Samizdata quote of the day – We are the majority
Those of us who believe that children can’t consent to serious medical interventions, that rational debate is better than name-calling, that countries need borders, that freedom of expression is better than censorship, are in the majority. That’s why we need the JK Rowlings, Bari Weisses and Jordan Petersons of the world. They shatter the illusion of consensus and give us a fighting chance against the tyranny of the minority. And this is why the way to end cancel culture is to embrace the cancelled, to make sure that people who speak up are rewarded for it, and to encourage others to say “ENOUGH”.
– Konstantin Kisin
Those who support the sexual mutilation of children, medical chemical and surgical interventions to turn boys into pretend girls and girls into pretend boys, are EVIL.
Yes EVIL – that is not “name calling”, that is just an honest description of what these wicked, child abusing, adults are.
It would be better for these child abusing adults, who fill the minds of children with propaganda and seek to sexually mutilate them, had they, the adults, never been born.
I knew that the American Presidential election of 2020 was going to be rigged when I watched Joseph Biden, in a televised “Town Hall”, say that he supported the “Trans” agenda even for children who were eight years of age – if a straight election was going to be allowed, Mr Biden would not have been allowed, by his controllers, to say such things in what was clearly a pre scripted exchange.
Only if the election was going to be rigged would Mr Biden be allowed to say such evil – as then it would not matter what he said.
Paul,
There are moves afoot to ban “Gay Conversion Therapy” (basically “treatment” to turn gays and lesbians straight). This proposed ban seems to be supported by the same people who are throwing a hissy-fit if anyone suggested banning trans drugs/surgery/whatever “therapy”. I’ll leave the evils to you and, if you don’t mind, I’ll keep the rank hypocrisy…
And, yes, I know, obviously the two are not at all comparable in some ways. Some guy undergoes “Gay Conversion Therapy” and then he decides that, afterall, he really fancies blokes then he hasn’t been physically changed in a permanent manner. The same sort of thing cannot be said of a girl who’s had her breasts and genitals removed.
But, beyond those, very real, physiological concerns is that “trans” is an ideology. It is not about the well-being of the individual.
There is a lot more I could (and probs shall) say about this but things to do…
Where is this silent majority of election day?
FWIW, I think the majority agree on most of those things. I don’t think they agree, as a general rule, that rational debate is better than name calling, or that free expression is better than censorship. There is a very large contingent of the population that are very much on board with these things. Though I agree that there isn’t much support for the pediatric trans agenda, and a lot of support for keeping the damn foreigners out.
@Steven, as to where is the silent majority? Voters don’t generally get to vote on these things. Elections are the illusion of choice — choose tweedle dee or tweedle dumb and then don’t complain about the outcome — after all you voted for it. It is like saying “do you want a punch in the face or a kick in the nuts.” Do you have a choice? I guess so, but that doesn’t mean your nose doesn’t bleed all over your shirt.
Regarding choices of this nature, I am reminded of the bus stop joke of Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges (warning, the Glasgow accent is pretty strong, though, laughably, there are apparently subtitles if you turn on CC, though they are pretty badly wrong in places).
@Steven R, who asks:
Mostly, standing there incredulous and disbelieving of what they’ve heard. “Surely… They cannot be serious, can they…?”
Ever seen that graphic representation of “F*ck Around vs. Find Out”?
Right now, I believe we’re somewhere along the line of still “F*cking Around”, and that once enough have “Found Out”, then the reciprocal “Finding Out” will likely take place.
License will have its day. So, too, will its opposite. There are a lot of folks who think they’re running things, and are making the changes to the world that they like. Problem is, the rules of the world haven’t changed, in a fundamental way, and there will still be a price to be paid.
I love how the WEF types seem to think that their unelected and unconsented-to asses are in charge of things, and that they get to order the world to their liking. The election of Donald Trump was a bit of a warning shot; the likely aftermath of these idiots taking him out, in conjunction with taking down the “Last Kennedy”, which you can see being orchestrated as we speak…? Yeah; you only think you’ve seen “ungovernable”, Mr. Schwab.
These assholes are so inept that they think their little machinations like taking down Russell Brand are bits of brilliance. I don’t care one whit what is actually going down with the Brand situation; the fact remains that the optics are this: Go off the reservation, “question authority”, and you’re going to be taken out. So… To most of his enthusiasts, it’s just like the Tate boys: They don’t care.
The real background fact is that they’re throwing “legitimacy of authority” into the furnace at ever-increasing rates, and they aren’t working with an abundance of that stuff in the first damn place. I see an incipient “1848” or “1968” in our near- to medium-term future, world-wide. It’ll be a sharp, hard shock to the system, and there’s no telling what will come out the other end, but I think the incumbent “elite authorities” are going to be lucky if they don’t wind up dancing in air, dangling from the lamp posts. You can almost feel the tension rising, and they don’t seem to notice as they go on about their efforts, oblivious to the reality that they’re bringing into being through their efforts.
