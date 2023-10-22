Samizdata quote of the day – some institutions cannot be reformed

I am not against a rule-based system and I am not against human rights. I simply think that we need to decide what human rights we want and to what degree we want them. At the moment, the problem is not the Convention itself, which is a collection of principles, not a single one of which I would question in any way. What I oppose is the legislative process by which the Strasbourg court, the European Court of Human Rights, has emancipated itself from the only thing that the states party to the Convention ever agreed, which was the text of the Convention. I do not think that it is the function of judges to revise the laws to bring them up to date — that is a function of representative institutions, certainly in a democracy.
So I would favour withdrawing from the European Convention and substituting it for an identical text, but simply interpreting it responsibly in accordance with what it’s intended to mean, and not in accordance with a wider political agenda — which I’m afraid is the animating spirit currently of the Strasbourg Court.
– Jonathan Sumption, on why he wants UK to leave the European Court of Human Rights. It is a much wider interview, covering much of what I agree & disagree with Sumption about on many issues.
When the Human Rights Act 1998 was brought in, the London Times did an interview with the person responsible for drafting the Act. I recall this as it was reported that she said that she hoped that the Human Rights Act would be a substitute for God. It is not clear that this modest aim has yet been achieved, so there is much work yet to do.
It is of course, a way for judges to throw out established principles of construction and to bend, but not break, the law to fit the Human Rights agenda. Even if it means that a foreign convicted rapist cannot be deported from the UK because it would interfere with his right to a family life.
It is not always Marxism or other forms of totalitarianism – sometimes it is something very different.
For example, Jacques Maritain (a philosophical ally of Pope Paul VI) had a big hand in these international lists of right, the “rules” of the “rules based international order” – and he listed the “right to paid holidays” but not real freedom of speech (real freedom of speech is being allowed to say what those in power do NOT want you to say) or the right to keep and bear arms.
That is because Maritain was thinking of a “right” as something nice the state gives you – not something grounded in basic philosophy, in what used to be called “the nature of man” as a free will being, something that exists whether the state exists or not. A limitation on the state, and private criminals, not a nice present the state gives you which is financed by…. (well Maritain and the Legion of people like him never really answer the “financed” question).
Maritain was a friend of Saul Alinsky (a Collectivist influence on Chicago activists such as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama) – but Maritain never noticed that Saul Alinsky was a totalitarian, indeed he though that Alinsky stood for “freedom” and recommended him to Pope Paul VI on his basis.
“Paul are you implying that the great philosopher Jacques Maritain was intellectually flawed?”
Yes I am – and he was not the only one involved in these lists of rights who was well…. STUPID.
For example, the “great liberal historian” E.H. Carr was also involved in writing these international agreements and conventions.
And E.H. Carr believed both the statistics of the German National Socialists and the Soviet Marxists – and based his books on their absurd lies. In short the “great intellectual” E.H. Carr was as thick as two short planks.
To have a “rules based international order” that “respects fundamental rights” you need people who have some bleeping clue what a “fundamental right” based on natural law, actually is.
You do need a Marxist conspiracy when the international agreements, including the economic ones, are written by cretins.
It really would be better to have no international rights agreements at all, no “rules based international order”, than one written by cretins.
And as the only international agreements (conventions) we have, or are likely to have, were written by cretins, it really would be the least-bad thing to do without them – to just leave all these international conventions and what not.
It does not matter if these agreements are written by totalitarians seeking to do harm, or by cretins who do harm by accident – the basic fact is that these agreements (this “rule based international order”) does terrible harm – and nations should get out of all this madness.
One wonders if Westminster can be reformed?