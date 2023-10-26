|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day – We defend free speech for all
But we cannot allow freedom of speech to become a casualty in the fight against anti-Semitism. We already have a plethora of restrictions on speech and protest, on everything from ‘hate speech’ to disruptive demonstrations to ‘grossly offensive’ messages. Misgendering someone on social media. Protesting against the monarchy. Telling a police officer she resembles your lesbian grandmother. Brits have been handcuffed for all of these supposed ‘crimes’ and more in recent years. And the cops’ warped priorities only underline why we cannot hand the authorities the power to decide what is and isn’t permissible to say. They often come to rather eccentric conclusions. Beyond direct incitement to violence, thuggish protest or harassment – which are not speech crimes at all, but rather crimes that involve speech – even the most hateful and extreme speech must be permitted. If for no other reason than it safeguards our own freedom. We defend free speech for all, or for none at all.
– Tom Slater
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
See my comment in the thread just below this one. Not going to bother repeating the rant, but the mere fact of what Mr. Slater describes here has certain… Implications.
I’d say England is lost, at this point. The smarmy gits convinced you that you were wrong, and that you needed to give up your right to exist when they brought in your new electorate. You did nothing. You’ll get nothing, in the coming years, and it will be because of your own lack of self-confidence and moral strength to stand up for yourself and your rights.
Compare/contrast the treatment that Mr. Slater points out for all the various non-“woke” protestors; you’re a white supremacist, if you try to express anything that ain’t in keeping with “woke”. You’ll be arrested for silent prayer; for pointing out the truth of things like Rotherham. For standing up for yourself, as a plain white Englishman.
At this point, if you stay in England, which is obviously no longer your country, if these things can stand, well… You’ll get what you have coming, laid in for you by your own “leadership”, who haven’t been looking out for your interests since at least Churchill’s last term.
I recently had my Twitter account permanently suspended because of comments I made about the latest Israeli-Palestinian episode. I said if I were in their shoes I would level Gaza city. The argument that my comments were “incitement to violence” is, given the context, ridiculous. The Palestinians are going to suffer and die not because of daft comments I made on the Internet, but because some of their number actually planned and carried out terrible atrocities.
The ONLY acceptable restriction on such speech is if it is a direct incitement to violence. And here is a thing: I have seen people online make excuses for the shouting of the word “jihad” on the grounds that it literally means “struggle” in English, so that’s an acceptable use of English. Well, why don’t the protesters at least speak and write in English in the first place when they are in the UK, because for 99.9 per cent of people, that word “jihad” is associated in their minds with violence, not a “struggle”, such as a struggle to catch a train, complete an exam or deliver groceries to a supermarket on time by 7 am.
“Kampf” is German for struggle. If I had a bunch of whites chanting “Mein Kampf!” I wouldn’t be able to get away with saying “oh, it means my struggle, it doesn’t have any other connotations at all.”
If for no other reason than it safeguards our own freedom. We defend free speech for all, or for none at all.
He was doing pretty well up to this point.
Unfortunately the authorities would happily bite his hand off at “or for none at all.” At present, we will do well to hang on to free speech for some of the people, some of the time.
If a Muslim agitator shouts “Kill the Jews. Behead them all”, as has recently been reported, can a British, Jewish, Police officer take this as incitement of threats to kill? I wonder.
Agreed – if a mob want to chant “Gas the Jews” or burn Israeli or British flags let them do this – and show what scumbags the mob are.
But it must be a two way street – people must also be allowed to chant things the left does not like (against Muslims – or whoever) and burn things the left does not want burned.
The Herbert Marcuse doctrine that “oppressed and marginalised” groups can never be the bad guys (“black people can not be racist towards whites – because racism is about the Power Structure”) must be rejected. The concept of “Hate Speech” and that only “oppressor groups” are, by definition, capable of it – must be rejected.
As for the alliance between the Marxist Atheist left and Islam – it is a very strange (indeed bizarre) alliance. But it is a matter of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” – the “Capitalist West” (including Israel – for which the left has a special hatred as Israel was “meant to be” socialist and then “betrayed” the left by turning capitalist) is the enemy of both – so they make common cause.
If (when?) the “Capitalist West” is exterminated – then the Marxist “Freedom of Speech is Repressive Tolerance” left and the forces of Islam will turn on each other.
Israel is an interesting case.
The decline of the various communal living experiments, and the increasingly conservative nature of society.
The massive “protests” by the left (pushed by various American forces – both private and government agencies) were officially against judicial reform (limiting the power of self selecting judges to make up “law”) – but they were really against the evolution of Israeli society (the Israeli Polity) over more than 50 years.
Essentially alone of all Western countries – Israel has got more conservative (less leftist) over time.
The failure of the kibbutzim ain’t exactly an accident, either.
Jamestown here in the US was founded on similar lines; property owned in common, yadda yadda yay. So, too, were a bunch of other utopian societies like Oneida.
They all went the way of the dodo, foundering on basic human nature which tells the freeloader “Don’t do more than you have to…” and the hard worker “You’re a chump, ‘cos freeloader Fred over there ain’t working as hard as you are…”
There are only a couple of places where socialism really “works”, and that’s down at the family level with Mom and Dad raising the next generation of kiddies. Also, with the military; you try freeloading there? Sergeant Arsehole will be along in a moment to show you the error of your ways, and you’ll soon be hard at work at the coalface or you’re gonna be regretting most of your life choices…
So, all that Israel has done is prove out that idealism and all that jazz about communal living don’t really make much difference to changing human nature. Too bad, so sad…
I’d speculate that you might make kibbutzim work in an environment where you had no damn choice, and your neighbors were willing to break heads when you didn’t carry your fair share of the load, like in some military frontier colonization effort, or perhaps in deep space. Those are entirely different deals, though, and the natural human tendency towards selfishness and self-interest are going to be the rocks and shoals upon which all such enterprises founder.
All this would be is reality asserting itself. Just as it has throughout history, everywhere and everywhen it’s been tried.
But Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland will be fine?
Anyway, you lot are the ones with senile Joe Biden as your boss, and you’ve got Kamala Harris waiting in the wings to look forward to when he falls off the perch 😀