I have a huge news flash for most of the world: There’s a reason all that work had to be done, to normalize “teh gay”. There’s a natural distrust and dislike of the aberrant; that’s why the chicken flock picks out the one weird chicken and then persecutes them. Humans aren’t much different; you don’t smell right to the other monkeys, the other monkeys ostracize and abuse you. Where we are right now is that the mass of monkeys has been persuaded that the weirdoes are harmless and should be tolerated. Having achieved that, the weirdoes are not satisfied, and are continuing to push, because that’s what weirdoes do. Once they convince the mass-mob monkeys that being weird is scary and dangerous to the other monkeys, wellllll… Yeah. It’s not going to be pretty. I feel like we’re about at the peak amplitude of the social pendulum, and still in that little pause before the backswing starts.
My advice? Stay the hell out of the path.
Campaigns of hate can come from any direction. The one I used to point to was the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kansas. They were the ones that went around saying “God hates fags” and protesting the funerals of soldiers who died in service et al. Back in Tudor days one monarch would go around persecuting Catholics, then the next would turn around and persecute Protestants. Unrelenting, focused hate has been around for a long time.
There are a lot of people who don’t care, or don’t want the persecutions and wish they’d go away. As Yeats said,
“The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.”
Those who wish to be left alone to get on with their business usually are occupied getting along. Those who hate, however, are prone to doing something about it.
FWIW, I think Ellen and Kirk’s last points are essentially the same. While Kirk does not cite “hate” as the motivation of those who are about to push the pendulum back the other way (hard!), the effect is the same: they are going to do something about it!
I’m not convinced. The silent majority still has too much to lose and the non-silent weirdos are more than happy to take it. But when they have taken most of it and a few tens of millions of the silent ones find they don’t have much to lose by doing what they’ve wanted to for a long time, then Kirk’s predictions might be on us!
The essential mistake is that the weird have taken tolerance and acceptance for submission. It ain’t so, McGee.
What really annoys me is that I once agreed with much of the program, like I thought that drug legalization would “work”. Yeah, right.
The real lesson here is that the mentally aberrant have no business running anything in society, and the vast majority of the LGBTWTFBBQ types are absolutely aberrant, dysfunctional in their mental processes. The ones who aren’t, are unfortunately not the ones running the game for their side. This fact, I am afraid, is where it all breaks down. You keep pushing the boundaries of transgression? You eventually run up against some hard stops.
Even if you didn’t, the raw fact is that the normies are a host population. You kill the host, and no more recruits to your side are coming, which means that the host and the parasite die together in squalor.
The real problem and pity here is that there’s nobody to argue or speak for “functionality in society”. The vast mechanism by which our social system reproduces itself in the next generation, colonizing the future, has broken down. What’s replacing it is dysfunctional in the extreme; you can’t possibly make something work where there’s been such an exponential increase in dysfunctional behavior. They’ll try, but it’ll be about like those endling populations where the last endangered male of the species fixates on a painted sign and refuses to mate with anything else.
You start seeing phenomenon like the Japanese Hikikomori, that’s a warning sign. One you ignore at your peril; Japans fertility rate tells the tale, and indicates just how far off the track they’ve allowed their societies to get. Similar things are going on all around us, and we ought to be growing concerned. Young male participation in things like college and family formation? Is anyone even tracking that, with an eye to what it really means?
It’s not going to get better. Most people don’t care and don’t see what is happening. Here in the UK the new season of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has started (I think the US equivalent is ‘Dancing With The Stars’). It is ‘Strictly’ that people will be talking about for the next 3 months. Yes, they’ll talk about the new 20mph speed limit in built up areas in Wales, for not even 3 weeks. The same with ULEZ in London
Manty voters here are unhappy about our current Conservative government, but they see the ONLY alternative to be the Labour Party, which will in fact worsen the things they are unhappy about.
The MSM perpetuates all that by carefully choosing what to report and, more importantly, what not to report.
There is no way out. We are f***ed.
I’ve always thought that the line should have been “the best lack motivation . . . ” You can have solid convictions and not be motivated to fight some fight in which you have no dog.
Stephen R – “where is this silent majority on election day?” – in some States American elections are rigged, sometimes blatantly rigged (as with the election of Governor of Arizona in 2022),
Texas would have “voted for” Joseph Biden in 2020 had not Attorney General Paxton not fought against election fraud – that was the reason the Democrats and the Corporate RINOs, just tried to get rid of Ken Paxton (they have failed).
As for Britain – do you really believe that people who vote Conservative support this agenda? If you do I advice you to get a job with Central Office – who appear to think that the Frankfurt School of Marxism “Critical Theory” agenda is perfectly compatible with Conservatism.
I’ve recently seen a YouTube video of Just Stop Oil protesters being manhandled to the side of the road and being slowly driven at by cars that are refusing to stop. It appeared to be a compilation of clips from various different locations. The protesters were being quite roughly handled but I thought that they were being treated with more restraint than they deserved. One guy was dragged to the side repeatedly and kept returning to sit in the road. He surely deserved a bit of a kicking after the first time he did that.
NickM.
Yes the sex stuff is an “ideology” in the sense of a system of ideas, Marxists do not like the word “ideology” being used for their own ideas – they prefer to confine the term to the ideas of their opponents – but there is no reason we should not use the word “ideology” to describe Marxism itself.
Both the sex stuff and the race stuff, and all the rest of it, is Frankfurt School “Woke” Marxism designed to destroy what is left of the West – anyone who, at this point, still claims to not know that is either a liar, or has been living under a rock for some years.