is to become part of our own trust societies. These tend to be tribal – and “tribal” can be based on race, nationality, philosophy . . . many different factors can go into homogeneity and a feeling of belonging.
So much of the left side of the spectrum seems to see that impulse as an evil in and of itself. It certainly can be used for evil, but it is a natural impulse amongst us imperfect and scared humans. We seek others like us, who operate on our shared values and traditions and desires.
Personally, I live in a very heterogeneous place. Next door neighbor is an H1b Indian with his family. Great people. Next to him, a Somalian engineer and his family, Again, great people. My present neighborhood is probably 25% white Anglo.
But I don’t go into parts of neighboring Minneapolis at all, because they have been overtaken by newly imported full tribes of insular and hostile Somalis and East Asians. They are not my people, they do not like me, and so we stay apart. And they want to stay amongst their own people just as much as the Brits you’re decrying.
Logical? Now always. But neither are humans, not always.
Until we’ve had time to interbreed into one global race of brownish people, it’s going to be this way, by choice of all people in all groups.
While i agree with the rest of Fraser’s comment, i tend to disagree with this.
It seems to me, from what i read (which is not saying much), that the Conservative Party has been the “not-so-fast” party ever since losing the 1945 election — with the important exception of Thatcher’s leadership.
Of course, we Ulstermen have been doing this for ever, and when we do it we’re called bigots too. Welcome to the club
Up until now, the politicians of all stripes have isolated people by proclaiming them right wing, Nazis/Fascists (I’m fairly sure that neither Hitler or Mussolini flew the St Georges flag), racists etc. and effectively isolated them and denied them the ability to express their opinions freely. Now, people are seeing that they are not isolated nut jobs but are, in fact, the vast majority and are regaining their voice.
Henry Cybulski,
You are conflating two separate issues. The “Raise the flag” operation is a non violent protest which gives the government no opportunity to send in the goons. Gandhi would be proud. (See? Gammons can learn from foreigners.) It is primarily about so called “two tier” justice.
As to the “invaders” if the government were to deport all those illegal immigrants currently enjoying five star hospitality at the taxpayers expense I don’t think there would be much reaction from already resident Muslims, illegals are a very small part of the problem.
bobby b,
The police aren’t stopping the natives from poking the immigrants out of concern for the natives welfare, they are doing it because they know if a full scale confrontation occurs they will be powerless to do anything about it.
Arguably if confrontation is inevitable it should be sooner rather than later before the numbers increase any further.
And right there is the underlying strategy that keeps earning Trump a higher and higher approval rating and level of support. He finally convinced normies that they are normal. Preference cascade.
Whoever started this flag business rather brilliantly copied Trump’s overall theme. What a great way to convince people who have been demonized, and who have been demonizing themselves, that they’re the good guys.
I’d go even further, and say that they aren’t looking to protect the natives – they’re looking to protect themselves, seeing as how they do rely on immigrants’ votes to retain power.
(My analogy only works on the level of, they’re not doing things out of concern for the immigrants’ happiness and welfare. It’s self-preservation, entirely.)
Are you unaware Reform Party are odd on favourite to destroy the Tories (world’s oldest political party) & win the next election?
It’s not only about the immigrant vote. My guess is that the most important consideration is shaming the natives away from supporting Reform.
“Are you unaware Reform Party are odd on favourite to destroy the Tories (world’s oldest political party) & win the next election?”
What has that to do with the growing mess unfolding right now?
Stating the obvious, one is driving the other. Reform is a manifest expression the entire establishment in crisis. The mere existence of Reform emboldens people to imagine things unimaginable just 6 months ago
It is the people who object to the English flag (the blood red cross on a white background – field) flying in England who are the problem.
Whether such people are in government (national or local) or private individuals ripping down English flags (in England) and stamping on them – and yes that it been done.
If you hate England that much – LEAVE.
Why would they do that when they’re so close to achieving the England they’ll love?
(Rhetorical question, of course.)
bobby b – good point Sir.
They could, quite logically, reply “you leave Paul Marks – we are winning, and people like you are better-off-dead”.
And I would have no real come-back.
@neonsnake,
Repeating the same old lines (interesting you added “Turkish Barbers” – I’d mentioned them earlier – hmmm… Doesn’t make a new, useful or stronger argument.
Look, I like a ruby as much as the next geezer and oddly enough I do use a Turkish barber. I like diversity because it is fun. By no means are all my friends (or family) “English”. What I don’t like is ghettoes. What I don’t like is people who have lived here for decades not speaking English or even wanting to and what I really don’t like is that the apparatus of the state and it’s institutions and allies not just facilitating this but almost imposing it not just on the indiginous citizenry but also on the newcomers.
It is our condescending “elites”* I really despise.
If I ran “The Home Orifice” (an orifice that seems to have a door that only swings one way) I would adopt a new motto from that great American philosopher, “Do not take moochers into thine hut” – Homer J Simpson.
*I hate that term. The SAS are elite, Nobel prize winning scientists are elite, Air aces like “Sailor” Malan… They are elite. How on this goodly Earth is somebody with a second in “studies”** and the capacity to spout half recalled quasi-Marxist gibberish “elite”? That isn’t even a skill. I can get my laptop to do it.
**Any qualifaction that has “studies” in the title is wank.
The way people talk you’d think that half the UK was made up of Pakistani migrants rather than being 2.7% of the population concentrated in a few cities.
BlindIo, I wonder what this increase corresponds to? Care to venture an opinion?
NickM: when you feel uncomfortable using the term “elite”, there are alternatives:
Ruling Class;
Establishment.
My own definitions are:
The ruling class is the minority within a society that has most of the power of coercion and persuasion (obviously, the boundary between ruling class and ordinary people is fuzzy);
The establishment is the most powerful faction within the ruling class.
