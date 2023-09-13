|
Samizdata quote of the day – Who fact-checks the fact-checkers?
Who fact-checks the fact-checkers? Whatever you do, don’t ask Marianna Spring. If new revelations are to be believed, the BBC’s ‘disinformation and social-media correspondent’ – who has been showered with awards, praise, broadsheet profiles and glossy photoshoots for her putative one-woman stand against online lies and conspiracy theories – can’t even be trusted to produce a relatively factual CV.
– Tom Slater
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The story of Ms Spring suggests one reason why there are so many memes circulating about both the concept of ‘fact checkers’ and the kind of person who is employed to perform such work.
Surprise! Not.
Free and open discussion is the best way to arrive at the closest approximation to the truth. This was established hundreds of years ago. Anyone who wishes to censor the views of others demonstrates that they themselves hold views that they are unable to defend in the free market of ideas. The BBC has been pumping out disinformation about the climate for decades, often citing scientists whom they often fail to name, merely saying “scientists say” as if that denotes scientific authority on its own. These unnamed scientists predicted a drought for the UK at the beginning of this year.
It is not just the BBC – it is the “Fact Checkers” generally, they are Collectivist establishment types – they are there to cover up the truth, and to smear people who try and tell the truth.
We all know this, there is no shock here – a “Fact Checker” or “Independent Fact Checkers” (there are groups who specialise in offering this “service” to Corporations such as Facebook) is, today, just another way of saying LIAR.
The “Fact Checkers” are LIARS – that is not some accident, lying is what they are PAID to do.
If this female was given her job based on lies put in her CV, there is a criminal offence of obtaining pecuniary advantage by deception, in which case, she could be sacked, prosecuted, and made to pay back any monies she has received in salaries and benefits as a result of this deception. However, I wonder if Al Beeb will treat one of their own in such a manner?