Not every ruling class includes an establishment.
Arguably, the US does not, at the moment; but the UK does, and it deceives the weak-minded by pretending to be on the side of the oppressed.
Snorri – yes calling the establishment “the elite” implies they are somehow mentally or morally superior to the rest of the population.
When our rulers are actually rather stupid, as well as vicious (towards their own people) and cowardly -towards other peoples.
As for other population groups – they are what they are, and have good reasons for doing what they do.
Islam is what it is – Muhammed was a political and military leader, one of genius – but he was also a ruthless man and his teachings (which he claimed came from God – and, therefore, may-not-be-changed) are also ruthless (although also highly intelligent). Islam claims the world – and teaches sensible (although ruthless) tactics, as Religious Law),to expand its power.
As for the non Islamic Bantu peoples of Africa – they have been highly successful over many centuries, originally (only a few thousand years ago) controlling only a small part of Africa, they have expanded dramatically- killing or displacing other populations (the pygmys, the Bushmen, the Hottentots – and so on) . It is hard not be impressed by this achievement – it is one of the great expansions of a human population group, although, in part, driven by the factor that their farming methods tended to deplete the soil – forcing them to expand (take more land) or watch their children starve.
They tend to be physically strong and tend to have children (rather important for the survival of a population group) – and problems they have, such as a higher rate of prostrate cancer, do not tend to hit them till later in life (after children have been fathered). Their actions are quite rational, indeed intelligent, if one remembers the situation they were in (see above).
As for their expansion into Europe (from Africa and elsewhere) – the strong of will expand, and the weak of will die.
That is sad (I am NOT suggesting it is morally good), but it has always been the way of the world. When Europeans were strong of will (when they believed in themselves and their culture) they expanded around the world – often ruthlessly, and had many children.
And the ancestors of many of the Europeans were even more ruthless – the men of the Yamnaya (from what is now Russia and the Ukraine) with their horses and chariots and bronze weapons, were not kindly. And the Bell Beaker folk (partly Yamnaya) who came to the British Isles – committed genocide against the men who had lived in these islands for many generations – there was at least a 90% male line population replacement (I think that counts as genocide).
Nature does not care about your art, or literature, or other cultural achievements – nature is about how many children you have, and how ruthless you are towards other population groups. I do not like this, I HATE it, but it is what it is.
Quite horrible, it is depressing to think about it (because it is so horrible), but it is suicidal to ignore the facts of nature.
The beautiful cities of the Romans, and their art and literature, and their roads and drains and aqueducts, and all the rest of their civilization, could only continue to exist whilst they defeated the Germanic tribes.
Everything depended on strength – when that went, everything else fell.
“They should have allowed the Germanic tribes in – they were just people”.
Marcus Aurelius tried that – he allowed Germanic people to settle (after all there had been a terrible plague – vast numbers of people were dead, so these new people would have plenty of room….), they made all sorts of nice promises, and then sacked the city of Ravenna.
He then killed them.
Marcus Aurelius was dedicated to peace – and spent his time at war. The exact opposite of what he wanted.
I suspect he welcomed it when his illness finally killed him.
Finis.
Thank you, Paul, for your kind words.
I also appreciate the Darwinist logic of the rest of your comment. Darwin is as important as Popper and Hume (sorry about that!) to my way of thinking.
— I take the opportunity to correct something i wrote:
Obviously, almost every ruling class has a most powerful faction.
What i had in mind, but failed to express clearly, is that the establishment is the faction that holds MOST of the power.
Every society has a ruling class, but not in every society there is an establishment that holds significantly more than 50% of the power of coercion and persuasion.
Most everyone I know who is somewhat online has today watched the vid of the 14-year-old girl defending her 12-year-old sister from the Asian would-be paramour, holding a small assortment of edged weapons.
They’re also all aware that the young girl has now been arrested, while the scum goes free.
So, revisiting Henry Cybulski’s point above, “toast” seems to be the consensus here. If you can proudly hang flags but fail to hunt down this guy, your society has failed.
We’re working on it, Yank, spare us your condescending shit. You don’t live here or know what’s happening other than what you see online.
Yeah, there are a lot of hard-to-detect subtle undercurrents in rape society. I understand. 😉
The Viking spirit lives on.
I prefer Mencius Moldbug’s term – the Cathedral.
It’s their replacement religion.
Perry, it’s very interesting that you’ve posted that graph.
It’s one of those that’s a bit like the “left-handed” graph – as in, no-one who knows anything about it is posting it without any sense of what it means, unless they’re posting it with little understanding – which I don’t believe is true in your case. I, however, do know why it goes up.
In 2014, a whole load of rules changed around what was considered SA and DV, largely to do with both historical claims and current claims. A huge increase was noted; some historical that had not been previously reported, and some that would not have been reported previously, due to a “belief” (pre-Yewtree) that they wouldn’t have been taken seriously; the end result of this was an enormous increase in reported crimes of both SA and DV. It was not to do with any increase in immigration, the numbers don’t stack up on this. As I say – interesting.
neonsnake,
Both you and Perry are looking at correlation. Let’s look at causation…
– Surah An-Nisa (4:24)
Rape is allowed in Islam. It’s all about “property” rights in a way. There are many other surahs and hadiths to this effect.
So, what, precisely, do you think should be done to 23 year old Imran in Accounts Payable, based on that?
neonsnake,
Nothing much. But the Moocher from Mogadishu who dumps his papers and claims “asylum” gets deported straight off. And I don’t care where to. Ship him to Yemen or Syria or whatever Islamic Shi’ite-hole has no effective government to object, dump him on the beach and give him a Snickers.